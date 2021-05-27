U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,185.00
    -8.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,276.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,650.25
    -50.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.30
    -3.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.70
    -0.51 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.90
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    27.76
    -0.12 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2212
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.90
    -0.94 (-4.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4178
    +0.0060 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1100
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,551.11
    -83.81 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.73
    +10.12 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,017.56
    -9.37 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     
COMING UP:

Initial jobless claims likely fell for a fourth straight week to set new pandemic-era low

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Wayflyer raises $76M to provide 'revenue-based' financing to e-commerce merchants

Mary Ann Azevedo
·5 min read

Wayflyer, a revenue-based financing platform for e-commerce merchants, has raised $76 million in a Series A funding round led by Left Lane Capital.

“Partners” of DST Global, QED Investors, Speedinvest and Zinal Growth -- the family office of Guillaume Pousaz (founder of Checkout.com) -- also put money in the round. The raise comes just after Wayflyer raised $100 million in debt funding to support its cash advance product, and 14 months after the Dublin, Ireland-based startup launched its first product.

With an e-commerce boom fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Wayflyer is the latest in a group of startups focused on the space that has attracted investor interest as of late. The company aims to help e-commerce merchants “unlock growth” by giving them access to working capital (from $10,000 up to $20 million) so they can improve cash flow and drive sales. For example, more cash can help these merchants do things like buy more inventory in bulk so they can meet customer demand and save money.

In a nutshell, Wayflyer uses analytics and sends merchants cash to make inventory purchases or investments in their business. Those merchants then repay Wayflyer using a percentage of their revenue until the money is paid back (plus a fee charged for the cash advance). So essentially, the merchants are using their revenue to get financing, hence the term revenue-based financing. The advantage, Wayflyer says, is that companies make repayments as a percentage of their sales. So if they have a slow month, they will pay back less. So, there's more flexibility involved than with other mechanisms such as traditional bank loans.

Where is the e-commerce app ecosystem headed in 2021?

Co-founder Aidan Corbett believes that in a crowded space, Wayflyer’s use of big data gives it an edge over competitors.

Corbett and former VC Jack Pierse spun Wayflyer out of a marketing analytics company that Corbett had also started, called Conjura, in September 2019.

“Jack came to me and said, ‘You should stop using our marketing analytics engine to do these big enterprise SaaS solutions, and instead use them to underwrite e-commerce businesses for short-term finance,’ ” Corbett recalls.

And so he did.

“We just had our heads down and started repurposing the platform for it to be an underwriting platform,” Corbett said. It launched in April 2020, doing about $600,000 in advances at the time. In March of 2021, Wayflyer did about $36 million in advances.

“So, it's been a pretty aggressive kind of growth,” Corbett said.

Over the past six months alone, the company has seen its business grow 290% as it has deployed over $150 million of funding across 10 markets with a focus on the U.S., the United Kingdom and Australia. About 75% of its customers are U.S. based.

Wayflyer plans to use its new capital toward product development and global expansion with the goal of entering “multiple” new markets in the coming months. The company recently opened a sales office in Atlanta, and also has locations in the U.K., the Netherlands and Spain.

To Corbett, the company’s offering is more compelling than buy now, pay later solutions for consumers for example, in that it is funding the merchant directly and able to add services on top of that.

“There's a lot more opportunity for companies like ourselves to differentiate because essentially, we focus on the merchants. And when we underwrite the merchant by getting data from the merchant, there's a lot of additional services that you can put in on top,” Corbett explained. “Whereas with buy now, pay later, you get information on the consumer, and there's not as much room to add additional services on top.”

For example, if a business requests an advance and either is not approved for one, or doesn’t choose to take it, Wayflyer’s analytics platform is free to anybody who signs up to help them optimize their marketing spend.

“This is a critical driver of value for e-commerce businesses. If you can't acquire customers at a reasonable price, you're not going to be around very long. And a lot of early-stage e-commerce businesses struggle with that,” Corbett said.

It also can pair up a merchant with a marketing analytics "specialist” to analyze its marketing performance or an inventory "specialist" to look at the current terms and price a business is getting from a supplier.

“Our focus from the very beginning is really supporting the merchants, not just providing them with working capital,” Corbett said.

Another way the company claims to be different is in how it deploys funds. As mentioned above, merchants can pay the money back at varied terms, depending on how sales are going. The company makes money by charging a principal on advances, and then a “remittance rate” on revenues until the total amount is paid back.

