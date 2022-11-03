U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,734.53
    -25.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,026.26
    -121.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,434.44
    -90.36 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.48
    -3.66 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.68
    -1.32 (-1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,633.30
    -16.70 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.44
    -0.15 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9783
    -0.0037 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1340
    +0.0750 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1213
    -0.0178 (-1.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8570
    +0.1550 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,288.76
    -136.70 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.66
    -2.02 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.48
    +12.34 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Wavestone Ranked in Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022 List

·3 min read

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavestone features in the first edition of the "World Best Consulting Firms" list launched by Forbes and powered by Statistica. 250 consulting firms were chosen and ranked by the clients themselves, to help business leaders select the best consulting firms in the market. Wavestone is delighted that the UK is ranked as one of four of its countries and eighteen of its categories of expertise.

Wavestone is honored to be named among the world’s best management consulting firms in 2022 by Forbes &amp; Statista.
Wavestone is honored to be named among the world’s best management consulting firms in 2022 by Forbes & Statista.

About the Forbes | Statista survey

Forbes has recognized Wavestone, a business and digital consulting firm, as one of the "World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022". The annual ranking is a go-to resource for business leaders to evaluate when they need help selecting a trusted advisor. Wavestone's inclusion among this year's top management consulting firms is a testament to its success delivering a winning mix of extensive hands-on experience, powerful analytical skills, and creative problem-solving to address clients' most critical transformations.

To determine the list, Forbes and Statista conducted an independent evaluation of thousands of multinational management consultancies across 13 industries and 14 functional areas, in the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Japan. These firms were evaluated based on survey results of peers, including partners and executives from the management consultancies, as well as recommendations from clients to identify the world's best. To make it to this year's list, global consulting companies were assessed on their ability to adapt and remain competitive during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also evolving to better provide services to their client's changing needs. They were ranked according: to five stars for « very frequently recommended », four stars for "frequently recommended", and three stars for "recommended".

Focus on Wavestone's performance

Wavestone is a transformation consulting firm that offers a seamless combination of business, technology, and sustainability skills. Forbes | Statistica has been recommended as a top firm (4-star rating) in two categories - Digital Transformation and Change Management - in the scope of the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, and France. In the other 17 areas, Wavestone also scored three stars, including in the area of Data Analytics & Big Data, Energy & Environment, and IT Strategy & IT Implementation.

"We are honored to be ranked by Forbes Statista, which recognizes the work of our teams globally. Our collective commitment is, and always has been, to put our clients' needs first and serve as their go-to partner as they navigate these complex times," said Reza Maghsoudnia, Strategic Development Director at Wavestone. "Creating sustainable business outcomes that accelerate transformation journeys is our passion. Lowering cost and risk, driving operational excellence, and moving businesses forward is our expertise. Congratulations to all the Wavestone professionals who make this a reality."

Mike Newlove, UK Practice Lead comments: "I am delighted that the UK is recognised in this ranking. We pride ourselves in delivering the best outcomes for our clients, so being part of this ranking is a true testament to this. I'm proud of our team for continuing to deliver outstanding results for our clients."

About Wavestone
In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organisations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. It's an ambition anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in the signature "The Positive Way."
Wavestone draws on about 4,000 employees across Europe – where it is a leading independent player in consulting, the United States and Asia.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognised as a Great Place to Work®.

More information on www.wavestone.com

About the Forbes Institute
Forbes is an American business magazine founded in 1917 by Bertie Charles Forbes. The magazine is known for its numerous annual rankings of companies, personalities, and places.

More information at www.forbes.com

About Statista
Statista is an online portal offering statistics from institute data, market, and opinion research as well as data from the economic sector. Within just a few years, Statista managed to establish itself as a leading provider of market and consumer data.

More information on statista.com

Wavestone

Laura Gordon

laura.gordon@wavestone.com

Tel: +44 (0)7787 115 642

Wellcom PR Agency

Sonia El Ouardi
sonia.elouardi@wellcom.fr

Tel: +33 1 46 34 60 60

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1937543/Wavestone_Forbes.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wavestone-ranked-in-forbes-worlds-best-management-consulting-firms-2022-list-301667840.html

Recommended Stories

  • China locks down area around iPhone factory, DuPont cancels Rogers deal, Ohio sues Dollar General

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines on China lockdowns, DuPont's merger with Rogers, and an Ohio lawsuit filed against Dollar General.

  • Could This Major Development Be a Game Changer for Altria Stock?

    Maybe the third time will be the charm for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which is taking the field again in electronic cigarettes after entering into a joint venture with Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) to co-market new reduced-risk products. After its ownership stake in Juul Labs went up in smoke and its partnership with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) was blocked by patent violations, this new deal could represent Altria's best shot at becoming a player again in the space. Altria and Japan Tobacco are forming Horizon Innovations, a joint venture 75% owned by the U.S. cigarette maker and 25% owned by its Japanese counterpart, that will oversee U.S. commercialization of any products either company develops.

