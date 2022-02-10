U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,566.25
    -11.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,611.00
    -30.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,990.00
    -48.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,069.50
    -9.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.70
    +0.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.40
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1422
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0250 (-1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    -1.48 (-6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3529
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5430
    +0.0180 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,299.80
    +905.87 (+2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.53
    +31.82 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,639.47
    +59.60 (+0.22%)
     

The New Wave of Floor Cleaning Tech: obode P8 Auto Self-cleaning Mopping Vacuum Robot

·3 min read

SUZHOU, China, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotics expert obode, a brand of Midea Robozone, just announced the launch of P8, a next-generation smart robot vacuum & mopping for automated floor cleaning for the entire home. Featuring mop pads self-cleaning with the cleaning agent, LDS intelligent navigation, smart automatic water replenishment and customizable app. The P8 is available now.

P8 is a vacuum mop combo robot with the ability to self-clean its mopping pads to prevent mold and bad smells. As the ultimate all-in-one floor cleaning solution with 3 modes for sweeping, vacuuming, mopping, and combination cleaning. P8 is equipped with double-spin mops and a heavy-duty vacuum motor with 2000pa of suction power, and the smart lifting roller brush can be raised to 7mm during its mopping motion. The system easily picks up debris and hair from both hard floors and carpets. P8 uses an advanced ultrasonic sensor to determine surface types and apply the proper vacuuming, mopping, edge cleaning, and full mapping as needed. It moves seamlessly across the room, and intelligently switches between sweeping and mopping for safe, effective cleaning of any floor type.

"Many people have made the move to robotic vacuum cleaners for home convenience. However, over the past few years, technologies such as robotic navigation and surface sensors have greatly advanced. For P8, we applied these next-gen technologies to create the ultimate robot vacuum cleaner with mopping functions. The result is the most advanced multi-surface floor cleaning device with superior mapping, intelligent surface identification and multi-mode cleaning for all household floors. P8 intelligently cleans and features programmable functions that take the hassle out of household chores. It efficiently and thoroughly keeps your floors clean so that you don't have to. It's the perfect addition to the modern home." Yuan Chen, founder of obode.

obode P8 Intelligent All-In-1 Self-cleaning &amp; Mopping Robot (PRNewsfoto/Midea Robozone)
obode P8 Intelligent All-In-1 Self-cleaning & Mopping Robot (PRNewsfoto/Midea Robozone)

P8 uses the sixth-generation navigation algorithm is combined with ToF Lidar and more than 30 sets of navigation sensors to achieve centimeter-level high-speed mapping to avoid obstacles and barriers as it determines the most efficient and effective cleaning route through the home. With a 6200mAh battery built-in, P8 is capable of up to 2.5 hours of continuous cleaning, enough to do the entire house, before it automatically returns to base for recharging. P8 is also equipped with 4.6L and 4.7L water tanks. One for dirty, one for freshwater. For superior cleaning, P8 has a backwashing mopping cloth with the cleaning agent to prevent secondary smudging and automatically returns to the base to clean and hot dry the mop to disinfect it after each cleaning session.

Convenient control of the P8 is achieved with voice commands via Alexa or Google Home and the system has the obode Life app for scheduling, customized cleaning, setting virtual no-go zones, and 'Do-not-disturb' modes.

P8 is available now for sale with special deals and pricing for early adopters.

About obode

Obode is an AIoT technology eco-brand that brings the future to busy, trendy working-age people to give them more freedom and a positive living environment. At home, in the world around them, with smart, stylish, easy to use AIoT products. We aim to help people reclaim their time, using smart technology that cares for their world and enhances their lifestyle.
https://obodetech.com/

About Midea Robozone Technology

Robozone is a high-tech company focusing on Artificial Intelligence, Smart Robot products, and Smart Solutions. Based in Suzhou, with R&D centers in the US and China, Robozone has a multi-brand portfolio including Midea and obode covering 100+ global markets. Robozone Technology is a subsidiary of Midea Group.

