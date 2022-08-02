U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

Wave and Tidal Energy Market Size is projected to reach USD 28.80 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 41.92%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·9 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global wave and tidal energy market size was valued at USD 1233.21 million in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 28802.48 million by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 41.92% from 2022 to 2030. The North American market has advanced in recent years. In 2021, renewable sources accounted for 16.2% of U.S. electricity.

New York, United States, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave energy can be used for water pumping, desalination, and electricity generation. Wave and Tidal Energy generate the most renewable energy of any green technology. Oceans give endless clean energy. Tidal and wave power from the oceans is the most sustainable source of energy. Best practices for generating electricity from maritime renewables.

Wind and solar power provide clean, sustainable energy for many countries. Several countries have an abundance of ocean surface and energy producing capabilities, prompting them to seek ocean energy as a future renewable energy source. Depending on tide strength, tidal energy uses a wind-like turbine with 12-to-18-minute blades. Turbine gearbox powers generator.

Wave power and tidal power both generate electricity. Wind-driven waves generate wave energy, not tidal motions. It produces electricity.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/wave-and-tidal-energy-market/request-sample


Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market: Drivers

  • Urgent Need to Replace Fossil Fuels with Renewable Energy

Renewable energy reduces dependence on fossil fuels and environmental problems. CO2 emissions and local repercussions like air pollution are interwoven sources of environmental degradation. Using fossil fuels, which contribute to global warming, results in this form of energy production. This unequal distribution of abundant fossil fuels has the potential to trigger wars.

Globally, there is a pressing need to replace fossil fuels like gas, oil, and coal with more sustainable alternatives. As fossil fuels dwindle and environmental concerns mount, the renewable sector is accelerated by technology developments, development agendas, and other factors.

  • Government Funding Boosts Ocean Tech Growth

Government efforts to promote wave and tidal energy have also contributed to the market's growth. Wave and tidal power projects are growing more popular around the world because of their environmental advantages. Countries are implementing various methods to support these projects, including subsidies, restrictions on the expansion of conventional power projects, and target-based growth.

Infrastructure resources allow government agencies to look beyond total energy supply and develop cost-effective solutions that can be scaled up and down. Countries such as the UK have implemented programs for the expansion of clean energy, including cost reduction in technology, reduction of carbon emissions, and development of leading technology, to investigate the practicality of a new kind of electricity.

Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market: Key Future Opportunities

  • Combining Government Programs with Technological Advancements Will Open New Doors

Wave and tidal energy industry players have huge development prospects due to proactive measures such as permitting major projects to be developed in phases, powerful government policy frameworks and incentive schemes, and stable and steady sources of renewable energy.

The global market is making substantial progress, with many projects hitting milestones, acquiring investment funds, testing prototypes, or engaging in other growth-promoting activities. These projects are on the verge of being cost-competitive in a specialized niche market, which is the most effective technique for building and proving experience in wave and tidal power as well as essential developmental milestones at utility sizes.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 28.80 Billion by 2030

CAGR

41.92% (2020-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Energy Type, Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

BioPower Systems Pty. Ltd., Blue Energy Canada Inc., Nova Innovation Ltd., Applied Technologies Company, Ltd., Aqua-Magnetics Inc., Ocean Power Technologies Inc., Aquagen Technologies

Key Market Opportunities

A Combination of Government Programs and Technological Advancements Will Open New Doors

Key Market Drivers

Urgent Need to Replace Fossil Fuels with Renewable Sources of Energy

Growth in Ocean Technologies is Boosted by Government Funding

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/wave-and-tidal-energy-market


Regional Overview of Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market

The Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market is categorized by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

In 2021, Asia Pacific accounted for 42.5% of the worldwide market. Public funding schemes, environmental limitations, government measures, and competition are expected to facilitate the spread of marine energy technology in the region. To meet the increased demand for renewable energy, manufacturers have developed innovative designs and manufacturing processes.

Asia-Pacific is one of the most important and lucrative markets for wave and tidal energy in the world. During the projection period, economic growth, public awareness, resource availability, and advances in open test sites are expected to expand the market.

The North American market has advanced in recent years. In 2021, renewable sources accounted for 16.2% of U.S. electricity. Canada has a big market for maritime technologies. Nova Scotia is anticipated to be a large Canadian provincial market. Since 2010, more than USD 80 million has been allocated to marine energy projects in the province.

According to some estimations, Canada has the largest market for wave and tidal energy in North America. The country's wave and tidal energy market has grown significantly because to a rigorous regulatory framework.


Key Highlights

  • The Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market was valued at USD 1233.21 million in 2021 and is predicted to reach at USD 28802.48 million by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 41.92% from 2022 to 2030.

