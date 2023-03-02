U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,939.65
    -11.74 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,776.22
    +114.38 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,309.97
    -69.52 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.47
    -12.96 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.07
    +0.38 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.30
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    20.95
    -0.14 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0600
    -0.0071 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0700
    +0.0760 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1933
    -0.0094 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6790
    +0.5620 (+0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,328.65
    -369.48 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.26
    -5.91 (-1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.22
    +20.29 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,498.87
    -17.66 (-0.06%)
     

WayFare Continues Its Recent Retail Expansion, Announcing Its Availability in Hy-Vee and Meijer Supermarkets to Its Growing List

·2 min read

With the latest increase in distribution channels, the brand of dairy-free products is well on its way to becoming a household name across the U.S.

BOZEMAN, Mont., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to surging demand, WayFare products are now available on store shelves at Hy-Vee and launching soon in Meijer supermarkets. As makers of plant-based dairy products, the latest announcement comes on the heels of significant recent retail expansion for WayFare, giving consumers more ways to find its dairy-free products.

WayFare Continues Its Recent Retail Expansion, Announcing Its Availability in Hy-Vee and Meijer Supermarkets to Its Growing List
WayFare Continues Its Recent Retail Expansion, Announcing Its Availability in Hy-Vee and Meijer Supermarkets to Its Growing List

A total of 180 Hy-Vee grocery stores in the Midwestern U.S. will carry WayFare's plant-based sour cream, butter, cheddar and nacho cheddar cheeses, butterscotch and chocolate puddings. Additionally, three varieties of WayFare puddings will be added to over 100 Meijer stores in the Midwest this March.

"Finding WayFare on store shelves is easier than ever," said founder Kelly Coffin. "Our focus has always been to ensure families like our own have access to plant-based goodness and whole food ingredients, all Certified Free From™ the Top 9 Allergens*. We're here to shatter the myth that switching to a plant-based lifestyle is difficult. That's far from the truth when considering the family favorite staples that WayFare offers consumers for their next grocery shopping trips. Our manufacturing facility is in Nebraska, which makes us happy to be available locally to the plant."

Coffin's family switched to a plant-based diet for health reasons. He grew up on a dairy farm and became convinced cutting back on dairy was essential to overall well-being. This served as the incentive to start WayFare to offer consumers looking to eliminate or reduce their dairy consumption more nutritionally superior options readily available.

The brand recently announced its entry into 100 Jewel Osco stores in Illinois, Iowa and Indiana with its dairy-free yogurts.

WayFare products match dairy on taste, value and functionality while Certified Free From the Top 9 Allergens*. For more information on the entire product line, visit www.wayfarefoods.com and learn how to make plant-based meals enjoyable with its fan-favorite recipes, including classics such as macaroni and cheese and grilled cheese sandwiches.

About WayFare:
WayFare is a vibrant, purpose-driven company that positively changes lives through superior plant-based foods so that people can live healthier, longer and more abundantly. *WayFare products are Certified Free From Dairy, Wheat/Gluten, Eggs, Tree Nuts, Peanuts, Shellfish, Fish, Soy, Sesame by Menutrinfo®.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wayfare-continues-its-recent-retail-expansion-announcing-its-availability-in-hy-vee-and-meijer-supermarkets-to-its-growing-list-301760480.html

SOURCE WayFare

Recommended Stories

  • Coca-Cola and Dunkin' Team Up On a New Starbucks Killer

    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • J.M. Smucker CEO: PB&J is our 'bread & butter'; Uncrustables business grows 38%

    Uncrustables, up 38%, and fruit spreads, up 9%, drove net sales for J.M. Smucker's U.S. consumer foods business last quarter.

  • Costco Shoppers Discover The Cost Of The $1.50 Hot Dog Combo

    When Costco fans celebrated the retailer's decision to keep the price of its hot-dog-and-soda combo at $1.50 "forever" last fall, very few focused on another side of the announcement -- namely that the chain would have to compensate somewhere. In its fourth-quarter earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said that Costco would need to "be more aggressive in other areas" to both make up for food inflation and be loyal to customers who have come to love the decades-old price consistency of the combo.

  • German ice cream parlor offers cricket-flavored scoops

    A German ice cream parlor has expanded its menu with a skin-crawling offering: cricket-flavored scoops with dried brown crickets on top. The unusual confection is available at Thomas Micolino's store in southern Germany's town of Rottenburg am Neckar, German news agency dpa reported Thursday. Micolino has a habit of creating flavors that are far outside Germans' typical preferences for strawberry, chocolate, banana and vanilla ice cream.