“We tend to be more flexible than competition in this way,” Corbett said. “Also, some competitors will pay invoices on merchants’ behalf or give them a pre-charged card to use on advertising spend,” Corbett said. “We always give cash into a merchant’s account.”

Wayflyer recently inked an agreement with Adobe Commerce, a partnership it said would provide a new channel to further amplify its growth with the goal of funding 8,000 e-commerce businesses in the first year of the partnership.

For his part, Left Lane Capital Partner Dan Ahrens said that his firm was impressed by Wayflyer’s “nuanced understanding of what will drive value for their clients.”

“The team’s focus, specialization, and deep analytical expertise within the e-commerce market also drives superior underwriting,” he told TechCrunch. “Their explosive growth has not come about by taking on undue risk. We are big believers that their underwriting will only improve with scale, and that Wayflyer will be able to compound its competitive advantages over time.”

As mentioned, this is an increasingly crowded space. Earlier this month, Settle announced it had raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Kleiner Perkins to give e-commerce and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies access to non-dilutive capital.

Settle raises $15M from Kleiner Perkins to give e-commerce companies more working capital

Recommended Stories

  • Ford says it will spend $30 billion to fuel its electric vehicle future

    Ford sets some ambitious electric vehicle and financial goals at its latest investor day. Here's what we know.

  • Stocks Drop as Economic Data Outweigh Fed Remarks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks retreated as inflationary signals from the latest economic reports overshadowed dovish reassurances from several Federal Reserve officials. Treasuries climbed.The S&P 500 fluctuated throughout most of the trading session after a gauge of new U.S. home sales slid by more than forecast as higher prices restrained demand. Separate figures showed that consumer confidence slipped for the first time this year, with inflation concern and elevated unemployment likely curbing improvement in sentiment. Meanwhile, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said price pressures would “prove to be largely transitory.”His remarks echoed those of Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, the central bank’s Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles and three other Fed officials who this week played down the risk that higher inflation would persist. Still, investors have been concerned about how long the central bank can keep stimulative monetary policy in place if economic data continue to show price pressures.Read: Morgan Stanley CEO Sees Fed Hiking Before His Economists Predict“The data remains ‘volatility,’ and that should be expected as we deal with the pandemic exit and the uncertainties that surround that,” said Dennis DeBusschere, head of portfolio strategy at Evercore ISI.Some corporate highlights:Amazon.com Inc. was sued by the attorney general for Washington, D.C., who accused it of engaging in anticompetitive practices that have raised prices for consumers.Moderna Inc. rallied as its Covid-19 vaccine was found highly effective in 12 to 17 year-old adolescents in a large study, paving the way for regulatory submissions around the world by early June.Here are some events this week:Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%The MSCI World index rose 0.2%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%The euro rose 0.2% to $1.2246The British pound was little changed at $1.4144The Japanese yen was unchanged at 108.75 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 1.56%Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.17%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 0.9% to $1,903 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • DBS Says Bitcoin Affects Stock Markets, Is ‘No Longer Fringe Asset’

    The study found the correlation with S&P 500 futures rose during big bitcoin moves.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Consolidate as Fed Speakers Dampen Inflation Fears

    Fed’s Bullard said Monday that the central bank is not yet ready to pull back on its aggressive monetary stimulus, but could be ready soon.

  • Meme Stocks, SPACs Rebound: ‘Reddit Raiders Are at It Again’

