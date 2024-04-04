On April 2, 2024, Chief Commercial Officer Jon Blotner sold 3,282 shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $63.1 per share, resulting in a total value of $207,089.2.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) is an e-commerce company that sells furniture and home-goods. Its digital platform offers 18 million items from more than 12,000 suppliers. The company is known for its extensive selection of home furnishings, decor, home improvement, housewares, and more.

Over the past year, Jon Blotner has sold a total of 24,748 shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a broader pattern observed within the company.

The insider transaction history for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) indicates a trend of insider sales, with 53 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

Regarding the company's valuation, Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) shares were trading at $63.1 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market cap of $7.515 billion.

With the stock price at $63.1 and a GuruFocus Value of $59.39, Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

Wayfair Inc (W) Chief Commercial Officer Jon Blotner Sells 3,282 Shares

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

