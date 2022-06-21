U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

WaveDancer Announces Inclusion in Russell Microcap Index

WaveDancer, Inc.
·2 min read
  • WAVD
WaveDancer, Inc.
WaveDancer, Inc.

FAIRFAX, Va., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveDancer (NASDAQ: WAVD), today announced that it will be included in the Russell Microcap® Index, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022, as part of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, includes inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

WaveDancer CEO Jamie Benoit commented, “We expect our inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index to improve the visibility of our company among investors as we continue to advance our strategy of becoming a leader in blockchain-based secure supply chain management, asset tracking and security.”

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer (www.wavedancer.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is a provider of zero trust software solutions, specializing in secure blockchain supply chain management (SCM), asset tracking and security. Our technologies are deployed and being used to help organizations manage very complex supply chain challenges. Initially developed to secure a complex international supply chain for a global U.S. Government (USG) national security organization, the technology has matured to address multiple operational capabilities. Customers are using the WaveDancer platform to gain unprecedented levels of accountability, auditability, and predictability from their data, while giving insights to their partners and suppliers through a controlled, distributed ledger that is immutable and can be trusted by all parties. The sophisticated blockchain technology is now available to the entirety of the USG through GovCloud.

Additional information for investors
This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information contact:
Jeremy Hellman, CFA
Vice President
The Equity Group
(212) 836-9626
jhellman@equityny.com


