Wayfair Plunges as Forecast Miss Heightens Growth Concerns

(Bloomberg) -- Wayfair Inc. plunged near its lowest levels of the year after the online home-goods retailer gave a disappointing outlook for the critical holiday quarter.

The shares fell 15% to $85.86 at 9:37 a.m. in New York, their lowest since Jan. 3. The company said on its conference call with analysts and investors that it expects fourth-quarter net revenue of $2.48 billion to $2.525 billion, missing even the lowest of analyst estimates. Gross margin is expected to fall in the range of 23% to 24%, while analysts on average were looking for 24.1%.

It had already been a rough week for Wayfair with the stock falling 14% over the past three days. Ahead of the results, Wedbush said investors were worried about the company’s profitability and growth outlook, and Credit Suisse cautioned about near-term tariff headwinds. On Thursday, the Boston-based company cited “some short-term tariff related volatility” in its earnings release. Wayfair’s gross margin trailed estimates in the third quarter, and its adjusted loss per share was wider than expected.

Citi said that while “3Q results were not terrible,” the fourth-quarter forecast disappointed as revenue growth slows. Wayfair is also struggling to show leverage, analyst Nicholas Jones wrote in a note to clients.

This week’s slump may pay off big for short-sellers like Citron Research’s Andrew Left. Bets against Wayfair are near the highest of the year, with short interest accounting for more than 27% of the available shares, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners. Shorts have been on a rollercoaster ride after the stock’s early-2019 rally.

(Updates shares and adds analyst comment in fourth paragraph, short interest in fifth.)

--With assistance from Bailey Lipschultz.

To contact the reporters on this story: Catherine Larkin in Chicago at clarkin4@bloomberg.net;Courtney Dentch in New York at cdentch1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Courtney Dentch at cdentch1@bloomberg.net, Scott Schnipper, Jennifer Bissell-Linsk

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.