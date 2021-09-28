U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.63
    -90.48 (-2.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,299.99
    -569.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,546.68
    -423.29 (-2.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.78
    -51.23 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.80
    -0.65 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.30
    -18.70 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    -0.23 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0166 (-1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5410
    +0.5630 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,906.97
    -895.04 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,035.20
    -21.95 (-2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues and Provides Update on AATD Program During Analyst and Investor Research Webcast

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wave Life Sciences USA, Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Durable ADAR editing in vivo in preclinical models, including in CNS tissues with editing out to at least four months

Chemistry optimization yields a four-fold increase over PBS control in AAT protein restoration in vivo preclinically (or more than 15 micromolar)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, today presented new data for its ADAR-mediated RNA editing capability (ADAR editing), including new preclinical editing data across multiple tissues, as well as an update on its discovery-stage alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) program during the company’s 2021 Analyst and Investor Research Webcast. The webcast also included updates on the company’s PRISM™ platform and initial results from the application of ADAR editing to neurology targets.

“Our presentations today represent robust and meaningful contributions to the rapidly advancing field of RNA editing, where we are at the forefront defining both new levels of editing, as well as the tissues and cell types amenable to this approach,” said Chandra Vargeese, PhD, Chief Technology Officer of Wave Life Sciences. “The application of PRISM to RNA editing means that there is the potential for therapeutic applications extending beyond the restoration of protein function, such as upregulation of protein expression, modification of protein function by altering post-translational modifications or protein-protein interactions, or alteration of protein stability. Additionally, with our AATD program, we have shown an ability in preclinical experiments to drive alpha-1 antitrypsin protein significantly above levels that are potentially therapeutically meaningful and increase the overall percentage of secreted wild-type M-AAT protein.”

A summary of the RNA editing presentations is below. A replay of the Analyst and Investor Research Webcast is available on Wave’s Investor Relations website.

Leading RNA Editing Capability Using Endogenous ADAR

  • Wave’s RNA editing capability leverages widely expressed endogenous ADAR enzymes to achieve highly specific A-to-I (G) RNA editing using stereopure oligonucleotides, called “AIMers,” without the need for lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) or viral vectors, and without altering the genome.

  • Wave is developing short, fully-chemically modified AIMers with and without GalNAc conjugation, with the objective of achieving productive editing in the liver, central nervous system (CNS), and other tissues.

  • CNS: Wave presented new in vivo data that demonstrated potent editing (up to 65%) and durable editing of UGP2 mRNA out to at least four months in multiple regions of the CNS in a mouse model with human ADAR.

    • Wave is applying ADAR editing to multiple therapeutic targets in the CNS, including MECP2, seeking to correct a nonsense mutation and potentially restore functional protein in Rett Syndrome.

    • Additionally, in vitro data were presented demonstrating the potential to target protein-protein interactions and upregulate downstream gene expression with AIMers.

  • Ophthalmology: Wave also presented preclinical data demonstrating up to 50% editing of UGP2 mRNA in the posterior of the eye of mice at one-month post-single intravitreal injection.

  • New tissue and cell types: Wave shared ACTB RNA editing in non-human primates (NHPs) using systemic administration, including in the kidneys, liver, lungs and heart, as well as editing of ACTB in multiple immune cell types in vitro, including CD4+ T-cells, CD8+ T-cells, and others.

ADAR Editing Provides Promising Treatment Approach for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD)

  • Wave’s AATD program, its first investigational ADAR editing program, uses AIMers to potentially correct the single base mutation in mRNA coded by the SERPINA1 Z allele. ADAR editing may provide an ideal approach for addressing AATD by increasing circulating levels of functional alpha-1 antitrypsin (M-AAT) protein and reducing mutant protein aggregation in the liver, thus potentially addressing both the lung and liver manifestations of the disease.

  • Today Wave shared new in vivo data demonstrating durable restoration of M-AAT protein in the liver of transgenic mice with human SERPINA1 and human ADAR following initial doses of a GalNAc-conjugated SERPINA1 AIMer. Serum concentrations of human AAT protein remained at least three-fold higher over PBS control for 30 days post-last dose with the SERPINA1 AIMer.

  • Wave also shared data demonstrating progress in enhancing editing activity and protein restoration following PRISM chemistry optimization.

    • These AIMers achieved mean editing of approximately 50% of SERPINA1 mRNA in vivo.

    • Also with chemistry optimization, Wave demonstrated in vivo a four-fold increase over PBS control in AAT protein restoration in serum (or more than 15 micromolar), representing an improvement over the three-fold increase achieved with Wave’s initial AIMers. Approximately 85% of circulating AAT was confirmed to be M-AAT in treated transgenic mice with human SERPINA1 and human ADAR.

  • Wave’s ADAR editing appears highly specific with nominal off-target edits observed following transcriptome analysis, nor were there bystander edits observed in the SERPINA1 transcript.

  • Ongoing and planned preclinical studies are assessing durability, dose response, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics. Wave also plans to assess reduction of Z-AAT aggregates in the liver and changes in liver pathology in its transgenic mouse model.

  • Wave expects to have an AATD development candidate in 2022.

