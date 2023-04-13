Wayfair kitchen deals help you save on cooking essentials from GE, All-Clad and more
With spring in the air and summer around the corner, it's time to bring friends and family over for dinner. If you want to prepare a savory meal, you'll need to upgrade the essentials in your kitchen. That's why Wayfair is here to offer the best kitchen deals on cookware, storage items, appliances and more to make the heart of your home feel truly special.
The home shopping outlet is known for great prices and even-better selections, and their collection of kitchen deals is no exception. From dinnerware sets to pantry organization essentials, these Wayfair kitchen deals will let you save big ahead of the busy spring season. Keep scrolling to get prepped for all your upcoming feasts.
Featured Wayfair kitchen deals you can shop
GE 4.8-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Gas Range
Prepare your next main course the right way with this GE freestanding gas range. Typically listed for $729, you can get the 4.8-cubic-foot gas appliance for $597 thanks to a $132 price cut. GE says this range oven has a spacious inner capacity for your next roast along with slightly elevated stove grates for a safe frying experience. Its classic temperature knobs also make for solid heat control while cooking.
GreenPan 10-Piece Padova Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
If you need the right cooking supplies for your kitchen, the GreenPan Padova cookware set is a great place to start. Normally priced at $429.99, this 10-piece collection of hard-anodized nonstick pots and pans is now available for a whopping 47% off at $229.37. GreenPan says the Padova collection comes with a stockpot, two saucepans, two frying pans and one saute pan, plus four lids. All the pots and pans are made with Thermolon ceramic nonstick coating for better heat conduction and long-lasting durability.
Kitchen appliance Wayfair deals
Hamilton Beach 8-Cup Bowl Scraper Food Processor for $44.19 (Save $10.80)
GE Appliances 0.9-Cubic-Foot Countertop Microwave from $107 (Save $10.02 to $13)
GE Appliances 30-Inch 4.8 Cubic Feet Gas Freestanding Range for $597 (Save $132)
Unique Appliances 8.7-Cubic-Foot Classic Retro Bottom Freezer Refrigerator for $899 (Save $250)
Samsung 26.5-Cubic-Foot French Door Energy Star Refrigerator with Smart Hub from $2,499 (Save $349.90 to $900)
Cookware Wayfair deals
Cuisinart 1-Quart Stainless Steel Saucepan with Lid for $27.71 (Save $17.29)
Cuisinart 12-Inch Chef's Classic Nonstick Stainless Steel (18/10) 2-Piece Skillet with Lid for $44.95 (Save $65.05)
Farberware 6-Quart Classic Series Stainless Steel Saucepot with Lid for $47.99 (Save $52.01)
Tramontina 10-Inch Gourmet Enameled Cast Iron Covered Skillet from $53.40 (Save $39.77 to $46.60)
Farberware 11-Quart Classic Stainless Steel Covered Stockpot for $56.02 (Save $63.98)
Farberware 15-Piece Dishwasher Safe Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set from $67.95 (Save $80.02 to $92.05)
All-Clad HA1 8- and 10-Inch Non-Stick Frying Pan Set for $69.99 (Save $39.99)
Staub 0.25-Quart Cast Iron Nonstick Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven from $94.95 (Save $29.05 to $34.05)
GreenPan Padova 10-Piece Hard Anodized Aluminum Cookware Set for $227.31 (Save $202.68)
Bakeware Wayfair deals
Nordic Ware 10.2-Inch Round Aluminized Round Pan for $28.58 (Save $21.47)
Nordic Ware Naturals 3-Piece Baking Set for $37.24 (Save $7.76)
Staub Ceramic 2-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set for $49.95 (Save $79.05)
Rachael Ray Yum-o Nonstick Oven Lovin' Bakeware 5-Piece Set for $51.99 with code WAYFAIR8 (Save $68.01)
Kitchen storage and tableware Wayfair deals
Gracie Oaks 3-Piece Container Set from $29.99 (Save $2 to $8)
Zevro Double Cereal Dispenser
George Oliver 24-Quart Scandinavian Kitchen Canister Set from $38.99 (Save $37 to $40)
Spode Blue Italian 12-Piece Dinnerware Set Serves 4 for $87.88 (Save $222.10)
Johnson Brothers Devon Cottage Porcelain China Dinnerware Set of 20 for $187.50 (Save $62.50)
Wade Logan Plymouth 71-Inch Multi-Storage Kitchen Cabinet with 5 Shelves from $204.99 (Save $60 to $115)
Gracie Oaks 72-Inch Nafatli Kitchen Pantry from $326 (Save $114 to $173)
Royal Albert Old Country Roses Bone China 12-Piece Dinnerware Set Serves 4 for $336 (Save $84)
