Wavelo Expands Leadership Team with Two New Executive Hires

·4 min read
In this article:
  • TCX
    Watchlist

New Chief Revenue Officer and Head of People will help propel Wavelo's global growth

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today Wavelo, a disruptive telecom software provider and a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), proudly announced that it has added two seasoned executives to the company's leadership team: Michael Koenig as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Karaka Leslie as Head of People.

Michael Koenig joins Wavelo as Chief Revenue Officer. (CNW Group/Tucows Inc.)
Michael Koenig joins Wavelo as Chief Revenue Officer. (CNW Group/Tucows Inc.)

With decades of combined experience in their respective fields, Michael and Karaka are vital additions to the Wavelo team and will be critical in helping propel the company's global growth.

"Wavelo is on a mission to revolutionize a historically rigid industry. We provide flexible software to help telecom operators maximize value from their existing networks, which ultimately provides their customers with a better experience," said Justin Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Wavelo. "This is a titanic industry to tackle and we need the best and brightest working on our team. That's exactly who Michael and Karaka are. We dream big and so do they. With years of extensive, proven experience between them, we are incredibly fortunate to have them on our team and are confident and excited about the work that they will do."

Wavelo launched in early 2022, driven by its partnerships with DISH Wireless and Ting Internet. To support the company's ambitious plans for growth, Michael and Karaka will bring their own unique and valued experience to the leadership team:

  • Michael Koenig, Chief Revenue Officer: Michael is a highly accomplished and diversified technology leader with over 15 years of software as a service (SaaS) experience and a broader focus on building high-performing, disruptive software solutions. In his early career, Michael helped build Automattic—the company responsible for creating dozens of beloved platforms, such as WordPress. He has also held roles as the Chief Operating Officer at both Sweet and Time Doctor. In his new position, Michael will lead Wavelo's revenue management practice, touching on operations, sales and corporate development.

  • Karaka Leslie, Head of People: Karaka is a highly respected leader, bringing over 15 years of progressive strategic people and human capital management experience to this position. She comes to Wavelo after two years as the Head of Strategic Initiatives at Tucows, where she leveraged employee feedback and market research to spearhead a variety of new people programs that made tangible impacts on company culture. In her new role, Karaka will oversee Wavelo's people division, introducing world-class practices that will enable teams to do their best work while scaling alongside the company as it grows.

The Wavelo executive team also includes: Hanno Liem, Chief Technology Officer (CTO); Tom McGillivray, Vice-President of Customer Experience (CX); Justin Reilly, Chief Executive Officer (CEO); and Neil Shah, Chief Product Officer (CPO).

To learn more about Wavelo, the company's mission or its flexible software solutions, please visit wavelo.com.

About Wavelo

Wavelo, a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC), is a modern, cloud-based platform designed to radically simplify OSS/BSS technology management and improve internet access worldwide. Serving communication service providers globally, Wavelo offers a suite of flexible software to enable mobile and internet access, provisioning, billing, subscriptions, and more. Connecting disparate business and operational systems and seamlessly integrating into operators' existing infrastructure, Wavelo enables operators to keep pace with network innovation and focus on providing a superior customer experience. Learn more at wavelo.com.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure.

Ting (https://ting.com/internet) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (http://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access, provisioning, billing and subscription, developer tools, and more. OpenSRS (https://opensrs.com), Enom (https://www.enom.com) and Ascio (https://ascio.com) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Karaka Leslie joins Wavelo as Head of People. (CNW Group/Tucows Inc.)
Karaka Leslie joins Wavelo as Head of People. (CNW Group/Tucows Inc.)
Wavelo to propel telecom evolution with purpose-built, event-driven software. (CNW Group/Tucows Inc.)
Wavelo to propel telecom evolution with purpose-built, event-driven software. (CNW Group/Tucows Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wavelo-expands-leadership-team-with-two-new-executive-hires-301525331.html

SOURCE Tucows Inc.

