Wawa is giving away coffee. Here's how you can get a free one

Wawa is offering free coffee to teachers and school administrators for the month of September as part of its “Cheers to the Classrooms” celebration.

All day every day through Sept. 30, teachers and school administrators may get a free hot coffee of any size, the convenience store said. All they have to do is show that they work at a school at the register to receive the offer, according to Wawa’s press release.

The freebie is available at all of Wawa’s stores, which are located in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C and Virginia.

The Wawa convenience store at the site of the former Chatterbox Drive-In Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

“Wawa is excited to bring back its Cheers to Classrooms initiative to put a smile on the faces of teachers and administration that work so hard to do the same for children in our community,” Wawa’s senior director of store operations, Dave Simonetti, said earlier this month.

Wawa is also planning to donate $50,000 to match teacher’s funding request for school supplies through a partnership with the non-profit group Donors Choose.

According to spokesperson Lori Bruce, there were 283 Wawa stores in New Jersey as of July.

