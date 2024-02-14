Waymo issues 1st recalls, replaces software following truck collision

Autonomous vehicle operator Waymo is voluntarily recalling a previous version of its software, after an issue caused two Waymo vehicles to crash into a vehicle that was being towed.

The company announced in a blog post that the recall did not affect ride-hailing services, and that the entire fleet was updated with software to address the issue between Dec. 20, 2023, and Jan. 12, 2024.

A Waymo spokesperson said the updates were done as vehicles returned to the depot for regular maintenance and recharging. The company regularly completes software updates.

The recall stems from an incident on Dec. 11, 2023, when a pickup truck that was backward-facing was being towed ahead of a Waymo vehicle. According to the company’s post, the truck was improperly towed and was angled across the center turn lane and a traffic lane, and a Waymo vehicle collided with the truck. After the collision, the tow truck that was pulling the pickup did not stop, and another Waymo vehicle collided with the same truck.

Neither Waymo vehicle had any passengers inside. No injuries occurred but the collisions caused minor vehicle damage.

According to the company’s post, the Waymo vehicle incorrectly predicted the future motion of the towed vehicle because of its mismatched orientation.

“After developing, rigorously testing, and validating a fix, on December 20, 2023, we began deploying a software update to our fleet to address this issue,” the company’s blog post read in part.

Autonomous vehicle operators are required to report all incidents to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration involving a vehicle in autonomous mode, regardless of the vehicle’s role in the incident and the amount of damage, if any.

After reporting the issue and discussing with the agency, Waymo leaders decided a voluntary recall was appropriate, the company said in its blog post.

According to Waymo data, the vehicles have driven over 10 million fully autonomous miles. Waymos drive autonomously in Phoenix, San Francisco and Los Angeles, but the lion’s share of those miles have taken place in Phoenix.

