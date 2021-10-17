The Way People Repair, Improve, and Maintain Their Credit Scores Is Changing Thanks to a New Financial Website

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2021 / Entrepreneur Kenney Conwell introduces MyMoneyEDU.com, a groundbreaking online financial platform that teaches consumers how to improve their credit, reduce taxes, and increase cash flow. The comprehensive platform emphasizes financial clarity, accountability, freedom, and flexibility, all while building financial habits that empower and produce results.

Conwell founded MyMoneyEDU.com to fill a void in the minority population, specifically a lack of financial education and access to financial resources. The MyMoneyEDU.com team has created streamlined methods that allow anyone who is a good fit for the programs to join, regardless of time or location.

The online program teaches users a variety of skills in crucial areas such as cash flow strategies, growing income, investing and leveraging in the stock market, and using tax planning to avoid overpaying taxes.

Participants in the training learn straight from the company's founder, Conwell, how he boosted his credit score from 523 to 815 following 3 simple principles anyone can implement. The MyMoneyEDU.com program also provides practical advice on how to increase cash flow by $200-$800 in 30 days without working more hours or asking for a raise. Users also learn valuable skills such as creating a 30-day budget, shifting income, minimizing debt, tracking finances, and sensible investing.

The MyMoneyEDU.com staff believes that getting personal finances in order takes time, commitment, consistency, and education. These are the ideas that MyMoneyEDU.com students are encouraged to incorporate into their current financial endeavors on a daily basis.

Conwell and his colleagues agree that one of the most difficult hurdles for students to overcome is good cash flow and credit management. To that end, they believe that once a person has control over these, they will be able to start creating wealth with their finances.

The online platform offers real-world financial solutions to a broad variety of clients. As a result, Conwell and the MyMoneyEDU.com staff have received positive feedback and appreciation from successful students. Many users have praised the tried-and-true methods and the ease of learning online. "Using the budgeting tools and debt payoff model, I was able to save more AND pay off three credit cards!" said one satisfied client.

About Kenney Conwell and MyMoneyEDU.com: Kenney Conwell, the founder of MyMoneyEDU.com, graduated from North Carolina A&T State University in May 2009 with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies and a certificate in entrepreneurship. His goal as an entrepreneur is to educate, inform, and equip individuals who are just starting out with the skills they need to succeed. He founded MyMoneyEDU.com with the goal of assisting one million people in achieving a 700-credit score by 2029 or sooner to begin the E.R.I. process (Entrepreneurship, Real Estate & Investing). The all-digital services are intended to revolutionize the way people repair, improve, and maintain their credit scores.

Conwell and his colleagues at MyMoneyEDU.com are devoted to giving the community the tools, resources, and knowledge they need to achieve excellent credit and financial success.

