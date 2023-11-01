Wayfair Inc (W) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Positive Revenue Growth and Strong Order Momentum

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) reported a total net revenue of $2.9 billion, up 3.7% year over year.

U.S. net revenue increased by 5.4% year over year, reaching $2.6 billion.

International net revenue decreased by 7.0% year over year, amounting to $372 million.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) reported a net loss of $163 million and a Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $100 million.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) released its third-quarter earnings report on November 1, 2023. The company reported a positive year-over-year revenue growth with strong order momentum and profitability. The total net revenue of $2.9 billion increased by $104 million, marking a 3.7% growth year over year. The U.S. net revenue of $2.6 billion increased by $132 million, up 5.4% year over year. However, the international net revenue of $372 million decreased by $28 million, down 7.0% year over year.

Financial Highlights

The company's gross profit was $917 million, or 31.1% of total net revenue. The net loss was $163 million, and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $100 million. The diluted loss per share was $1.40, and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share was $0.13. Net cash provided by operating activities was $121 million, and Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow was $42 million. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $1.3 billion, and total liquidity was $1.8 billion.

CEO Commentary

Wayfair is now in a place where we can drive profitability while simultaneously investing for growth," said Niraj Shah CEO, co-founder, and co-chairman, Wayfair. "Q3 is one more proof point of exactly that today were reporting positive Adjusted EBITDA of $100 million, a second consecutive quarter of positive Free Cash Flow and nearly four percent year-over-year revenue growth driven by strength in orders."

Key Financial Statement and Operating Metrics

Active customers totaled 22.3 million as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of 1.3% year over year. LTM net revenue per active customer was $538 as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of 1.6% year over year. Orders delivered in the third quarter of 2023 were 9.9 million, an increase of 13.8% year over year. Repeat customers placed 79.7% of total orders delivered in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 77.8% in the third quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of September 30, 2023, Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) had total assets of $3.36 billion, including $1.28 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company's total liabilities stood at $6.068 billion, resulting in a total stockholders' deficit of $2.708 billion.

Income Statement Summary

For the third quarter of 2023, Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) reported a net loss of $163 million, compared to a net loss of $283 million for the same period in 2022. The company's loss per share for the quarter was $1.40, compared to a loss per share of $2.66 for the third quarter of 2022.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) continues to focus on driving profitability while simultaneously investing for growth, as evidenced by its positive Adjusted EBITDA and second consecutive quarter of positive Free Cash Flow.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Wayfair Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

