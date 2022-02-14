WAWANESA HELPS HOMEOWNERS PREVENT COMMON WATER LOSSES

Winnipeg, MB, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company (Wawanesa) has launched “Save the Stress” – a campaign aimed at helping Canadian homeowners reduce the frequency and severity of common water losses. The campaign features free videos and blog content about four main topics: sump pump basics, washing machine hoses, hot water tank maintenance, and water leakage detection technology.

“For the past 125 years, Wawanesa has been looking out for its communities”, said Wawanesa’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Graham Haigh. “This campaign is a way for us to help educate Canadians on how to avoid a stressful situation and damage to their home by sharing proactive steps they can take to avoid a loss.”

Homeowners can find all of the free educational content at SaveTheStress.wawanesa.com and follow along at #savethestress on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook to see what steps Canadians are taking to keep their heads above water.

“Our goal is to make it easy for people to avoid common causes of water loss”, added Haigh. “This campaign outlines very simple steps that even inexperienced homeowners can take to protect their homes.”

For more information about the campaign, visit SaveTheStress.wawanesa.com

About Wawanesa

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, with $4.2 billion in annual revenue and assets of $11.3 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with executive offices in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa General, which offers property and casualty insurance in California and Oregon; Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada; and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Western Canada. With more than 5,700 employees, Wawanesa proudly serves more than two million policyholders in Canada and the United States. Wawanesa actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities where it operates, donating well above internationally recognized benchmarks for excellence in corporate philanthropy. Learn more at wawanesa.com

