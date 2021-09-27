U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,451.72
    -3.76 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,936.36
    +138.36 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,988.85
    -58.85 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.76
    +41.68 (+1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.53
    +1.55 (+2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.40
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +1.35 (+6.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1712
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4750
    +0.0150 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9600
    +0.2750 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,187.40
    -91.46 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,070.63
    -30.89 (-2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Wawa Celebrates National Coffee Day on September 29 by Offering All Customers Free Any Size Coffee All Day

Wawa, Inc.
·2 min read

Wawa Toasts its Customers with FREE Coffee chain-wide – Any Size, All Day on Sept. 29 as a grand finale to its “Cheers to Classroom,” initiative of Free Coffee for Teachers and Administration through the month of September

WAWA, Penn., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, Inc., today announced that in celebration of National Coffee Day on Wednesday, September 29, the company will offer customers free coffee of any size all day at each of Wawa’s more than 940 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.. Throughout the day, Wawa expects to give away nearly 1.88 Million cups of coffee to customers across all of its stores.

What makes Wawa’s coffee day celebration unique is the fact that customers can come in multiple times and are able to get any size free coffee – selecting from 8 delicious varieties of freshly-brewed coffee all day.

“At Wawa we are always looking to connect with our customers in a meaningful way, so we are thrilled to be a part of National Coffee Day by offering customers our most beloved beverage for free, all day long, at all of our locations,” said Mike Sherlock, Wawa’s Chief Fresh Food & Beverage Officer. “We toast all those who wish to come into one of our stores to try our delicious coffee!”

Wawa is excited to perk everyone’s morning, following its successful “Cheers to Classrooms,” initiative which provided 200,000 Free Cups of Coffee across its chain to teachers and administration through the month of September. In addition to providing free coffee, all 940 Wawa stores visited local schools to provide goodies and cheer and $25,000 was distributed across six states and Washington, DC to fully fund Donor’s Choose teacher requests for school resources and supplies. Wawa coffee is a proprietary, private-label blend, available only at Wawa stores and on Wawa.com.

About Wawa, Inc.
Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #23 of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2020. For more information, visit us on www.wawa.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @wawa.

CONTACT: public.relations@wawa.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Metaverse Takes Shape as Several Themes Converge

    Photo by Fredrick Tendong on Unsplash On Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and others mentioned the metaverse 20 different times. Roblox mentioned the metaverse 16 times on its call and Unity Technologies did so 8 times. Why are leading social media and video game companies so enamored with this term? It’s because many expect the metaverse to emerge as the next evolution of the internet, presenting trillions of dollars of opportunities, as well as risks, to today’s leading pl

  • Facebook and Ray-Ban’s Stories smart sunglasses solve one problem — but they have serious privacy implications

    Facebook and Ray-Ban's Stories are the first smart glasses that make sense, but they raise other issues.

  • Facebook invests $50 million to build the 'metaverse' in responsible manner

    (Reuters) -Facebook Inc will invest $50 million to partner with organizations to responsibly build the so-called metaverse https://www.reuters.com/technology/facebook-sets-up-new-team-work-metaverse-2021-07-26 - a digital world where people can use different devices to move and communicate in a virtual environment, it said on Monday. Facebook, the world's largest social network, has invested heavily in virtual reality and augmented reality, developing hardware such as its Oculus VR headsets and working on AR glasses and wristband technologies. The new XR Programs and Research Fund will invest the money globally over two years to ensure metaverse technologies are "built in a way that's inclusive and empowering," Facebook said.

  • NBCU Warns YouTube TV Viewers They May Lose Channels, Including Local NBC Stations

    UPDATED: Another carriage fight has burst into public view: NBCUniversal on Sunday said it was notifying customers with YouTube TV that more than 14 of its networks, including local NBC channels, could go dark on the streaming service in a matter of days. NBCU’s deal with YouTube TV is set to expire Thursday, Sept. 30. […]

  • YouTube TV may drop 14 NBC Universal channels over a contract dispute

    NBC Universal has warned YouTube TV subscribers that 14 of its channels may be removed if the two parties can't resolve a dispute, 9to5Google has reported. YouTube has acknowledged the situation on its official blog, saying that it will drop its monthly price by $10 if the situation isn't resolved and the content goes offline. If you're a YouTube TV subscriber, you stand to lose NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, Bravo, CNBC, Telemundo and eight other channels.

