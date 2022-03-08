U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,195.50
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,739.00
    -43.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,297.50
    -23.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,952.00
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.46
    +2.06 (+1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.40
    -5.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0871
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • Vix

    36.45
    +4.47 (+13.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4410
    +0.1320 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,646.16
    +727.02 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.50
    +13.88 (+1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,062.16
    -159.25 (-0.63%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Wavemaker Partners closes fourth fund above goal at US$136 million

·5 min read

The new fund is the largest one focused on early-stage enterprise, deep tech, and sustainability startups in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavemaker Partners today announced that it just closed its fourth fund at US$136 million, making it the largest fund focused on early-stage (Seed/Pre-A) enterprise, deep tech, and sustainability startups in Southeast Asia.

Wavemaker Partners logo
Wavemaker Partners logo

Surpassing its US$120 million fundraising goal, Wavemaker's Fund 4 is 22% bigger than the previous fund (US$111 million) that closed in October 2020. Fund 4 brings the Southeast Asian firm's total assets under management to over US$300 million.

Wavemaker secured commitments from a diverse investor group, comprising institutional investors, university endowment funds, funds of funds, family offices, corporates, and high net worth individuals.

The fund is anchored by returning investors Pavilion Capital, Temasek Holdings, the International Finance Corporation, and Vulcan Capital.

"We are grateful to our limited partners who have believed in us and stayed with us over the past 10 years, and we welcome the new investors who have decided to take the leap with us. We hope to validate their trust as we continue to back high-growth startups that solve meaningful problems in enterprise, deep tech, and sustainability," said Paul Santos, Managing Partner at Wavemaker.

Wavemaker has trained its sights on enterprise, deep tech and sustainability startups — a rare focus for a venture capital firm in Southeast Asia. Out of the 170-plus companies it has invested in since 2012, about 150 (85%) are in enterprise, deep tech and/or sustainability. The firm remains steadfast in its goal of finding solutions to pertinent issues in the region. Today, 75% of its active portfolio startups contribute to at least one of the United Nations Development Programme's Sustainable Development Goals.

The firm also recently launched a climate tech venture co-builder called Wavemaker Impact, which aims to co-found '100 x 100' companies or those with the potential to deliver US$100 million in revenue while abating 100 million metric tons of carbon emissions on an annual basis.

Wavemaker's investment strategy has led to the creation of a differentiated portfolio which has started to bear fruit. The firm has delivered more than 10 exits so far with an aggregate enterprise value of over US$700 million. These exits include mobile point-of-sale system Moka (acquired by Gojek), cloud communications software company Wavecell (acquired by 8x8), inventory and order management platform TradeGecko (acquired by Intuit), and online payment solutions provider Red Dot Payment (acquired by PayU/Naspers) — all among the Top 10 M&A deals in Southeast Asia for all time.

The firm has also seen significant up-rounds for a wide range of portfolio companies, such as agritech startup eFishery, B2B e-commerce platforms Growsari and GudangAda, financial crime-detecting AI company Silent Eight, and Iterative Scopes, which developed AI-powered precision-based technology for gastroenterology.

New appointments

As Wavemaker continues to grow its investment impact, it also strengthens its organization. The firm today announced the appointments of Melissa Ho to Principal and Phuong Tran to VP for Investments and Country Head for Vietnam. Ho will lead the firm's whole investment team, as well as sit on the boards of portfolio companies, while Tran will lead Vietnam investments for Wavemaker and solidify the VC firm's efforts in the country.

Ho joined the VC firm in September 2018 and most recently served as Vice President for Investments, covering the markets of Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Australia. She started her career at Singapore Airlines, where she held various roles, from corporate strategy, fuel procurement and hedging, to product innovation and management. Subsequently, she joined Shopee and led its regional marketing team, sourcing and nurturing strategic platform-wide partnerships across synergistic industries. Ho graduated Summa Cum Laude from New York University, with a double major in International Relations and Economics.

On the other hand, Tran previously held the role of Senior Associate at Wavemaker. Before joining the firm in March 2020, she was one of the early members of Vietnamese VC VinaCapital Ventures, where she sourced and executed Seed and Series A deals. She also worked as a project coordinator to develop a joint venture project between a Singaporean petrochemical firm and Vietnam's largest refinery Dung Quat.

