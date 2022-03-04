U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

WaveDancer Rang the NASDAQ Stock Market Closing Bell

Information Analysis Incorporated
·2 min read
In this article:
  WAVD
Information Analysis Incorporated
Information Analysis Incorporated

WaveDancer Rang the Closing Bell at NASDAQ

CEO Jamie Benoit and executive team ringing the bell on Thursday, March 3,2022
CEO Jamie Benoit and executive team ringing the bell on Thursday, March 3,2022

FAIRFAX, Va., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) CEO Jamie Benoit was joined by the executive team, board members, and investors as they rung the closing bell of the NASDAQ Stock Market on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 4:00 PM. The Company rang the closing bell to commemorate it’s listing on the Nasdaq last November. The ceremony took place at the NASDAQ MarketSite, 4 Times Square, 43rd and Broadway, in New York.

The live ceremony replay is available to be viewed on WaveDancer’s website www.wavedancer.com or their LinkedIn page https://www.linkedin.com/company/wavedancer. Hi-resolution photographs of the event are also available at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

For additional information or to schedule an interview with CEO Jamie Benoit please contact Jeremy Hellman of The Equity Group Inc. at (212) 836 9626 or jhellman@equityny.com.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer (www.wavedancer.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is a provider of zero trust software solutions, specializing in secure supply chain management, as well as cutting edge IT network security.

WaveDancer’s technology brings all transactions, documentation, authorizations – every aspect of a process – together in one zero-trust, web-based interface that provides an unprecedented level of accountability, auditability, and predictability. WaveDancer’s enterprise blockchain and encryption algorithm technology is in production at the vanguard of some of the most important government requirements.

The WaveDancer platform can be customized and integrated to work with any company’s existing systems and processes and includes features such as chat, smart contracting, and asset lifecycle management, to streamline the entire lifecycle of a supply chain management process.

It was previously announced that the Company combined its legacy business into its subsidiary Tellenger, Inc. (www.Tellenger.com) with Stan Reese as President. Under the Tellenger name it will continue as a leading information technology company specializing in software development, cloud optimization, system modernizations, and cybersecurity services.

Additional information for investors

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information contact:

Jeremy Hellman, CFA
Vice President
The Equity Group Inc.
(212) 836-9626

Summers Bruce
The Equity Group, Inc.
(212) 836-9612

Tim Hannon, CFO
thannon@wavedancer.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3832f425-b70b-45be-a283-b18a713fcc61


