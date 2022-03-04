U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

WaveDancer Appoints Gwen Pal Chief Administrative Officer

WaveDancer, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • WAVD
WaveDancer, Inc.
WaveDancer, Inc.

FAIRFAX, Va., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) today announced the appointment of Gwen Pal as its Chief Administrative Officer.

Mrs. Pal comes to WaveDancer with over 25 years of executive public and private company compliance, governance, human resources, contracts, government security and recruiting management. She brings extensive experience in M&A, and post-acquisition integration experience having been a part of more than 20 acquisitions.

Mrs. Pal was a member of the team at Essex, a NASDAQ listed company that was ultimately acquired by Northrup Grumman. She was subsequently one of the co-founders of KEYW Corporation with her late father Len Moodispaw, where she led the company’s compliance activities. The Company was taken public in 2010 and ultimately acquired by Jacobs Engineering Group. During her tenure she supported the company’s Initial Public Offering, conducted due diligence on multiple target companies and managed the integration of acquisitions. Gwen subsequently was appointed Chief Administrative Officer of FedData, a private equity-backed company providing technical services to the United States Intelligence Community. In this capacity Ms. Pal led all administrative operations for a complex organization with complex governance requirements. She holds a B.A. from North Carolina State University and is a member of SHRM and NCMA.

"I am extremely excited to join WaveDancer at this critical time in its transformation into a technology leader. I’ve known and worked with Jamie Benoit for years and I’m excited to rejoin the team. I know the company has the potential for significant growth for many years to come and I look forward to putting us in a in a state of proper internal control, with a compliance and governance posture that will enable us to become true market leaders in our field while ensuring that our talented employees have the support they need to continue meeting mission needs. The enthusiasm of the management team and the Board of Directors is refreshing,” said Mrs. Pal.

"As WaveDancer embarks on a major transformation we need a leader who has led organizations through major change, has integrated companies post-acquisition and developed robust compliance and governance programs,” said Chairman and CEO Jamie Benoit. "Gwen's success in this regard is unrivaled and she’ll be critical in our efforts to demonstrate to the capital markets that we are an efficiently-run public company."

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer (www.wavedancer.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is a provider of zero trust software solutions, blockchain and IoT technologies. Our software solutions are in production in support of the complex global missions of US Government customers. First developed as part of advanced research and development in support of a global national security-focused organization, the ground-breaking technology is available to the entirety of the United States Government and corporate organizations.

Additional information for investors

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information contact:

Jeremy Hellman, CFA

Vice President

The Equity Group Inc.

jhellman@equityny.com

(212) 836-9626


