Wayfair kitchen deals help you save on cooking essentials from GE, All-Clad and more

Upgrade your cooking tools with these Wayfair kitchen deals available now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

With spring in the air and summer around the corner, it's time to bring friends and family over for dinner. If you want to prepare a savory meal, you'll need to upgrade the essentials in your kitchen. That's why Wayfair is here to offer the best kitchen deals on cookware, storage items, appliances and more to make the heart of your home feel truly special.

Shop Wayfair kitchen deals

The home shopping outlet is known for great prices and even-better selections, and their collection of kitchen deals is no exception. From dinnerware sets to pantry organization essentials, these Wayfair kitchen deals will let you save big ahead of the busy spring season. Keep scrolling to get prepped for all your upcoming feasts.

►Mother's Day 2023: Shop 50 best gift ideas for mom at Amazon

Featured Wayfair kitchen deals you can shop

GE 4.8-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Gas Range

Cook smart with this GE freestanding gas range on sale at Wayfair right now.

Prepare your next main course the right way with this GE freestanding gas range. Typically listed for $729, you can get the 4.8-cubic-foot gas appliance for $597 thanks to a $132 price cut. GE says this range oven has a spacious inner capacity for your next roast along with slightly elevated stove grates for a safe frying experience. Its classic temperature knobs also make for solid heat control while cooking.

$597 at Wayfair (Save $132)

GreenPan 10-Piece Padova Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

Cook in style with this collection of GreenPan pots and pans on sale at Wayfair right now.

If you need the right cooking supplies for your kitchen, the GreenPan Padova cookware set is a great place to start. Normally priced at $429.99, this 10-piece collection of hard-anodized nonstick pots and pans is now available for a whopping 47% off at $229.37. GreenPan says the Padova collection comes with a stockpot, two saucepans, two frying pans and one saute pan, plus four lids. All the pots and pans are made with Thermolon ceramic nonstick coating for better heat conduction and long-lasting durability.

Story continues

$229.37 at Wayfair (Save $202.68)

►More kitchen deals: The best All-Clad cookware is up to 77% off at the VIP Factory Seconds sale today

Kitchen appliance Wayfair deals

Get all the kitchen essentials you need with these Wayfair appliance deals.

Cookware Wayfair deals

These Wayfair deals on cookware help make home cooking easier.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Bakeware Wayfair deals

Make your favorite treats with these Wayfair deals on bakeware.

Kitchen storage and tableware Wayfair deals

Add special style touches to your kitchen with these Wayfair deals.

Shop Wayfair kitchen deals

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Wayfair kitchen deals: Shop All-Clad, GE and Rachael Ray