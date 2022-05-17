U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.50
    +11.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,229.00
    +70.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,305.25
    +60.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,789.00
    +6.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.66
    +0.46 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.00
    +11.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0445
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    27.47
    -1.40 (-4.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2333
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2570
    +0.2040 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,897.84
    -862.26 (-2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    670.05
    +427.37 (+176.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,581.51
    +34.46 (+0.13%)
     

WaveDancer Releases First Quarter 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WaveDancer, Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WAVD
WaveDancer, Inc.
WaveDancer, Inc.

Investments In Transformation Continue-Expected to Begin Driving Revenue Growth in 2Q 2022

FAIRFAX, Va., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveDancer (NASDAQ: WAVD), today reported its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, which was characterized by continued investment in the WaveDancer’s software development and sales team. This included new hires, board appointments, partnerships, and a definitive acquisition agreement as WaveDancer strives to become a leader in the zero trust, blockchain, and secure supply chain market.

WaveDancer CEO Jamie Benoit commented, “Our first quarter 2022 saw the company continue to prioritize investments in key operational areas. In addition to the recent additions, we have made at the board and senior leadership levels, we have also added three new blockchain sales professionals as well as six engineers and developers.”

Mr. Benoit continued, “Our lower revenue over first quarter 2021 is a result of our continued effort in the Tellenger business to move away from low margin distribution and reselling and towards higher margin professional services opportunities.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (all comparisons to prior year period unless otherwise noted)

  • Total revenues decreased 12.4% to $3.0 million, compared with $3.4 million.

  • Professional fees decreased 15.3% to $2.1 million down from $2.4 million.

  • Gross profit decreased to $0.4 million, compared with $1.0 million.

  • Gross margin expanded to 12.6%; higher-margin professional fees accounted for 69.0% of revenues.

  • Net loss of $(2.1) million, compared with net income of $0.3 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of ($1.7) million, compared with $0.4 million.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer (www.wavedancer.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is a provider of zero trust software solutions, specializing in secure blockchain supply chain management (SCM), asset tracking and security. Our technologies are deployed and being used to help organizations manage very complex supply chain challenges. Initially developed to secure a complex international supply chain for a global U.S. Government (USG) national security organization, the technology has matured to address multiple operational capabilities. Customers are using the WaveDancer platform to gain unprecedented levels of accountability, auditability, and predictability from their data, while giving insights to their partners and suppliers through a controlled, distributed ledger that is immutable and can be trusted by all parties. The sophisticated blockchain technology is now available to the entirety of the USG through GovCloud.

_______________________________

1 Please see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 6

Additional information for investors
This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information contact:
Jeremy Hellman, CFA
Vice President
The Equity Group
(212) 836-9626
jhellman@equityny.com

WAVEDANCER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Revenues

Professional fees

$

2,066,690

$

2,439,259

Software sales

928,822

980,321

Total revenues

2,995,512

3,419,580

Cost of revenues

Cost of professional fees

1,712,015

1,467,699

Cost of software sales

907,432

932,231

Total cost of revenues

2,619,447

2,399,930

Gross profit

376,065

1,019,650

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,714,342

680,250

Acquisition costs

434,702

70,530

(Loss) income from operations

(2,772,979

)



268,870

Other income (expense):

Interest expense

(19,319

)

(1,459

)

Other income (expense), net

(12,015

)

3,404

(Loss) income before provision for income taxes

(2,804,313

)

270,815

Income tax benefit

(726,006

)

-

Net (loss) income

$

(2,078,307

)

$

270,815

Comprehensive (loss) income

$

(2,078,307

)

$



270,815

Basic (loss)/earnings per share

$

(0.12

)

$

0.02

Diluted (loss)/earnings per share

$

(0.12

)

$

0.02

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic

17,294,808

11,282,671

Diluted

17,294,808

12,286,216

WAVEDANCER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,999,201

$

4,931,302

Accounts receivable

1,672,072

1,664,862

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

458,719

276,990

Total current assets

5,129,992

6,873,154

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $201,032 and $0

7,699,075

8,048,968

Goodwill

7,585,269

7,585,269

Right-of-use operating lease asset

627,977

672,896

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $347,886 and $312,320

103,577

105,256

Other assets

77,100

77,100

Total assets

$

21,222,990

$

23,362,643

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

302,323

$

650,499

Accrued payroll and related liabilities

611,497

524,055

Commissions payable

250,043

224,250

Other accrued liabilities

816,536

204,080

Contract liabilities

149,692

186,835

Operating lease liability- current

192,128

192,128

Total current liabilities

2,322,219

1,981,847

Operating lease liability - non-current

460,505

507,120

Deferred income taxes

441,498

1,167,504

Other liabilities

2,296,928

2,265,000

Total liabilities

5,521,150

5,921,471

Stockholders' equity

Common stock at $0.001 and $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 and 30,000,000 shares authorized, 18,882,313 and 12,904,376 shares issued, 17,239,697 and 11,261,760 shares outstanding, as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