"Mel and Phuong are both smart, analytical, and tireless in everything they do. Mel has a wealth of experience investing in promising companies across a range of industries, geographies, and technologies, including GudangAda (B2B marketplace), Musiio (AI for music industry), and ecoSPIRITS (smart circular spirits distribution). For Fund 4, she's done Shikho (edtech), Poladrone (agritech), Bitfrost (AI & data), and STACS (blockchain & fintech). She has stepped up as a leader, helping nurture and develop members of the investment team. We're confident that she'll only do better as she takes leadership of the whole investment team," said Gavin Lee, General Partner at Wavemaker.

"For her part, Phuong helped us establish our Vietnam portfolio. She's identified opportunities for us and led us to invest in exciting Vietnamese companies like Foodmap (B2B/B2C agritech platform) and Dat Bike (electric motorbike startup), which have since raised follow-on investment. For Fund 4, she brought in Medici (medtech), MindX (edtech), and Vigo (B2B marketplace), which are showing significant progress. We look forward to further growing our Vietnam efforts under Phuong's guidance. We're grateful to have exemplary women leaders like Mel and Phuong who greatly contribute to Wavemaker's success," Lee added.

About Wavemaker Partners

Wavemaker Partners is Southeast Asia's go-to VC firm investing in early-stage enterprise, deep tech, and sustainability startups. Since 2012, it has backed 170+ companies, of which about 150 (85%) are in enterprise or deep tech. The firm has over US$300 million in AUM across four funds in the region, and has seen more than 10 exits with an aggregate enterprise value of over US$700 million. Today, 75% of Wavemaker's active portfolio startups in Southeast Asia are aligned with at least one UNDP Sustainable Development Goal. Stay connected: Website | LinkedIn

SOURCE Wavemaker Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.

  • Russia Threatens to Cut Natural Gas Flows to Europe Via Nord Stream 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as part of its response to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that could heighten the turmoil in energy markets and drive consumer prices even higher.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Bra

  • Ford Has a Good Problem That Tesla and GM Will Envy

    This is where Ford currently finds itself in in the war for vehicle electrification. Like most dauphins, the company led by Jim Farley is not satisfied with this position and wants to dethrone the big favorite and current champion, Tesla . Farley has just carried out a radical reorganization for the 118-year old company, by creating two distinct divisions: one specialized in electric vehicles, Ford e, and Ford Blue which is devoted to vehicles with internal combustion engine or gasoline cars.

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro wants Petrobras to end global fuel parity policy

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday threw his weight behind measures to tamp down domestic fuel prices after the Ukraine conflict sent oil prices to their highest levels since 2008, adding to pressure on state-run oil company Petrobras. A government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the Bolsonaro administration is studying a fuel subsidy program. The economy ministry is against such a measure, the source said, but is not involved in deciding the pricing policy of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state firm is officially known.

  • Market strategists discuss if the current environment is a buying opportunity

    Upholdings Portfolio Manager Robert Cantwell and Scott Clemons, Brown Brothers Harriman Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expected market volatility amid geopolitical tensions and Fed interest rate hikes, spiking oil prices and energy market unrests, companies benefiting and hurt by market behaviors.

  • Airline Stocks Are Plunging: Is Now the Right Time to Buy In?

    What happened When oil prices spike higher, airline stocks typically sell off. Such was the case on Monday. Crude prices hit levels unseen since 2008, and airline stocks are badly underperforming the market on a down day for equities.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) raced out of the gate Monday and as of 10:30 a.m. ET were up 4.3%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of a Chinese electric car stock? As oil prices rise, so will the cost of gasoline -- and the cost of owning a car powered by an internal combustion engine.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

    ‘My brother-in-law says we inherited the house, even though we paid full price for it and took care of her, without his help.’

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant: Report

    Mandiant shares jumped on Monday on news that Google is reportedly interested in buying the cybersecurity firm. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick explains.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will Continue

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Plunged Today

    The value of cruise line stocks plunged on Monday as investors weighed multiple headwinds heading the industry's way. Not only are oil prices spiking, but there's also concern that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could sink consumer discretionary spending on things like cruises. Carnival Corporation's (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) shares fell as much as 6.9% in trading today, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped 7.9%, and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) fell 7.4% at one point.