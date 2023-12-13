A new Wawa will open in New Castle County this week, with more stores in the works

As the Delaware convenience store wars continue to heat up, a new Wawa will come into being Friday.

The new Wawa, in Glasgow at the still-under-construction Pencader Corporate Center, will celebrate its grand opening Friday, Dec. 15.As at every Wawa grand opening, the doors will open at 8:00 a.m. and the first 100 customers will get free T-shirts. Free coffee will flow. A ribbon shall be cut at 8:30. And a Hoagie for Heroes fundraising contest will ensue among local first responders.The new Wawa at 120 Corporate Blvd. is part of an ambitious plan by developer Reybold Venture Group for a 125-room, five-story hotel, a three-story office building, a restaurant and retail building and a daycare between Corporate Boulevard and Executive Drive. The most recent plans were recorded in May.

A number of additional Wawa plans are still in the works.

A Wawa is under construction as part of a new commercial and office center on Naamans Road in Brandywine Hundred. The center is replacing Kirkwood Fitness. Wawa is also planning to build at the former Leon's Garden World and Ewing Towing at Elkton and Otts Chapel Roads near Newark.

In September, Wawa abandoned plans for a standalone drive-thru store that would have replaced the closed Boston Market on the west side of Route 896 at Welsh Tract Road in Newark.

Plans continue for a Wawa on Route 896, however, in place of the Friendly's in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn on the east side of the road. A Wawa is also part of a planned redevelopment of the Astro Shopping Center next to the Newark Farmers Market and across from Western YMCA on Capitol Trail in Milltown. Cannon's Bakery recently closed at the center, saying Wawa construction required them to to move to a different location in the same center.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: A new Wawa for Delaware's New Castle County in December