About PRISM™
PRISM™ is Wave Life Sciences’ proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables genetically defined diseases to be targeted with stereopure oligonucleotides across multiple therapeutic modalities, including silencing, splicing and editing. PRISM combines the company’s unique ability to construct stereopure oligonucleotides with a deep understanding of how the interplay among oligonucleotide sequence, chemistry and backbone stereochemistry impacts key pharmacological properties. By exploring these interactions through iterative analysis of in vitro and in vivo outcomes and machine learning-driven predictive modeling, the company continues to define design principles that are deployed across programs to rapidly develop and manufacture clinical candidates that meet pre-defined product profiles.

About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM™, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization, and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, our understanding of the application of PRISM to RNA editing and the anticipated therapeutic benefits of RNA editing capabilities using endogenous ADAR; our beliefs regarding the learnings gained from our first-generation clinical programs and our initial chemistry; our understanding of AIMers and their expected capabilities; the anticipated therapeutic benefits of our ADAR editing program for AATD; the anticipated timing for our AATD development candidate; and the potential benefits of PRISM, including our stereopure oligonucleotides. The words “may,” “represent,” “expect,” “plan,” “objective,” “achieve,” “demonstrate,” “represent,” “predict,” “appear,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these risks, uncertainties and important factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Wave’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as amended, and in other filings Wave makes with the SEC from time to time. Wave undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

Investor Contact:
Kate Rausch
617-949-4827
krausch@wavelifesci.com

Media Contact:
Alicia Suter
617-949-4817
asuter@wavelifesci.com


Recommended Stories

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy After Inking $1.6 Billion Deal For The Cosmopolitan?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Is Square Stock A Buy? Big Move Into Buy Now, Pay Later Consumer Financing

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and the Afterpay acquisition as its merchant business rebounds from Covid-19.

  • Fix-It Mortgage Embraces New CHOICEReno eXPress

    Freddie Mac expands Renovation Lending Offerings

  • 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Emmaus Life Sciences The Trade: Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC: EMMA) Chairman & CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired a total of 2

  • Evergrande Worries Help Fuel Selloff at Chinese Developer Sunac

    Investors sold down securities after a leaked document showed a Sunac China Holdings unit asking for government help to ease its liquidity difficulties.

  • Untapped Value in the Small-Business Market? This Communications Company Says Yes

    Photo by Leon on Unsplash The small and midsize business (SMB) market is an oft-overlooked segment of the U.S. economy. It’s an astounding realization when you consider that SMBs comprise 99.7% of all businesses, according to the Small Business Administration’s FAQ publication. While national providers with substantial advertising budgets garner the most attention, businesses with scalable service models that support SMBs are often glossed over. Usually, this is a consequence of a highly fragmen

  • Fed Presidents Rosengren, Kaplan to Retire Following Stock Trading Controversy

    The presidents of the Federal Reserve Banks of Dallas and Boston will step away from their posts. Dallas Fed president and CEO Rob Kaplan will retire from the bank effective Oct. 8. Kaplan said his “financial disclosure risks becoming a distraction to the Federal Reserve’s execution of vital work.”

  • SRAX Inc. Spotlights Companies In Burgeoning EdTech Space At Inaugural Conference

    SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, brought together some of the stars within the education technology (“EdTech”) market in the first-ever Sequire EdTech Conference. The event featured prominent virtual work and remote learning companies and touched multiple value points for SRAX by featuring a burgeoning industry as a key opinion leader, showing off its plat

  • In Fashion: Warby Parker at the End of the Digital Revolution

    The buzzy eyewear brand is about to cash in on its hard work and its talent for being the poster child for what comes next.

  • Fed's Rosengren, under scrutiny for 2020 trading activity, to retire on Sept. 30

    Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren announced Monday he will retire on Sept 30. In a statement, Rosengren said he moved up his long-planned retirement by nine months because of health concerns. Rosengren would have had to retire next June under Fed rules. Rosengren has been criticized for actively trading in real-estate investment trusts in 2020 while the Fed was taking extraordinary steps to keep financial markets stable during the pandemic. Reformers, like the group Better Markets, had called

  • Ford Gains as it Goes Big on EV With Four Factories for Batteries, Vehicles

    By Dhirendra Tripathi

  • Fed's Bostic: U.S. job market in a "jumble," but economy on firm footing

    The U.S. labor market is in a "jumble" as workers sort out child care and navigate an ongoing pandemic, but the country remains on track for a full recovery, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday. "There is a lot of shuffle and a lot of jumble and a lot of turbulence" as people juggle family responsibilities with a return to work, companies turn to automation amid labor shortages, and the coronavirus crisis continues, Bostic said in comments to the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America.

  • The surge in European gas prices is tied to the Asian shortfall in coal supply, strategist says

    As the prices for key U.K. and Dutch natural-gas contracts surge, the culprit is the shortfall in coal supply in Asia, one strategist says.

  • Citi cuts China 2022 GDP forecast to 4.9% on Evergrande spillover

    Citi on Tuesday trimmed its China growth forecast for next year to 4.9% from 5.5%, citing expected spillover from the woes of embattled property giant Evergrande, and predicted policy makers would deliver more interest rate reductions. "The balancing between moral hazard risks and contagion risks points towards a managed restructuring," Citi's Xiangrong Yu wrote in a note to clients. Citi also reduced its targets for various Chinese equity indexes, saying it expected Hong Kong's main index to end the year at 26,800.

  • Credit Suisse Greensill Funds to Pay Back Another $400 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignCredit Suisse Group AG said it plans to return about $400 million to investors in supply-chain finance funds that invested in Greensill Capital products, the fifth such disbursement since the bank was forced to freeze