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • New York City’s new salary transparency law reveals what Amazon, JPMorgan, and other companies are paying

    Some job openings have wide ranges that are already angering applicants.

  • Americans are still quitting fast enough to keep the Fed on an aggressive path

    Americans are still quitting at near-record levels, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The overall quits rate—the percentage of the employed population that quit within a month—was 2.7% in September, the same as it was two months earlier. The quits rate for the private sector alone slowed down a hair, though, from 3% to 2.9%.

  • IBM Launches New Software to Break Down Data Silos and Streamline Planning and Analytics

    IBM (NYSE: IBM) has announced new software designed to help enterprises break down data and analytics silos so they can make data-driven decisions quickly and navigate unpredictable disruptions. IBM Business Analytics Enterprise is a suite of business intelligence planning, budgeting, reporting, forecasting, and dashboard capabilities that provides users with a robust view of data sources across their entire business. Along with IBM Planning Analytics with Watson and IBM Cognos Analytics with Wa

  • 1 Remarkable Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

    Retail sales soared last year, notching double-digit gains in every month. Decades-high inflation forced consumers to cut back on discretionary purchases, leading to a dramatic deceleration in retail sales. Many investors lost faith in the Canadian e-commerce company as revenue growth slowed and profits evaporated.

  • Netflix and Disney+ Are About to Get Ads. Roku Has Bad News for Them.

    Roku's warning could cast a shadow over the launch of Netflix and Disney+'s advertising-supported tiers.

  • Gas Exporter Sempra Infrastructure to Build New U.S. LNG Plant

    The project is the first phase of Port Arthur LNG, a roughly $10.5 billion export facility in South Texas that will start delivering cargoes around 2027.

  • Gasoline Prices Are Dropping but Truckers Can’t Catch a Break

    U.S. supplies of diesel used in freight transportation and agriculture have declined dramatically, keeping prices for the fuel high.

  • SLB expects new offshore oil and gas activity above pre-pandemic levels

    (Reuters) -Top oilfield services firm SLB anticipates oil and gas offshore activity will surpass levels before the COVID-19 pandemic, as strong demand and pricing drive investment into the industry. "We maintain the view that upstream spending is very resilient," Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch told investors at a conference in New York on Thursday, adding that he expects double-digit growth in energy sector capital investment in the coming years. Oil prices this year climbed to their strongest levels in roughly eight years as Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to disrupted energy supplies.

  • MicroStrategy buys up more bitcoin, sees impairment charges fall

    The charges have been a drag on earnings of late, but that could change if a new accounting rule takes effect.

  • FedEx seeks to void $366 million verdict for Black former worker who alleged bias

    In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, FedEx said it was expecting the Oct. 25 award by a Houston jury to Jennifer Harris of $1.16 million in compensatory damages and $365 million in punitive damages to be reduced. The package delivery company said that under U.S. Supreme Court precedent, punitive damages are normally capped at less than 10 times compensatory damages, with a multiple closer to one being appropriate when compensatory damages are substantial.

  • Advertisers begin to grill Elon Musk over Twitter 'free-for-all'

    Elon Musk promised advertisers he would keep Twitter from turning into a "free-for-all hellscape." This week, advertisers are beginning to demand details on how he plans to uphold the commitment. A media buyer at one major ad agency, who declined to be named for fear of reprisal, said the agency would meet with Musk this week to ask how the Tesla chief executive plans to clamp down on misinformation on the social media platform.

  • Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

    There wouldn't be many who think Lowe's Companies, Inc.'s ( NYSE:LOW ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.3x is...

  • Pega isn't shy about its $2B Appian lawsuit. It even brings it up with clients.

    Last week, one analyst asked Pega CEO Alan Trefler if the $2B Appian lawsuit is shaping any of the company's conversations with customers. Here's how he responded.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond's technology chief resigns after possible data breach

    Last week, Bed Bath said a third party had improperly accessed its data through a phishing scam by gaining access to the hard drive and certain shared drives of one of its employees. It's still reviewing if the drives had any sensitive or personally identifiable information. Masood's resignation, effective Dec. 2, was not the result of any disagreement with Bed Bath & Beyond on any matter related to the company's operations, practices or financial statements, the company said in a regulatory filing.

  • Starbucks Q4 earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Starbucks is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday after market close

  • Amazon Is Proving Why It's a Buffett Stock

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) third-quarter report sent its stock tumbling on Thursday, October 27,  after the company posted weak fourth-quarter guidance. Amazon Web Services' (AWS) growth began to decelerate after many quarters of steady growth, which is a natural outgrowth of clients decreasing spending. It has many plans in place to drive sales this season, and it's focused on the customer experience.

  • CVS, Walgreens And Walmart Offer $14 billion Settlement For Opioid Lawsuits

    America's biggest retailers are forking over $13.8 billion to shut down lawsuits accusing them of playing a role in the US opioid crisis. CVS,...