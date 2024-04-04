Wayfair Inc (W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 3,339 Shares

Thomas Netzer, the Chief Operating Officer of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W), has sold 3,339 shares of the company on April 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $63.03 per share, resulting in a total value of $210,346.17.

Wayfair Inc is an e-commerce company that sells furniture and home-goods. Its digital platform offers 14 million items from more than 11,000 global suppliers. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and operates in the United States and internationally.

Over the past year, Thomas Netzer has sold a total of 95,948 shares of Wayfair Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Wayfair Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 53 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Wayfair Inc shares were trading at $63.03, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.515 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.06, indicating that Wayfair Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

