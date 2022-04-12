U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

NEW WAVE GROUP'S PROFIT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER SUBSTANTIALLY EXCEEDS MARKET EXPECTATIONS

·2 min read

KUNGÄLV, Sweden, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report for New Wave Group will be presented on 26 April, but as New Wave Group expects to report sales and profit for the first quarter 2022 which substantially exceeds both previous year and market expectations based on analysts' estimates, preliminary numbers are released for the quarter.

Operating result for the first quarter 2022 increased by SEK 109.0 million to SEK 209.1 (100.1) million. Net result increased by SEK 85.8 million to SEK 153.5 (67.7) million. Sales amounted to SEK 1,774.9 (1,261.6) million, which is an increase of 41% (36 % in local currencies).

The full interim report for the first quarter will be released on Tuesday 26 April at 07:00 CET. No further information will be announced before that. The figures reported here are preliminary and have not been reviewed by the company's auditors.

Gothenburg on 12 April 2022

New Wave Group AB (publ)

Torsten Jansson, CEO

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

CEO and Group CEO
Torsten Jansson
Phone: +46 31–712 89 01
E-mail: torsten.jansson@nwg.se

CFO
Lars Jönsson
Phone: +46 31–712 89 12
E-mail: lars.jonsson@nwg.se

This information is information that New Wave Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons detailed above, at 12:15 CET on April 12, 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/new-wave-group/r/new-wave-group-s-profit-for-the-first-quarter-substantially-exceeds-market-expectations,c3545115

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/932/3545115/1563399.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-wave-groups-profit-for-the-first-quarter-substantially-exceeds-market-expectations-301523587.html

SOURCE New Wave Group