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are rediscovering their appetite for the market’s speculative fringes.The shares of GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. -- the poster-children of this year’s Reddit boom -- are surging. Interest in special purpose acquisition companies has reignited with Chamath Palihapitiya’s blank-check firms leading the way. And Bitcoin and Ether are up after last week’s bonfire in cryptocurrencies.While the catalyst is unclear, retail traders appear to be driving the action. Touts are plastered all over social media with individual investors attempting to pump their bets on Twitter, Reddit’s WallStreetBets and chatrooms on Stocktwits.“The Reddit raiders are at it again,” Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said as shares of GameStop and AMC were among the most actively traded stocks Wednesday. “It looks retail driven to me.”Memes Are ForeverWhile the S&P 500 is virtually flat this month, shares of Reddit favorites GameStop and AMC are soaring. Including Wednesday’s gains, GameStop is up 40% in May while AMC has surged 95% over the same period.The pair of stocks have been among the best performers in a basket of 37 so-called meme stocks tracked by Bloomberg in the month of May. As a group, Wednesday’s 7.7% rally marked its best session since the retail mania gripped the market back in March.The gains are sure to bring more pain for short sellers betting against GameStop and AMC with the group down roughly $8.1 billion in mark-to-market losses this year, according to S3 Partners. With the retail investor movement regaining back momentum and both stocks having high short interest, there’s potential for a short squeeze, S3 Partners’ managing director of predictive analytics Ihor Dusaniwsky said by email.“Short sellers may start trimming their positions in the face of continued stock price strength,” he said. They had seen mark-to-market losses of about $475 million for the month of May alone prior to the latest spike, S3 Partners data show.SPACs BouncingThe speculative fervor may also be providing a boost for blank-check firms, which have accounted for nearly half of 2021’s record initial public offering volume.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., a space tourism business that merged with one of Palihapitiya’s SPACs, has surged 22% this month after a brutal decline earlier this year. Gains in the stock, popular with day traders, came after a successful test flight, and may be giving renewed life to the once red-hot SPAC market.Opendoor Technologies Inc., another SPAC associated with Palihapitiya, has jumped in recent days after falling to its lowest level since August. Meanwhile, two closely watched SPAC ETFs -- the Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF (SPAK) and Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (SPXZ) -- are both up more than 10% from lows earlier this month.Crypto ComebackBitcoin and its crypto brethren have taken investors on a wild trip this month. As Bitcoin plunged as much as 54% from its February high, over 700,000 traders had their accounts liquidated in a 24 hour stretch, according to Bybt.com data.Investors, however, took the dousing in stride. Many fans of the notoriously volatile asset class used the dip as a buying opportunity.Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, is off its record high of near $65,000. But it’s managed to recoup gains from a recent low of around $30,000. On Wednesday, it hovered around the $40,000 level, meaning it’s advanced roughly 30% since that low a week ago. Meanwhile, the second-largest cryptocurrency Ether is up about 58% since its May low of $1,732.(Updates for S3 data in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for May 25, 2021

    The direction of the EUR/USD on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 1.2216.

  • Ripple to Deliver First Real-Time Payments From Oman to India Using Blockchain

    Customers of BankDhofar will be able to use its mobile app to send real-time payments to IndusInd accounts.

  • Private Equity Targets U.K. Firms at Fastest Pace Since 2008 Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms are snapping up U.K. companies at a rate not seen since before the 2008 financial crisis.Buyout firms have spent $18.3 billion on takeovers of publicly-traded British targets this year, according to data complied by Bloomberg. At this rate of investment, they will surpass the $27.5 billion of such transactions struck in 2019, which was a post-crisis high, the data show.The tally has been fueled by a surge of take-privates in May, the latest of which came Wednesday when Carlyle Group Inc. said it would buy drugmaker Vectura Group Plc for about 958 million pounds ($1.4 billion) in cash.Already this month, KKR & Co. had agreed to buy infrastructure firm John Laing Group Plc for about 2 billion pounds and Blackstone Group Inc. confirmed a 1.2 billion-pound offer for St. Modwen Properties Plc. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice also struck a deal for UDG Healthcare Plc at 2.6 billion pounds. These deals all came after a brief lull in U.K. take-privates in April.Private equity firms remain flush with record amounts of unspent investor money and continue to come to market to raise new funds. Buyout funds are offering shareholders of their U.K. targets an average 33.2% premium this year, the Bloomberg-compiled data show. That’s the third-highest level of the last 10 years.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UAE Oil Firm Adnoc Raises $1.6 Billion in Stock, Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi’s state oil firm raised $1.64 billion through a stock and bond sale to institutional investors as the emirate continues to leverage energy assets to generate funds.The capital of the United Arab Emirates, contains almost all the OPEC member’s hydrocarbon reserves. The government, along with others in the region such as Saudi Arabia and Oman, is seeking to use money from energy assets to build new industries and diversify the economy.Both deals were completed on Wednesday and saw “significant demand” from regional and international investors, Adnoc said. They came a day after Abu Dhabi’s government raised $2 billion through seven-year bonds, attracting almost $7 billion in demand.Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. sold 375 million shares in Adnoc Distribution PJSC, offering them at 4.36 dirhams ($1.19) each, a roughly 10% discount to Wednesday’s close. The fuel-retail unit fell as much as 9.3% in early trading on Thursday before paring losses to 4.64 dirhams -- down 4.3% -- by 10:12 a.m. in Abu Dhabi.Adnoc also issued $1.195 billion of senior bonds that mature in 2024 and are exchangeable into the distributor’s stock.International ExpansionAdnoc sold 10% of the retail subsidiary in 2017 via an initial public offering on the local bourse. It listed another 10% last September. Wednesday’s move will increase the free float to 30% if the bonds, which yield 0.7%, are converted into shares.Adnoc Distribution, valued at $16.5 billion, is expanding internationally, increasing its gasoline stations in Saudi Arabia and looking to other markets such as Egypt and India.The two deals were placed at a blended stock price of 4.82 dirhams, which compares with Wednesday’s close of 4.85 dirhams. The bonds will convert at 5.01 dirhams each.The stock has climbed 24% this year and will be included MSCI Inc.’s index of major emerging-market stocks in Thursday.Citigroup Inc. and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC managed the share offering. They and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC led the bond sale.Since 2016, Adnoc has restructured its business by opening up some operating units and infrastructure to investors. In the past year, the likes of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc. have invested about $15 billion in the company’s gas pipelines and real estate.Adnoc is also considering IPOs of its drilling business and a fertilizer joint venture called Fertiglobe.(Updates with stock move. A previous version of this story was corrected to show that Adnoc, rather than Adnoc Distribution, will issue bonds.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • China's industrial profits growth slows in April amid high commodity prices