  • Incels, Men’s Rights Groups, and Culture-War Trolls Glom Onto Gabby Petito’s Death

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via Facebook/InstagramIn darker corners of the internet, Brian Laundrie is a victim of domestic violence, a symbol of bias against men when it comes to abuse accusations from women, and a poster boy for how bald men are treated as second-class citizens.And to those in the QAnon set, the 23-year-old person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito is merely the fall guy in a vast conspiracy meant to distract from criticism over President Biden’s withd

  • Facebook is postponing the rollout of Instagram Kids

    After criticism about Instagram's effect on teen girls, Facebook pauses its planned app for kids.

  • NBCUniversal Warns YouTube TV Subscribers That 14 Of Its Networks Could Soon Go Dark On Streaming Platform; YouTube Says It Will Cut Prices If No Deal Is Reached – Update

    UPDATED with YouTube TV response. As a carriage dispute with NBCUniversal broke into public view, the Google-owned streaming platform announced an unusual plan if the parties are unable to reach a deal by Thursday’s deadline. In a blog post, YouTube TV said if it is prepared to lower the monthly price for its service by […]

  • Facebook Pauses Instagram for Kids Following Criticism

    Facebook said Monday it will pause plans to build a children’s version of its popular Instagram photo sharing social media application. The tech giant had come under increasing pressure from parents and lawmakers in recent months who expressed concerns about the impact social media was having on children’s health. Facebook (ticker FB), down 0.66% at $350.6-a-share on Monday, was approached for comment.

  • UK clears Facebook's purchase of CRM maker, Kustomer

    The U.K.'s competition watchdog has cleared Facebook's acquisition of Kustomer, a maker of CRM tools. The purchase was announced last November -- with a price tag we reported as $1 billion -- but is pending closing after facing regulatory scrutiny. The European Commission has also been digging into the implications of the deal, opening an investigation in August.

  • Facebook is ‘pausing’ work on Instagram Kids app amid growing scrutiny

    Facebook has announced that it's "pausing" its Instagram Kids products in order to "work with parents, experts and policymakers.

  • The Best Bedroom Lamps You Can Buy Online

    If your bedroom lighting feels more like an afterthought than a focal point of your bedroom, such as a lousy floor lamp you inherited from a college roommate or a phone-with-lamp charging station that’s anything but the zen, you’ve come to the right place to find a much-needed replacement. When shopping for a bedroom lamp, there are a few basic things to keep in mind.

  • 40 Boy Bands Everyone Was Obsessed With Through the Years

    They still make our hearts flutter.

  • Instagram puts kids version 'on ice' after critical backlash

    The head of Instagram has just announced that it's "pausing" a planned version of the social media software aimed at those younger than 13. The development comes hard on the heels of critical reporting in The Wall Street Journal which unearthed internal documents that suggest the Facebook-owned company was aware the social media service caused anxiety and mental health issues in teenaged girls. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri references the WSJ report in a Twitter thread today -- but he tries to play down the impact of the investigative journalism, seeking to re-spin the "pause" as intentional and thoughtful as opposed to a panicked reaction to extremely negative revelations about the impact of the service on the mental health of young girls.

  • Facebook pauses controversial plan to develop Instagram for kids

    Facebook pauses controversial plan to develop Instagram for kids

  • Fighting questions from within at Facebook

    Mark Zuckerberg is in trouble once again

  • Instagram pauses development of platform for kids

    Instagram announced Monday that it is pausing its plans to develop a version of its platform for children under 13.Why it matters: Facebook has received backlash since the Wall Street Journal published a report that showed the company knew its Instagram app is harmful to teenagers. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In May, almost 50 attorneys general sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking him to abandon plans to create a platform for kids un

  • Instagram for kids launch paused amid uproar from parents, lawmakers

    Instagram is postponing plans to release a version of its social media app for kids following uproar from parents groups and lawmakers.

  • Facebook contests coverage of Instagram teens research

    Facebook released more information on Sunday about its research into Instagram's impact on teen girls and said the full picture shows the photo-sharing service has a largely positive effect.Driving the news: The move comes after the Wall Street Journal published a series based on leaked reports showing evidence of harms caused by the Facebook platform.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's next: Facebook's global head of safety

  • Facebook puts Instagram for kids on hold after pushback

    Facebook is putting a hold on the development of a kids' version of Instagram, geared toward children under 13, to address concerns that have been raised about the vulnerability of younger users. “I still firmly believe that it’s a good thing to build a version of Instagram that’s designed to be safe for tweens, but we want to take the time to talk to parents and researchers and safety experts and get to more consensus about how to move forward," said Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, in an interview Monday on NBC’s “Today” show. The announcement follows a investigative series by The Wall Street Journal which reported that Facebook was aware that the use of Instagram by some teenage girls led to mental health issues and anxiety.