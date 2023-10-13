Wawa pulls proposal for drive-thru store in Newark. Other Newark store still planned

Wawa has abandoned its plan for a drive-thru-only store in Newark.

According to the city's website, the proposal was sunset effective Sept. 7. It's unclear whether Wawa has other plans for the site or if it intends to build a drive-thru store elsewhere. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Wawa proposed the drive-thru store in February. It was slated to replace the shuttered Boston Market at South College Avenue and Welsh Tract Road.

A drive-thru Wawa has been proposed here in place of the closed Boston Market at Route 896 and Welsh Tract Road in Newark.

Wawa still has plans to build a more typical location with gas pumps on the opposite side of South College Avenue (Route 896). Along the northbound lanes, it would replace the former Friendly's in front of a Red Roof Inn & Suites. The Newark Planning Commission earlier this month voted to recommend the City Council approve Wawa's plans. The City Council's final vote has not been scheduled.

Plans for development at Newark's I-95 interchange

The drive-thru store was expected to be one element of a revamped entrance to Newark from I-95. The Red Roof Inn & Suites is slated to be demolished and replaced with a six-story Home2 Suites by Hilton.

Across the street along the southbound lanes of South College Avenue, Dash In plans to knock down the Rodeway Inn motel and the vacant restaurant building in its parking lot and build a convenience store with gas pumps and a car wash.

The Dash In, which still needs city approval, would be about a quarter-mile from the Wawa drive-thru site.

Customers wait in line at a standalone drive-thru Wawa in Morrisville, Pa., in January 2021.

Wawa opened its first drive-thru in 2020, but the concept has been implemented sparingly since. The drive-thru locations offer a limited menu of Wawa's prepared foods, coffee and other drinks. Unlike traditional Wawa stores, they don't have prepackaged foods and grocery items like gallons of milk.

At 1,800 square feet, the standalone drive-thru proposed in Newark was about a third of the size of its full-size counterpart with gas pumps across the street. Plans showed two ordering lanes merging into one pickup lane.

More plans for Wawa

As Wawa prepares to launch dozens of stores in new territory, including Nashville, Tennessee, the Florida panhandle, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, it continues to add locations in Delaware.

Wawa has detailed its plans for expansion in Kentucky, and says more information's coming soon on stores in Ohio and Indiana.

Wawa is planning to build at the former Leon's Garden World and Ewing Towing at Elkton and Otts Chapel Roads in Newark. Stores are under construction on Naamans Road in Brandywine Hundred in place of the closed Kirkwood Fitness and on Corporate Boulevard along Route 896 in Glasgow.

