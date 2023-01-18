Wave and Tidal Energy Market is expected to surpass US$ 40.8 billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global wave and tidal energy market size was clocked at US$ 4.9 Bn in 2021. The wave and tidal energy market analysis project the market to rise at 23.5% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. It is expected that by 2031, the global wave and tidal energy market will touch value of US$ 40.8 Bn. The global wave and tidal energy market is anticipated to grow due to growing demand for renewable energy sources during the forecast timeframe. Due to the fact that it emits no greenhouse gases, tidal energy is regarded as an ideal green energy source, which is likely to accelerate wave and tidal energy market growth rate.

In order to fulfil the growing demand for sustainable energy, a number of firms operating on the global market have begun implementing a variety of techniques to optimize the utilization of the sophisticated technology already in place. Numerous public and commercial organizations have expanded their investments in the search for new, sustainable energy sources. The global market for wave and tidal energy is likely to grow as a result. Due to growing environmental concerns worldwide, consumers are increasingly opting for sustainable wave and tidal energy options over other choices.

Governments, manufacturers, and consumers are concentrating on alternative energy sources as a result of the escalating energy shortage problem. This has heightened awareness about the wave and tidal energy harnessed from the oceans. In light of the increasing measures taken by many governments and developing nations to cut back on fossil fuel usage and carbon emissions, the advancement of wave and tidal energy industry is expected to gain steam. The market is anticipated to be driven by industry participants' intensified efforts to create highly advanced tidal energy turbines and generators.

Key Findings of Market Report

Growing public understanding about green energy and implementation of strict government regulations limiting the production of carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases (GHGs) are driving firms to explore more efficient substitutes and pollution-free energy producing techniques. An excellent substitute of fossil fuel-based energy is tidal wave energy. Growing interest in green energy is boosting the world market for wave and tidal energy.

Based on type, in 2021, the category of wave power plants accounted for a sizable portion of the global market. The segment is anticipated to be dominate the global market throughout the forecasted period. Since environmental problems are becoming more prevalent, there is likely to be a rise in the demand for wave power plants in the years to come. Due to its numerous advantages, consumers are favoring energy produced from the ocean. Globally, wave power plant construction is being sparked by this. This is likely to stimulate expansion of the global wave & tidal energy market during in the years to come.

In 2021, the global market for wave and tidal energy was dominated by Asia Pacific, which represented 43.3% of the total market. During the forecast period, the region is predicted to lead the global market and account for considerable wave and tidal energy market share. Based on revenue, China accounted for a sizeable portion of the Asia Pacific wave and tidal energy market in 2021. Increase in energy rivalry and environmental pollution are two major reasons anticipated to raise usage of wave and tidal energy in China during the forecast years.

Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market: Growth Drivers

In order to expand their global reach, key firms are concentrating on recent advancements in the wave and tidal energy market. The global wave and tidal energy market is highly concentrated, with a small number of very large vendors holding the lion's share of the market. The majority of firms are making large investments in thorough research and development efforts.

Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market: Key Competitors

Ocean Renewable Power Company LLC

S.D.E. Energy Ltd.

Pelamis Wave Power Ltd.

Marine Current Turbines Ltd.

Carnegie Wave Energy Ltd.

Atlantis Resources Ltd.

Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market: Segmentation

Type

Wave Power Plants

Tidal Power Plants

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

