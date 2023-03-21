U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,002.87
    +51.30 (+1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,560.60
    +316.02 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,860.11
    +184.57 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,777.74
    +32.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.50
    +1.86 (+2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.80
    -39.00 (-1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0774
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    +0.1250 (+3.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2210
    -0.0063 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4350
    +1.1400 (+0.87%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,095.37
    -51.55 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.05
    +9.00 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.22
    +132.37 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

WaveDancer Closes Majority Investment in Gray Matters, Inc. to Seasoned Start-up Investors; Announces Intent to Pursue Strategic Alternatives

WaveDancer, Inc.
·3 min read
WaveDancer, Inc.
WaveDancer, Inc.

FAIRFAX, Va., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveDancer, Inc., (NASDAQ: WAVD) announced today that it has sold its blockchain-enabled supply chain management software subsidiary, Gray Matters, Inc. (“GMI”) to Gray Matters Data Corporation (“GMDC”), whose lead investor is venture capital firm StealthPoint, LLC (“StealthPoint”). StealthPoint and its investors will invest $3 million of cash into GMDC with the option to invest an additional $1 million within 90 days of closing.

WaveDancer has retained an indirect 20% interest in GMI through stock in GMDC received at closing. In addition, WaveDancer received $1 million of cash at closing and will receive annual contingent payments over the next seven years, up to a total of $4 million. Importantly, the transaction will eliminate over $2 million of annual WaveDancer operating expenses related to GMI. The full terms of the agreement will be included in a Form 8-K that will be available on the Company’s website.

WaveDancer also announced that it will work with its advisor, B. Riley Securities, to immediately undertake a review of additional strategic options available to the Company including a merger or possible sale.

“We acquired GMI in late 2021, to provide foundational capabilities to launch a supply chain security business powered by blockchain technology,” said CEO Jamie Benoit. “We encountered unanticipated challenges with the software product we acquired which required substantial modifications and disrupted our sales efforts. Additionally, deterioration in the capital market for early-stage technology companies, which occurred shortly after our purchase, adversely impacted our ability to raise capital required to fund GMI. After exploring several options, we determined the best course of action for WaveDancer shareholders was to place GMI into a vehicle better suited to attract the talent and capital necessary to continue the development of the product and bring it to the broader marketplace. We think we have found that in the team at StealthPoint.”

As of the closing date, WaveDancer is entitled to a seat on the GMDC board and has nominated Jamie Benoit. No member of the WaveDancer Board of Directors, including the chairman, will have any investment in GMI, direct or indirect, other than through the ownership of WaveDancer shares.

The Company also announced its intent to consider various strategic options for the company. “In addition to improving cash flow, the sale of GMI provides the Company with a cash infusion that will allow us to consider a range of options that would have otherwise been foreclosed,” continued Mr. Benoit. “Now that we’ve eliminated the risk and expense of commercializing new technology, we can evaluate various strategic alternatives including a business combination or a sale.”

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, based in Fairfax, VA, has been servicing federal and commercial customers since 1979. It provides modernization, software development, and cybersecurity services to help organizations meet their business goals through technology. Their software development processes are appraised at CMMI Level 3 for their ability to consistently deliver high-quality projects using metrics to proactively manage risk.

Additional information for investors

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor inquiries contact:

Jeremy Hellman, CFA
Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.
jhellman@equityny.com
(212) 836-9626


Recommended Stories

  • GME Stock Rockets 34% On GameStop's First Profit Since 2021

    GameStop blew away Q4 expectations late Tuesday, posting positive earnings for the second time in 12 quarters. GME stock leapt after hours.

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • Stocks Could Be Headed for Another Tumble. It Won’t Look Like the Last One.

    The stock market could easily take another hit soon. The stock market has recovered from the depths of its bear market, defined as a 20% or greater drop from a previous high, which it hit in early 2022. To be sure, banks and bank-held assets have been getting bought up since the Silicon Valley Bank failure, adding liquidity—and stabilization—to the banking system.

  • Credit Suisse Collapse Burns Saudi Investors

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse that his financial advisers harbored doubts about.