  • By Energy Type, the Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market is segmented into Wave and Tidal. The global market for wave energy is smaller than the global market for tidal energy.

  • By Region or Geography, the Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, Asia Pacific had a 42.5 percent share of the global market in sales.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/wave-and-tidal-energy-market/request-sample


A list of major competitor companies in the Wave and Tidal Energy Market across the globe are:

  • BioPower Systems Pty. Ltd.

  • Blue Energy Canada Inc.

  • Nova Innovation Ltd.

  • Applied Technologies Company, Ltd.

  • Aqua-Magnetics Inc.

  • Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

  • Aquagen Technologies

  • Carnegie Wave Energy Ltd.

  • Corpower Ocean AB

  • Ocean Renewable Power Company, LLC

  • Orbital Marine Power

  • SIMEC Atlantis Energy Ltd

  • Verdant Power, Inc.

  • Eco Wave Power AB

  • Pelamis Wave Power


Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market: Segmentation

BY ENERGY TYPE

  • Wave

  • Tidal

BY GEOGRAPHY

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific (APAC)

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)


TABLE OF CONTENT

  1. Introduction

    1. Wave and Tidal Energy Market Definition

    2. Wave and Tidal Energy Market Scope

  2. Research Methodology

    1. Primary Research

    2. Research Methodology

    3. Assumptions & Exclusions

    4. Secondary Data Sources

  3. Market Overview

    1. Report Segmentation & Scope

    2. Value Chain Analysis: Wave and Tidal Energy Market

    3. Key Market Trends

      1. Drivers

      2. Restraints

      3. Opportunities

    4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

      1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

      2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

      3. Threat of Substitution

      4. Threat of New Entrants

      5. Competitive Rivalry

    5. Market Share Analysis

  4. Energy Type Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Wave

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Tidal

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  5. Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2.  

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3.  

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  6. Regional Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. America

      1. North America

      2. U.S.

        1. By Energy Type

      3. Canada

        1. By Energy Type

      4. Mexico

        1. By Energy Type

      5. Latin America

        1. By Energy Type

    3. Europe

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Germany

        1. By Energy Type

      3. France

        1. By Energy Type

      4. U.K.

        1. By Energy Type

      5. Italy

        1. By Energy Type

      6. Spain

        1. By Energy Type

      7. Rest of Europe

        1. By Energy Type

    4. Asia Pacific

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Japan

        1. By Energy Type

      3. China

        1. By Energy Type

      4. Australia

        1. By Energy Type

      5. India

        1. By Energy Type

      6. South Korea

        1. By Energy Type

      7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

        1. By Energy Type

    5. Middle East & Africa

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Saudi Arabia

        1. By Energy Type

      3. South Africa

        1. By Energy Type

      4. Kuwait

        1. By Energy Type

      5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

        1. By Energy Type

  7. Company Profile

    1. BioPower Systems Pty Ltd

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    2. Blue Energy Canada Inc

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    3. Nova Innovation Ltd

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

  8. Conclusion & Recommendation

  9. Acronyms & Abbreviations


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/wave-and-tidal-energy-market/toc


Recent Developments

  • April 2022 - Wave energy power plants of up to 2MW could be built in Port Adriano, Spain, according to Eco Wave Power Global AB, a pioneer in the production of sustainable electricity from ocean and sea waves. Taking advantage of the country's extensive coastline, Eco Wave Power will assist Spain meet its ambitious targets for renewable energy generation under the terms of the deal.

  • October 2021 - As a result of a grant from the Blue Economy Cooperative Research Centre, Carnegie Wave Energy Ltd. has been able to begin work on the MoorPower a Scaled Demonstrator project (Blue Economy CRC). Clean and reliable power generation for offshore activities can be made easier with MoorPower, an innovative wave energy product developed by CETO for moored vessels.


News Media

Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period

Increasing Demand for Energy Efficiency in Various Industries to Drive the Cogeneration Equipment Market Growth


Have a Look at the Related Research Report

EMI Wave Shielding Materials Market: Information by Type (Conductive Polymers, Metal Shielding Products), End-User (Telecommunication, Consumer), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Millimeter Wave Technology Market: by Component (Imaging Component), Product (Scanner System), Frequency Band (24–57 GHz), License Type, Application, and Region — Forecast till 2029

Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market: Information by Product (IEMS, BEMS, HEMS), Component (Sensors, Controllers,), Vertical (Manufacturing), End-Use, and Region — Forecast till 2030

5G Infrastructure Market: Information by Communication Infrastructure (Hardware, Services), Spectrum (Millimeter Wave), Network Architecture (Standalone), and Region — Forecast till 2030


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