  • Milan gave Howard Schultz his Starbucks inspiration decades ago. Now the tables are turned. His idea: olive-oil-infused coffee drinks.

    "Oleato" offering rolls out first in Italy, where coffee is so sacrosanct that Starbucks didn't enter the market till 2018.

  • KFC Is Bringing Back Its Most Viral (And Demanded) Sandwich

    There are regular fast food sandwiches and then there are those with cult followings so huge that they have a life of their own. Ever since Yum Brands ' Kentucky Fried Chicken's Double Down was discontinued in 2014, there has been petition after petition demanding its return while it also regularly appears in internet round-ups of the chain's craziest products. Late-night TV host Stephen Colbert once even ate one on his show.

  • Budweiser APAC bets on post-COVID China thirst for premium beer

    Budweiser Brewing Co APAC, Asia's largest beer company by sales, said on Thursday it will expand into more Chinese cities with its premium products as it sees a rebound in demand after the country lifted its COVID-19 curbs. In December, China suddenly dropped its strict three-year-old zero-COVID policy, which had battered business at bars and restaurants, where Budweiser does a disproportionate share of its sales. Budweiser said its overall China volumes fell 3% last year, and its market share shrank by 44 bps.

  • Olive oil in coffee? New Starbucks line a curiosity in Italy

    Putting olive oil in coffee is hardly a tradition in Italy, but that didn't stop Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz from launching a series of beverages that do just that in Milan, the city that inspired his coffee house empire. The coffee-olive oil concoction — echoing a keto-inspired trend of adding butter to coffee, only with a sugary twist — has provoked both amusement and curiosity among Italians.

  • Chicken and rice recipe: Here's an easy way to make a flavorful dish on a budget

    Instructions and a guide to create a home-cooked, flavorful chicken and rice dish that's not only delicious but also inexpensive.

  • Tesla Investor Day: No gen-3 vehicle announcement, next gigafactory coming to Mexico

    Tesla shares trading lower following its Investor Day, with the main disappointment being the automaker did not reveal its next generation 3 car design, though it did reveal that two upcoming models will be joining the Tesla product portfolio.

  • Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10% and 10.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Amneal (AMRX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.52% and 4.91%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Okta Soars on Earnings: How to Trade the Shares

    Okta Inc. reported fourth-quarter results that beat estimates here on Thursday morning and its share price is surging higher. Let's check the charts and indicators of the cloud security company to see how to play Okta's stock. In this daily bar chart of OKTA, below, I can imagine a positive picture as prices appear poised to open above the bottoming 200-day moving average line.

  • Decline in gasoline demand a 'noticeable' and 'permanent change,' says analyst

    There's a decline in gasoline consumption in the U.S., and some analysts say the trend is here to stay.

  • Pennsylvania Farmer Behind $5 Trillion Trend Speaks Out: I Created A Monster

    Add up the market valuation of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), all the cryptos in the world and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos’s fortune, and you get to over $3 trillion. But one 80-year-old man has created something bigger than all three of these combined. These days, he shuns the spotlight and lives on a modest farm in rural Pennsylvania. You would never guess the farm’s owner set in motion a $5 trillion force that grows each fortnight. It’s a comfortable enough retirement, but Ted Benna has some regrets.

  • What did Disney actually lose from its Florida battle with DeSantis?

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week declared Walt Disney Co.'s 'corporate kingdom' in Florida is over. What does that actually mean?

  • Ask an Advisor: Should I Pay off My Mortgage or Invest in CDs? I Refinanced My Mortgage at 2.375%, But I Can Get a CD at 4%. Plus, I Want to Retire in 7 Years.

    I've been debating whether to pay off my mortgage. I've refinanced at 2.375% and can get a certificate of deposit (CD) for a year at 4%. I was adding to my mortgage payment by about $1,000 a month to pay … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Should I Pay off My Mortgage or Invest in CDs? I Refinanced My Mortgage at 2.375%, But I Can Get a CD at 4%. Plus, I Want to Retire in 7 Years. appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Silvergate Stock Dives 40%. The Bank Faces a Financial Crisis.

    The company said losses from selling securities may make it “less than well-capitalized” and it is evaluating its ability to continue as a going concern.