SOURCE Midea Robozone

Recommended Stories

  • Bob Saget’s Cause of Death Revealed

    Bob Saget, the legendary comedian and “Full House” star who was found dead on Jan. 9 in a Florida hotel at the age of 65, died of head trauma, his family said on Wednesday. The family disclosed the cause of death in a statement to Variety, writing: “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been […]

  • Microsoft Considers Pursuing a Deal for Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is in talks to acquire cybersecurity research and incident response company Mandiant Inc., according to people familiar with the discussions, a deal that would bolster efforts to protect customers from hacks and breaches.Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasin

  • Microsoft takes swipe at Apple and Google with new app store rules

    Microsoft has rolled out a series of new rules for its app store to win over regulators in its quest to purchase Activision Blizzard.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple Finally Cracks the Code in This Massive Market

    The tech giant is on its way to clock another strong year in the world's second-largest smartphone market.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: 2022 Guidance Coming In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Apple to Launch Tap-to-Pay Feature in Challenge to Square

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. confirmed plans to release its much-anticipated Tap to Pay feature on the iPhone later this year, giving merchants an alternative to Block Inc.’s Square technology. Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarThe Housing Party Is

  • Samsung debuts Galaxy S22 line including flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra starting at $1,199

    Samsung has debuted its new Galaxy S22 line including the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra.

  • What mobile network mergers mean for UK consumers

    As Ofcom's move opens the door to mergers between the UK's big four mobile network operators, what does this mean for consumers?

  • How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

    Here's how to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, plus the rest of the Galaxy S22 lineup and Samsung's latest tablets. The Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,199.

  • Samsung Ends Note and Bets Big on Foldables to Tackle IPhone

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is making the biggest change to its smartphone strategy in years by reorganizing around its big-selling Galaxy S and foldable Galaxy Z series of devices. The company plans to discontinue its Note lineup of stylus-equipped phones and instead distribute that capability across its portfolio while pushing premium foldables in its challenge to Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsA

  • Samsung unveils new Galaxy S22 smartphone with Plus and Ultra models

    Samsung's new Galaxy S22 smartphone has been officially confirmed alongside Plus and Ultra models. Find out what its release date is, plus UK price.

  • Microsoft Lays Out New App Store Rules as It Seeks Approval of Its Activision Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. began to make the case in Washington for its purchase of game giant Activision Blizzard Inc., laying out new data-collection, competition and payment policies for its Xbox and Windows software stores that it says address regulators’ broader concerns about rival app stores.Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Byron Allen Says He’s Prepar

  • Samsung Beefs Up Galaxy Phone Lineup With Stylus, Bigger Storage

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. announced the latest generation of its flagship smartphone family and its largest tablet yet, upgrading its hardware lineup with new screen sizes, better cameras and more storage to better compete with Apple Inc. Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasin

  • High-speed internet is getting cheaper in America, according to a new study

    The costs of fast internet service in the U.S. are tumbling, according to a new study. They could fall further as the Biden administration deploys a $65 billion pot of federal funds to help connect more homes with fast and affordable service.

  • Nvidia's Terrific Position in This Nascent Market Could Supercharge Its Growth

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), as it turns out, was the biggest player in this space -- the tech giant pointed out last month that its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service had crossed 15 million subscribers. Cloud gaming allows gamers to stream and play high-end games even on underpowered devices thanks to remote servers that are equipped with powerful hardware. All that they need is a fast network and a subscription to a cloud gaming service such as GeForce NOW.

  • 3 Best Web3 Stocks to Buy in February

    Today, the internet is primarily controlled by "big tech" companies that touch nearly every aspect of the user experience. Built on blockchain technology, it involves cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), but like any early-stage technology, it might look different years from now. Here are three critical functions of Web3 as we know it and the best companies powering these three trends.

  • iOS 15.4 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 2 now available on iPhone and iPad

    Apple rolled out iOS 15.4 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 2 on Tuesday, February 8th. It comes just hours after Apple revealed a new feature called Tap to Pay with iPhone. All of the devices that were supported by iOS 14 will be supported by iOS 15 as well, so if you were able … The post iOS 15.4 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 2 now available on iPhone and iPad appeared first on BGR.

  • Harris County Public Library Launches Internet Connect Campaign With 5G From T-Mobile for Business

    $30 Million Federal Emergency Connectivity Fund Grant Largest Given to a Library System