U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,833.75
    +10.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,034.00
    +68.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,821.00
    +42.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,734.60
    +5.90 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.88
    +1.04 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.20
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0042
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.23
    +1.06 (+4.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1890
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0590
    +0.2370 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,796.23
    +174.47 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    423.92
    -3.45 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.49
    -39.37 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Wave, a Stripe-backed African fintech valued at $1.7 billion, cut 15% of its staff in June

Tage Kene-Okafor
·4 min read

Wave, an African fintech that offers mobile money services in Senegal and Ivory Coast, laid off about 15% of its workforce last month. TechCrunch first got a whiff of the layoff news on LinkedIn, where Jessica Chervin, a former Andela executive who joined Wave as an expansion lead in March, wrote that she was leaving the company.

“Like many tech companies, Wave is adjusting rapidly to the jarring changes in capital markets in recent months and like the best of them (and importantly, as a financial institution), it has had to make very hard calls in order to ensure that it can continue to serve customers in existing markets now and long into the future,” Chervin, who is also angel investor, wrote. “This vital shift in strategic priorities means that I and many others are leaving Wave far earlier than anyone had hoped.”

TechCrunch reached out to Wave for comments on the matter and a spokesperson confirmed that “close to 15%” of the company’s almost 2,000 staff were let go. Thus, the layoffs affected almost 300 employees, most of whom worked in Wave’s new markets: Burkina Faso, Mali and Uganda.

According to a statement Wave released to its employees on June 30, the company said it was scaling back its teams in these markets as part of efforts to make sure it doesn’t have to depend on new funding at a time “when investors around the world are cutting back.”

Wave said its decision to pull out from newer markets will help it double down on Senegal and Ivory Coast, core markets “where we are market leaders in mobile money with growing businesses” as it continues to serve its new markets.

In 2020, Wave officially spun off from Sendwave, a remittance platform that WorldRemit acquired for about $500 million in cash and stock. The company, which operated a stealth launch two years prior in Senegal, has since raised over $290 million in equity and debt capital funding to date. The firm, run by Drew Durbin and Lincoln Quirk, was valued at $1.7 billion at its last fundraise last September after it raised $200 million, the largest Series A in Africa. It was led by Stripe, Sequoia Heritage, Founders Fund and Ribbit Capital. The startup’s other investors include Sam Altman and Partech Africa.

Wave’s platform is akin to PayPal (with mobile money accounts, not bank accounts). It runs an agent network that uses cash on hand to service customers who can make free deposits and withdrawals and get charged a 1% fee whenever they send money.

The company is disrupting the mobile money industry dominated by banks and telcos with its app-based solution, cheaper fees and QR-based tech. And despite its continuous squabble with these incumbents due to eating into their market share, Wave claims to serve over 10 million users monthly across its operating markets.

Wave is the first unicorn out of Senegal and the overall Francophone Africa region. However, its staff cuts across its five markets, Tunisia, Kenya, the U.S., Germany, Nigeria and the U.K. The company's spokesperson said that a small percentage of the released employees operated remotely across these countries.

“The people we’re parting ways with are some of the smartest and most dedicated in our industry. Letting them go is one of the hardest decisions we’ve ever had to make as a business,” the remainder of the statement read. “We regret the impact on employees and their families, but we feel strongly that the best way to honor these colleagues is to ensure their contributions last. Wave is offering enhanced benefits and packages to all affected employees to express our deep appreciation for their valuable contributions, hard work, and dedication.”

As the global venture capital market slows, Africa charts its own course

Layoffs have become the norm as rising interest rates and an extended bull run that swept across private and public markets over the last couple of years, among other factors, combine to make life difficult for tech companies. Amidst recession fears, investors are being stringent with their money, mainly toward growth- and late-stage startups. As a result, startups have had to cut costs and trim down workforces to survive; those who have had some success raising capital have had to adjust to pre-pandemic valuations.

Big Tech companies have fired (Microsoft) and hinted at firing (Meta) employees. Small- to large-sized startups in various sectors globally such as Substack, Hopin, Coinbase, Bolt, Byju, Twitter, PayPal, and Tesla, have downsized too. And though it seemed, at first, that the knock-on effect would take a considerable amount of time before reaching Africa, news of layoffs from mobility startup Swvl and healthtech company Vezeeta made the rounds last month.

