U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,256.25
    -27.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,995.00
    -161.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,831.25
    -135.25 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,980.40
    -13.10 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.46
    +2.65 (+2.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.50
    -9.80 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    -0.32 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1220
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    -0.0080 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    30.32
    -0.70 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3422
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2540
    -0.2230 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,884.83
    +3,677.92 (+10.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    879.11
    +85.98 (+10.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,302.24
    +331.42 (+1.28%)
     

Wavefront Aberrometer Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% by 2026 | Rise in the Number of People with Eye Disorders to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Report

·6 min read

NEW YORK , Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wavefront aberrometer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on R&D, technological innovations, strategic collaborations, M&A, market expansion activities, investments in market growth opportunities, and the expansion of distribution networks to compete in the market. Carl Zeiss AG, EssilorLuxottica, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Luneau Technology Group, Marco Ophthalmic Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Optikon 2000 SpA, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, and Tracey Technologies are some of the major market participants. The wavefront aberrometer market is set to grow by USD 141.85 million between 2021 and 2026, and register a CAGR of 5.86%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates.

Latest market research report titled Wavefront Aberrometer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Wavefront Aberrometer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For more highlights on the wavefront aberrometer market -Read our Free Sample Report

Wavefront Aberrometer Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report covers the following areas:

Wavefront Aberrometer Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The rise in the number of people with eye disorders, rise in awareness among people about eye-related disorders & initiatives to create awareness regarding vision care will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as high costs associated with eye surgery may threaten the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Wavefront Aberrometer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Wavefront Aberrometer Market 2022-2026: Region & Revenue Generating Segment

50% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for wavefront aberrometer in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in the adoption of advanced surgical and diagnostic technologies due to rapid growth in healthcare expenditure will facilitate the wavefront aberrometer market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The wavefront aberrometer market share growth by the electric segment will be significant during the forecast period. Electronic wavefront aberrometers are gaining popularity due to the advantages they give over traditional wavefront aberrometers. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the wavefront aberrometer market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of all regions & segments - Download a free sample now!

Wavefront Aberrometer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist wavefront aberrometer market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the wavefront aberrometer market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the wavefront aberrometer market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wavefront aberrometer market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:
Genetic Testing Market in APAC -The genetic testing market share in APAC share is expected to increase by USD 1.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.21%. Download a free sample now!

Surgical Suction Instruments Market -The surgical suction instruments market share is expected to increase by USD 109.66 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09%. Download a free sample now!

Wavefront Aberrometer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.86%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 141.85 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.68

Performing market contribution

North America at 50%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Carl Zeiss AG, EssilorLuxottica, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Luneau Technology Group, Marco Ophthalmic Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Optikon 2000 SpA, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, and Tracey Technologies

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

To uncover highlights deployed by Companies of wavefront aberrometer market - Download Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Electronic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Ordinary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Carl Zeiss AG

  • EssilorLuxottica

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • Luneau Technology Group

  • Marco Ophthalmic Inc.

  • NIDEK Co. Ltd.

  • Novartis AG

  • Optikon 2000 SpA

  • SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH

  • Tracey Technologies

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wavefront-aberrometer-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-86-by-2026--rise-in-the-number-of-people-with-eye-disorders-to-boost-market--17000-technavio-report-301488828.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergMacron Says He Had Frank, Quick Talk with Putin: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth afte

  • 2 Crushed Commerce Stocks Are Making Big Comebacks After Hours Thursday

    Shares of Block finished the regular session up 7% after having dropped as much as 7% early in the day. After hours, Block added another 23% gain as investors liked what they saw in the company's fourth-quarter financial report . Block's results were impressive.

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • SEC Probes Tesla Stock Sales by Elon Musk and Brother Kimbal

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal violated securities laws when selling shares in the company late last year, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMacron Says He Had Frank, Quick Talk with Putin: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pa

  • MP Materials reports higher profit as rare earth prices surge

    Rare earths are a group of 17 metals that, after processing, are used to make magnets found in electric vehicles, weaponry and electronics. Prices for these metals have been surging in recent months due to strong demand for electric vehicles and supply constraints. MP said its realized price for rare earth oxides (REO) soared 148% to $10,101 per metric tonne square in the quarter.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Biden Ramps Up Russia Sanctions; Tesla Stock Stuns As Alibaba Stalls; Cybersecurity Stocks Jump

    The Dow Jones rallied after President Joe Biden increased sanctions on Russia. Tesla stock shot higher but Alibaba stock slumped.

  • Square Stock Reverses Up As Earnings Top Estimates Amid Afterpay Acquisition

    SQ stock fell at first as December-quarter results topped estimates, but shares reversed sharply higher amid the acquisition of Afterpay.

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Real Bargains. They Just Keep Getting Cheaper.

    Semiconductors are still in short supply, but the manufacturers have taken a beating in the market regardless.

  • Tech stocks ‘are way oversold,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market and tech stocks are adjusting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, how tech stocks are oversold, and supply chain moderation ahead of technology and semiconductor demands.

  • Here's Why Bandwidth Shares Dropped More Than 30% on Thursday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by about 0.3%, the  S&P 500 finished 1.5% higher, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq popped by 3.3%. Despite the general outperformance of technology stocks, though, cloud communications company Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) had a terrible day as its shares fell by 32.1%. In fact, the last time Bandwidth's share price was this low was in 2018.

  • Coinbase stock falls as crypto platform casts doubt on Q1 outlook

    Coinbase Global Inc. stock falls more than 5% late Thursday after the Silicon Valley crypto platform crushes Wall Street expectations for its fourth quarter but cast doubt on current-quarter dealings.

  • Coinbase beats Q4 earnings expectations, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest quarterly earnings for Coinbase.&nbsp;

  • Why Russian Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting as investors realize that a war, which we all hoped might remain limited in scope, has begun in earnest.

  • Zscaler stock drops after forecast outlook range dips below Street view

    Zscaler Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the cybersecurity company forecast an earnings range that dipped below Wall Street expectations following a rally in the regular session.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With us on the line today are Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO; Joe Tsai, executive vice chairman; Maggie Wu, chief financial officer; Toby Xu, deputy chief financial officer. In the fourth quarter of 2021, China's GDP grew 4%, while total retail sales rose 3% year over year.