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Earnings at China's industrial firms grew at a slower pace in April, with high commodity prices and weaker performance in the consumer goods sector limiting overall profitability from manufacturing. Profits at China's industrial firms rose 57% year-on-year in April to 768.63 billion yuan ($120.22 billion), down from 92.3% in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday. For the January-April period, industrial firms' profits grew 106% from the same period a year earlier to 2.59 trillion yuan, bolstered by a virus-related plunge in activity early last year.

  • Gold Slips From Four-Month High as Treasury Yields Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped from the highest in more than four months as bond yields rebounded, hurting demand for the non-interest-bearing metal.The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points, while the dollar rose as well. A stronger greenback makes commodities including gold less appealing for investors holding other currencies.Bullion has been rallying from an early-year slump, helped by central bankers’ reassurances on the outlook for monetary policy and increasing holdings in exchange-traded products backed by the metal.“Gold slides back under $1,900 on a modest sell program,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. That suggests profit-taking helped by slightly higher yields post auction and a higher dollar.”Gold fell 0.2% $1,895.23 an ounce at 2:42 p.m. in New York after rising as much as 0.7%. The precious metal is still up more than 7% this month, on course for its biggest gain since July. Futures for August delivery on the Comex rose 0.2% to settle at $1,903.80. Spot silver, platinum and palladium slipped.The recent rally may not last, according to Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Group AG.“We believe inflation will level off over the coming months, and Fed officials to sound less dovish and look for higher nominal rates,” he said. “We expect gold to trend lower over the coming months.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Bank CEOs to Mention Crypto Before Congressional Banking Panels This Week

    “We continue to closely and actively follow developments around cryptocurrencies,” said Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf in a statement.

  • ‘Extreme’ moves in bitcoin feed stock-market volatility, study finds

    Big moves by bitcoin bleed over to the stock market, making the asset difficult for equity investors to ignore, according to a study by Singapore-based bank DBS.

  • ‘Builders are reluctant to sign sales contracts for houses’: High prices erode new home sales

    'The market for new homes has benefitted from a near-record low supply of available resale properties, which is sending prices skyward'

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification. The stock is climbing.

  • The US labor shortage is about to create a big problem for retailers

    As Covid-19 vaccination rates rise and more shoppers head back out, retailers will feel their staffing shortages more acutely.

  • Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Carl Icahn says many of today’s cryptos ‘will not survive,’ but asset ‘may be here to stay’

    Billionaire investor Carl icahn isn't convinced bitcoin and other contemporary digital assets will survive, but cryptocurrencies "may be here to stay."

  • My husband of 30 years hid income with his mother’s help. When confronted he said, ‘I’m a liar. I’ve been doing this for 10 years!’

    Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.