18,987

18,882

Additional paid-in capital

32,128,334

31,789,464

Accumulated deficit

(15,515,270

)

(13,436,963

)

Treasury stock, 1,642,616 shares at cost

(930,211

)

(930,211

)

Total stockholders' equity

15,701,840

17,441,172

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

21,222,990

$

23,362,643

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In assessing the performance of our business, management utilizes a variety of financial and performance measures. The key measure is Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization expense, net interest expense (income), and taxes, as further adjusted to eliminate the impact of, when applicable, expenses that are unusual or non-recurring that we believe do not reflect our core operating results. and non-cash stock-based compensation. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to our investors to enhance their understanding of our financial performance for the current period and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures and debt service. We understand that Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance and to compare our performance with the performance of other companies that report Adjusted EBITDA. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, however, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. When assessing our operating performance, investors and others should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, the results presented by Adjusted EBITDA cannot be achieved without incurring the costs that the measure excludes. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, the most comparable GAAP measure, is provided below.

Reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2022

2021

Net (loss) income

$

(2,078

)

$

271

Adjustments:

Interest expense (income), net

19

(2

)

Tax (benefit) expense

(726

)

-

Depreciation

13

5

Amortization

350

-

EBITDA

(2,422

)

274

Non-cash stock-based compensation

312

28

Acquisition Costs

435

71

Post-employment agreement

-

36

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,675

)

$

408


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Why Twilio, Zoom Video, and CrowdStrike Stocks Crashed on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and as of 12:40 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.1% -- with significant deviations. Three tech stocks of particular interest today are videoconferencing app Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), down 4.6%; cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), down 5.7%; and cloud communications platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), down 9.4%. Let's start with the big picture: Inflation and interest rates are both up, which makes future profits less valuable and raises the cost of taking on debt while waiting for profitability to arrive.

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityThe largest cr

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Goes On Offense In Stock Market, Adds More Apple

    Buffett's Berkshire added to Apple during the Q1 sell-off. It bet on oil stocks too, with details on Q1 buys, sells to come.

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfei

  • 2 Reasons Why Sea Limited Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were tumbling today likely for two reasons. First, some investors have grown increasingly pessimistic about high-growth stocks, especially in the tech sector, because of worries about the U.S. economy. Additionally, some Sea investors are likely selling today ahead of the company's first-quarter financial results, which Sea will announce before the market opens tomorrow.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)?

    Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to...

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Big-Money Investors Who Boosted Bitcoin’s Price Might Now Crash It

    Everyone celebrated the arrival of institutional investors to the bitcoin market as their rising adoption helped send prices soaring. Now, with correlations to traditional markets at an all-time high, fingers are pointing over the market swoon.

  • What's happening to tech stocks is 'kind of unheard of' — and 'we are not done,' analyst says

    The tech stock rout may not yet be over, warns one long-time sector analyst.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Biotech stocks have taken a beating to start the year, with the S&P Biotech Industry Index down more than 49% so far. There are several reasons a biotech stock could go parabolic -- that is, have its shares see a sharp rise in a short period. The company could be the buyout target of a merger deal with a larger pharmaceutical company.

  • Ben Bernanke helped the U.S. recover after 2008 and now sees huge warning signs on inflation, stagflation and student debt

    “Why did they delay their response? I think in retrospect, yes, it was a mistake."

  • Gloomy Goldman offers 20 ‘safety’ stocks with valuations below the previous 2 bear markets

    It’s tight quarters in Wall Street’s bear sleuth these days. Goldman Sachs just downgraded their 2022 U.S. growth forecast (to 2.4% from 2.6%) and 2023 (to 1.6% from 2.2%), as senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein warned of “very, very high” risks for a U.S. recession. Also one of the most bullish banks on Wall Street headed into this year, Goldman cut its end-2022 S&P 500 target to 4,300.