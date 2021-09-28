U.S. markets close in 2 hours 42 minutes

WaveForm Diabetes to Present at the 57th European Association for the Study of Diabetes Meeting

·4 min read

Oral presentation of the WaveForm Cascade Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System Alternate Site Clinical Study at EASD 2021

SALEM, N.H., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AgaMatrix Holdings LLC d/b/a WaveForm Diabetes, a leader in innovative solutions for glucose monitoring, today announces their selection for an oral presentation at the annual European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) meeting. The virtual meeting will be taking place September 28, 2021October 1, 2021.

WaveForm Diabetes
WaveForm Diabetes

WaveForm's abstract titled "Accuracy Comparison of the WaveForm Cascade CGM System at Different Body Sites Over 15 Days" will be available for viewing on the EASD website along with a live Q&A session following the oral presentation on Wednesday, September 29th.

Oral Presentation #546
Accuracy Comparison of the WaveForm Cascade CGM System at Different Body Sites Over 15 Days
Presenting Author: Mihailo Rebec, PhD
Session: Short Oral Discussion Event D (SO 40 CGM)
Date/Time: Wednesday, September 29 2021, 13:30-15:00 CET

Mihailo Rebec, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at WaveForm Diabetes, is the lead author of the study which investigates the efficacy of the WaveForm Cascade CGM system when applied to locations on the arm and thigh, versus the abdomen. He commented, "the potential use of the sensor on additional body sites would expand the convenience of the system, with the arm being an especially useful site for both adults and young children."

The WaveForm CGM is based on several pioneering, patented innovations in glucose sensor technology, facilitating a virtually pain-free insertion process, limited interferences, extended wear time, and environmentally friendly, reusable parts.

WaveForm most recently received CE Mark approval for 15 days of wear for their Cascade CGM system in June 2021. The 14-day WaveForm Cascade CGM received CE Mark approval in November 2019 and is commercially available in Europe.

About WaveForm Diabetes (AgaMatrix Holdings, LLC d/b/a WaveForm Diabetes)

WaveForm Diabetes is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets innovative glucose monitoring technology and related software solutions. For over 20 years, we have sought to empower millions of people across the globe to confidently manage their diabetes with our high-performance products.

With 20+ glucose monitoring products and digital applications cleared, we distribute directly in the U.S. and U.K. while also supporting leading Fortune 500 companies with white labeled products. In 2020, we launched our first needle-free, real-time, continuous glucose monitor (CGM) through our distribution partner A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l. We are also developing a unique 15-day CGM solution for the market in China, as part of our commercial agreement with Bayer.

For more information visit waveformdiabetes.com and agamatrix.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Financial References

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation:

  • information concerning possible or assumed future operations, business plans, product development plans or financial results for AgaMatrix Holdings LLC;

  • statements about our potential or prospects for future product sales;

  • statements about our future levels of operating expenses, or operating profit or loss;

  • statements about our research and product development activities and schedules;

  • statements about our future capital requirements and the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents, investments and other sources of funds to meet these requirements;

  • other statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and

  • other statements that are not historical fact.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe" or "intend," but the absence of those words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward- looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many reasons.

You should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward- looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact
Cara Mottolo
(603) 328–6000
investors@agamatrix.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waveform-diabetes-to-present-at-the-57th-european-association-for-the-study-of-diabetes-meeting-301386980.html

SOURCE WaveForm Diabetes

