Wavepoint 3PL Acquires Alcor Cold Storage

·2 min read

Acquisition adds refrigerated and frozen warehousing network and services to Wavepoint's single-source supply chain solution set.

NORTH EAST, Pa., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavepoint 3PL, an expanding provider of single-source supply chain solutions, announced the acquisition of Alcor Cold Storage, Erie, Pennsylvania.

wavepoint3PL.com

Wavepoint 3PL, a provider of single-source supply chain solutions, announced the acquisition of Alcor Cold Storage.

Alcor strengthens Wavepoint's position as a growing player in the 3PL space, adding more than 2 million cu. ft. of temperature-controlled refrigerated and frozen space, with deep-frozen capabilities to -15oF. Alcor is well known throughout the Northeast US for traditional temperature-controlled storage, with a growing portfolio of complex final mile services, including e-commerce, store door delivery, and foodservice redistribution.

"We have partnered with Alcor in the past with clients looking for single-source accountability in both frozen and ambient product storage and distribution," says Kirk Hill, President of Wavepoint 3PL. "The Alcor team shares our vision of client-centric fluid logistics; joining forces, so to speak, came naturally. Wavepoint's breadth of refrigerated transportation and food-grade facilities will create a much needed, quality-driven pipeline for consolidation programs, national distribution, and value-added services for food growers, processors, and virtual kitchens. We are excited about the future."

James Alberico, Alcor President, echoed the opportunities created through the acquisition. "Having Wavepoint's transportation capabilities, including capital, expertise, and technology, makes Wavepoint 3PL a formidable contender in the cold storage market. Supply chains continue to face incredible pressure to perform in a pandemic world, and I'm confident that our integrated systems and complementary assets will benefit Wavepoint customers."

A national asset and non-asset supply chain service provider, Wavepoint 3PL is the next generation of Roberts Trucking and its affiliate companies, Roberts Logistics Service, Roberts Warehousing, MooreHill Logistics, Print Media Logistic Solutions and Rise Logistics, and now Alcor Cold Storage.

To learn more, visit wavepoint3PL.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wavepoint-3pl-acquires-alcor-cold-storage-301370709.html

SOURCE Wavepoint 3PL

