Way.com Ranks 48 on this Year's Marketplace 100 List: The Top Private Companies in the World

The auto super app ranked 48 on the 2022 list that includes the largest consumer-facing marketplace startups and private companies.

FREMONT, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Way.com - the vertical platform for the car - just landed on this year's Marketplace 100 list. Based on Gross Merchandise Value from Bloomberg Second Measure, and consumer data from Apptopia and SimilarWeb, Way.com ranked 48th on the list of consumer-facing marketplace startups and private companies.

Led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, this is the third annual Marketplace 100. This year, those with the highest marketplace activity scores came from the shopping and experience categories, reflecting consumer behavior and adjustments they've made as a result of COVID. Way.com looks to climb the ranks in the coming years in the auto/fintech category as consumers resume travel and begin commuting back to the office.

"The entire team at Way works tirelessly, so to get this recognition was thrilling for all of us. We feel like we are just beginning and have so much more to accomplish, so this was a real honor," CEO and Founder Binu Girija commented.

Way.com is simplifying travel, auto insurance, and even auto refinance with their inclusive auto app. Through their partnerships, they deliver services to consumers across the lifetime of their cars. Whether you're purchasing insurance, a car wash, parking, or roadside assistance, everything is seamless and streamlined.

To find out more about how Way can simplify your car ownership journey, download the free app on Google Play or in the App Store.

About Way.com:

Way.com is the leading fintech platform for car ownership, where 5 million drivers have discovered high-quality car services in one destination. The team at the #1 auto super app believes car ownership should be affordable for all Americans. Customers saved millions in 2021 with the company's tech-forward approach, as they signed up for the best auto insurance and parking rates in-app in seconds. The car services marketplace also finds and reserves the best city and airport parking, sets customers up with the top-rated car washes in the area, offers the best auto refinance rates, and has partnered with thousands of parking locations, car washes, and hundreds of insurance carriers covering all 50 states.

