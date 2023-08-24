Wayfair's Decorify: The AI-Powered Virtual Room Makeover

Wayfair has long been a top online destination for consumers in the market for home goods.

To improve the online shopping experience, Wayfair launched Decorify, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool “that creates shoppable, photorealistic images to enable consumers to envision their own homes in new styles by simply uploading a picture of their space.”

How Decorify Works, Why It’s A Game-Changer

Decorify allows customers to upload an image of their space and request a redesign in different styles like bohemian, mid-century modern or industrial.

The system presents images of the customer’s room transformed to match the desired look and feel. Users can explore different room designs and products and conveniently make purchases from Wayfair from the application.

“Anything we develop or deploy for our customers, including genAI, must support our mission to help everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home,” noted Wayfair Chief Technology Officer Fiona Tan. “Viewing generative AI through this pragmatic lens enables us to prioritize where and when we deploy development resources and ensure applications like Decorify delight our customers.”

Anyone can use Decorify to:

Upload unlimited photos (and delete them as needed)

Shop the Wayfair online catalog directly from their virtual room

Design and shop via the mobile app or desktop browser

“Leveraging generative AI technologies, Decorify creates a discovery experience that provides endless inspiration and powers the home personalization journey,” said Shrenik Sadalgi, director of research and development at Wayfair. "Decorify is the latest example from Wayfair Next of how we use visual inspiration, such as 3D, spatial computing and now generative AI, to create unique, novel and functional customer experiences.”

This is one of the best examples of how AI is changing the way consumers shop online. With the help of Decorify, it’s easier to make informed and confident buying decisions. And with that, consumers are happier with the end result — and that’s a benefit both for the buyer and Wayfair.

