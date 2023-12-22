Way 2 Vat (ASX:W2V) investors are sitting on a loss of 30% if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Way 2 Vat Ltd (ASX:W2V) share price is down 40% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 9.7%. Way 2 Vat hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 33% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Way 2 Vat made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Way 2 Vat increased its revenue by 48%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. The share price drop of 40% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

ASX:W2V Earnings and Revenue Growth December 22nd 2023

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Way 2 Vat's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that Way 2 Vat's TSR, at -30% is higher than its share price return of -40%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

While Way 2 Vat shareholders are down 30% for the year, the market itself is up 9.7%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 33% decline. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Way 2 Vat is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 5 of those make us uncomfortable...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

