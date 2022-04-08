NEW WAVE PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES NEW OFFICER

U.S. markets closed

VANCOUVER, BC, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Wave Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “New Wave”) (CSE:SPOR, FWB: 0XMB, OTCPK: TRMNK) is pleased to announce that at the Company’s annual general meeting held on March 28, 2022, shareholders have re-elected Geoff Balderson, Robert Kang and Anthony Zelen as directors of the Company and all the proposed resolutions were duly passed. The Company also announces the resignation of Willie Tsang and the appointment of Robert Liard Birmingham in his place as the Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Birmingham has over 15 years of public markets experience, with a focus on corporate development, investor relations and capital raising. Mr. Birmingham is currently CEO and a director of Brigadier Gold Ltd. and director of BIGG Digital Assets. Mr. Birmingham is the founder and president of investor relations company, Benaterra Communications Inc., and has been on the board of numerous TSX.V- and Canadian Securities Exchange-listed companies. Mr. Birmingham holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Capilano University.

About New Wave Holdings Corp.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XMB, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer that has been focused on supporting innovative and fast-growing companies within the esports, NFT, Metaverse, Blockchain, and Web3 sectors. Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com. For further information please contact: Robert Liard Birmingham, Interim Chief Executive Officer, New Wave Holdings Corp., (604) 416-4099.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Ravinder Kang

Director

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