However, just as the situation wasn’t dire for Swvl and Vezeeta, it isn’t for Wave. The Senegal-based startup likely has enough money in the bank for the next few years, and last week, it secured a €90 million syndicated loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Lendable, Norfund and other lenders in one of the largest debt deals on the continent. The loan, Wave said, will help it increase its customer base and grow operations in Senegal and Ivory Coast.

SWVL plans to lay off 32% of its team two months after going public

Egyptian healthtech startup Vezeeta cuts 10% of 500-person staff

Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a ‘realignment’

Recommended Stories

  • Three Truck Makers Will Build EV Charging Network

    These three truck makers are teaming up to build EV truck charging infrastructure in Europe, just as they begin rolling out long-distance electric semis.

  • A Brother’s Dying Words to Miracle Sisters Who Escaped the Taliban

    Karim Sahib/AFP via GettyU.S. allies across Afghanistan have been left to fend for themselves under the terror-fueled regime of the Taliban ever since the U.S. withdrew from the country nearly a year ago.During the chaotic efforts to evacuate American partners from Afghanistan after it fell to the Taliban, The Daily Beast covered efforts to help evacuate two sisters, 20-year-old Meena and 27-year-old Nadia, both journalists who were on the Taliban’s infamous “kill list.” With the help of the Afg

  • Lightspeed launches US$500 mln fund for India, SEA

    Lightspeed India Partners (LSIP) announced on Tuesday the closing of a US$500 million early stage fund (LSIP Fund IV) for India and Southeast Asia, as part of venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners’ (LSVP) US$7.1 billion commitment. See related article: Huobi Ventures bets on DeFi and gaming in $10M GameFi fund Fast facts In addition […]

  • Battery recycling could be the next investor darling of the EV era

    Automakers and suppliers, keen to fortify an EV supply chain and avoid raw materials shortages, are turning to a domain once overlooked: battery recycling. Suddenly awash in interest from EV makers and venture firms, the sector has seen a spate of partnerships and funding deals in the past 18 months. The momentum appears to be building, as investor appetite in battery recycling intensifies, said Alex Smout, principal at InMotion Ventures, Jaguar and Land Rover’s venture capital arm whose portfolio includes Ascend Elements, formerly known as Battery Resourcers.

  • Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay Mortgages

    (Bloomberg) -- Across China, homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages as property developers drag on construction projects, escalating the country’s real estate crisis and risks of bad debt for banks. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationBuyers of 35 projects across 22

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • One chart shows why Elon Musk may be so desperate to back out of his deal to buy Twitter

    Twitter's share price has fallen over recent months.

  • U.S. dollar-euro parity is a ‘multifaceted story,’ strategist says

    Wells Fargo Macro Strategist Erik Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the recent moves in the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Japanese yen, and other currencies.

  • Nvidia Stock-Price Cuts Are Piling Up. Wall Street Is Getting Worried.

    The vast majority of analysts tracking the chip maker continue to rate it at Buy or Overweight, even as the shares slide.

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Stalls

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • Canoo Stock Soars As Startup Joins GM, Ford In Walmart Effort To Build EV Delivery Fleet

    Electric delivery vans are a big market opportunity, tapping two trends: vehicle electrification and online sales boom. Canoo stock soared.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • U.S. stock futures inch up ahead of CPI data that could show inflation at 40-year high

    U.S. equity futures inched higher on Wednesday, though trading was timid ahead of U.S. data that could show stubborn inflation forcing a faster pace of rate rises from the Federal Reserve. On Tuesday, the Dow industrials (DJIA) fell 193 points, or 0.62%, to 30,981, the S&P 500 (SPX) declined 0.9% to 3,819, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) dropped 0.9%, to 11,265. The S&P 500 has lost 83.82 points, or 2.1%, over the last three trading days.

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Plunged Today

    After a three-week rally, investors are selling these tech stocks ahead of Wednesday's report on the Consumer Price Index.

  • Exploit the War on Cash By Buying Shares of This Fintech Giant Today

    Don't let the recent sell-off fool you -- fintech companies are the future of the financial services industry.

  • FTSE and European stocks tumble after fake US inflation report

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics was forced to discredit the false release ahead of Wednesday's hotly-anticipated update on inflation.