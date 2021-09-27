Wawa Celebrates National Coffee Day on September 29 by Offering All Customers Free Any Size Coffee All Day

Wawa Toasts its Customers with FREE Coffee chain-wide – Any Size, All Day on Sept. 29 as a grand finale to its “Cheers to Classroom,” initiative of Free Coffee for Teachers and Administration through the month of September

WAWA, Penn., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, Inc., today announced that in celebration of National Coffee Day on Wednesday, September 29, the company will offer customers free coffee of any size all day at each of Wawa’s more than 940 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.. Throughout the day, Wawa expects to give away nearly 1.88 Million cups of coffee to customers across all of its stores.



What makes Wawa’s coffee day celebration unique is the fact that customers can come in multiple times and are able to get any size free coffee – selecting from 8 delicious varieties of freshly-brewed coffee all day.

“At Wawa we are always looking to connect with our customers in a meaningful way, so we are thrilled to be a part of National Coffee Day by offering customers our most beloved beverage for free, all day long, at all of our locations,” said Mike Sherlock, Wawa’s Chief Fresh Food & Beverage Officer. “We toast all those who wish to come into one of our stores to try our delicious coffee!”



Wawa is excited to perk everyone’s morning, following its successful “Cheers to Classrooms,” initiative which provided 200,000 Free Cups of Coffee across its chain to teachers and administration through the month of September. In addition to providing free coffee, all 940 Wawa stores visited local schools to provide goodies and cheer and $25,000 was distributed across six states and Washington, DC to fully fund Donor’s Choose teacher requests for school resources and supplies. Wawa coffee is a proprietary, private-label blend, available only at Wawa stores and on Wawa.com.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #23 of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2020. For more information, visit us on www.wawa.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @wawa.

Story continues

CONTACT: public.relations@wawa.com



