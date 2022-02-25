Wavefront Aberrometer Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% by 2026 | Rise in the Number of People with Eye Disorders to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Report

NEW YORK , Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wavefront aberrometer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on R&D, technological innovations, strategic collaborations, M&A, market expansion activities, investments in market growth opportunities, and the expansion of distribution networks to compete in the market. Carl Zeiss AG, EssilorLuxottica, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Luneau Technology Group, Marco Ophthalmic Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Optikon 2000 SpA, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, and Tracey Technologies are some of the major market participants. The wavefront aberrometer market is set to grow by USD 141.85 million between 2021 and 2026, and register a CAGR of 5.86%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates.

The rise in the number of people with eye disorders, rise in awareness among people about eye-related disorders & initiatives to create awareness regarding vision care will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as high costs associated with eye surgery may threaten the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

50% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for wavefront aberrometer in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in the adoption of advanced surgical and diagnostic technologies due to rapid growth in healthcare expenditure will facilitate the wavefront aberrometer market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The wavefront aberrometer market share growth by the electric segment will be significant during the forecast period. Electronic wavefront aberrometers are gaining popularity due to the advantages they give over traditional wavefront aberrometers. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the wavefront aberrometer market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Wavefront Aberrometer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.86% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 141.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.68 Performing market contribution North America at 50% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Carl Zeiss AG, EssilorLuxottica, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Luneau Technology Group, Marco Ophthalmic Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Optikon 2000 SpA, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, and Tracey Technologies Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