  • Apple Stock Gears Up for Major Breakout

    Apple stock is trying for a massive breakout, which could -- could -- trigger a yet larger rally. Here's the level to watch now.

  • Elon Musk Has a Bold Idea to End the Banking Crisis

    The crisis of confidence in banks will soon enter its third quarter. This crisis of defiance, the most serious since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 caused by subprime mortgages, gives no signs that it will calm down anytime soon. There's Silicon Valley Bank, the bank that started it all.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Credit Suisse's $17B Of AT1 Debt Written Down To Zero, Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Plans Insolvency, Court Freezes Volkswagen's Russian Assets: Today's Top Stories

    Reuters Credit Suisse Bondholders Enraged As $17B Of AT1 Debt To Be Written Down To Zero: What It Means Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its additional tier 1 (AT1) debt, a type of bond, will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator FINMA as part of its rescue merger with UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS). The decision by the Swiss regulator would mean AT1 bondholders may be left with nothing while shareholders, who sit below bonds in

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $79.18, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day.

  • Tesla scores blue chip status after Moody's debt upgrade

    It’s a huge milestone for Tesla as the EV-maker enters the blue-chip investment world. Moody’s Investor Research upgraded Tesla’s credit rating to Baa3, which is the first rung on its investment grade ladder for corporate debt, with outlook changed to stable. Previously Moody’s classified Tesla as Ba1, which is the agency’s top rating for high yield corporate, or junk, debt.

  • Nike Tops Earnings and Revenue Expectations. The Stock Jumps.

    Nike beat third-quarter earnings expectations , sending the stock higher in after-hours trading. Despite the strong quarter, the company’s margins continued to take a hit. “We have made tremendous progress on inventory as we position Nike for sustainable and more profitable growth,” said Matthew Friend, Nike’s chief financial officer.

  • Is Silver the Next Gamestop? How Retail Investors Challenged Wall Street Giants Again

    In the wake of unprecedented short squeezes involving stocks like GameStop and AMC in early 2021, a group of retail investors from the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets (and the spinoff called r/WallStreetSilver) set their sights on the silver market, attempting to challenge Wall Street giants with a so-called "silver short squeeze." The silver short squeeze movement was sparked on the r/WallStreetBets forum, where users urged each other to buy silver and silver-related assets to drive up prices and

  • Analysts Warn Investors To Dump 10 Big Stocks Before It's Too Late

    Analysts don't usually tell investors to sell S&P 500 stocks. So when they do, it's wise to pay attention.

  • First Republic Rebounds From Record Low With Aid Plan in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank surged by a record, leading a broad-based rally in US lenders, amid discussions aimed at offering further support for the beleaguered lender.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’Vanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureThe sto

  • Trucking Giant Knight-Swift Transportation to Buy U.S. Xpress

    The acquisition at four times Monday’s closing stock price for the rival carrier will boost Knight-Swift’s fleet to about 25,000 trucks.

  • After Signature Bank Deal, FDIC Is Left With $11 Billion in ‘Toxic Waste’ Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Signature Bank’s partial takeover by a competitor is notable for what it doesn’t include: $11 billion of loans against a class of New York City apartments whose values have tumbled in recent years.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’Vanguard Said to Shutter Busine

  • Here's Why You Should Add CRISPR Stock to Your Portfolio

    CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), a top-ranked stock at present, is developing its lead pipeline candidate to treat TDT and SCD.

  • Federal Reserve Meeting: Rate Hike Likely, But U-Turn Is Near; S&P 500 Gains

    The Federal Reserve will likely hike its key interest rate, but this might be the last, amid tighter bank credit. The S&P 500 rose.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood Sees Silver Lining in $2 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood highlighted one silver lining of the brutal run her exchange-traded funds suffered through last year: those billions of dollars in losses will help offset future tax bills on gains. Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’Vanguard Said to Shutter Business

  • AT&T Stock Getting Closer To Key Technical Benchmark

    AT&T saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Tuesday, with an increase from 66 to 78. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. See if AT&T can continue to show renewed price strength and hit that benchmark.