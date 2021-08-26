Convenience retailer extends appreciation to teachers and school administration for the entire month of September

Wawa Gives “Cheers to the Classrooms” this September with Free Coffee, Financial Support and School Visits

WAWA, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, Inc. is thrilled to announce today a month-long “Cheers to the Classrooms” celebration from September 1 – September 30, across its entire chain of PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA, FL and Washington, D.C. stores that will recognize teachers and school administration who educate, guide and inspire children across our region with the following support:



All day, every day from September 1-30, any size coffee is free for all teachers and school administrators.





Classroom Fund and Cheers Tour

Through a partnership with Donor’s Choose, an online resource for teachers to submit funding requests for school supplies/support, Wawa has designated a $25,000 fund to support schools throughout its operating area serving K-12 at-risk youth returning to school. From September 1 – September 10, Wawa has scheduled a “Cheers Tour,” with its Wawa Community Care Truck visiting select schools that have been selected to receive funding to formally present checks and brighten days with freshly brewed coffee and donuts!





Store to School Visits

All 940+ Wawa stores selected a local school of their choice to receive 50 free Sizzli® coupons, 2 boxes of coffee and 50 free specialty, heart-shaped, apple-filled donuts and fun props during special visits the weeks of September 13 – September 24. That’s 47,000 Sizzlis® and 47,000 donated donuts chainwide!



“As teachers and school administration return back to school following one of the most challenging years, Wawa is making a special effort to bring cheer to classrooms across our chain with free coffee, financial support and special visits as our small way of expressing gratitude to those championing for our children,” said Chris Gheysens, President and CEO, Wawa. “It gives us great pride to celebrate our teachers and school administration who represent everyday heroes in our community.”

