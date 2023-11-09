Wawaka, Syracuse businesses make 'Sweet 16' list

Nov. 8—INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce's third annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament is down to the Sweet 16 — two of which are from Wawaka and Syracuse.

Stand Nursery is the wholesale division of Blue Fox Farms LLC. Located at 5644 W. 650 North in Wawaka in Noble County, it is a non-traditional nursery, specializing in native plants, specifically of the woodland and wetland varieties.

"I'm excited to make it this far, because it's some stiff competition," owner Donna Schwartz said by phone Wednesday. "There are some tough competitors in the run. We're just excited to be able to promote our industry."

Companies entered in the contest face off in a single-elimination bracket format with winners chosen through public fan voting, a news release stated. Each winner goes to the next round until the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana champion is crowned. For fairness, the initial matchups were generated via an online randomizer.

To participate, a company did not need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product entered must be manufactured in the state. Companies are limited to having one product nominated for entry.

Unlike Strand Nursery, which is being recognized as a company, Polywood, which has a Syracuse facility, being honored specifically for its Martha Stewart by Polywood Chinoiserie 4-Piece Deep Seating Set.

"Polywood is honored to be again considered this year for the Coolest Things Made in Indiana, and we are certainly excited about making it to the Sweet 16 spot!" said Ryan Zimmerman, vice president of Human Resources for Polywood. "The genuine Polywood lumber frames and plush, hand-sewn seat cushions are designed and crafted at our Syracuse facility by teams of dedicated Hoosiers. We're keeping hundreds of jobs in the state and growing our Indiana team every year."

Janus Motorcycles of Goshen took top honors in the inaugural competition, and the Indiana Chamber honored Leesburg-based Maple Leaf Farms for its roast half duck in the second annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana. tournament.

The contest started with 47 competitors, and interest remained high with thousands of votes cast in the second round as the field of 32 was trimmed in half.

Other cities represented in the current round include Batesville, Columbus, Decatur, English, Gary, Grabill, Granger, Greens Fork, Indianapolis, Lafayette, Nashville, Plymouth and Seymour, the release added.

The third round of voting tipped off Wednesday and will conclude Monday at 9 p.m. Round two winners can be seen and votes for the third round can be cast at www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing.

As with the first two rounds, round three winners will be chosen through public fan voting, with the products receiving the highest votes in each matchup moving to the next round. A voter may vote once per matchup per round. Voters must vote for all matchups in each round to have their votes count.

Vote totals reset at the beginning of each round. Quarterfinals will be Nov. 14-17, semis will be Nov. 20-24 and finals Nov. 27-30 The winner of the contest will be announced Dec. 13 at the Indiana Chamber's 2023 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon.

To learn more, visit www.polywood.com or www.strandnursery.com.

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.