Waymo launches autonomous rides to Phoenix airport

Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read

Waymo is expanding its robotaxi service in downtown Phoenix to include pickups and drop-offs at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

This is the first time a U.S. robotaxi operator has launched paid trips to and from an airport, which will be an essential use case for autonomous vehicle companies looking to scale. Airport rides make up a significant portion of per-rider revenue for ride-hail companies. Lyft's second-quarter earnings report shows the airport use case making up 10.2% of its total ride-share, for example.

Waymo's airport rides, which are only open to the "trusted tester" program for now, will initially use a human safety operator. The company said it expects to launch rider-only operations "over weeks to come."

The 24/7 service will run on a five-mile stretch between downtown Phoenix and an airport shuttle stop, specifically, the 44th Street Sky Train station. Pricing will be comparable to Uber or Lyft, but without surge pricing, according to Amam Nalavade, a product manager at Waymo. The company didn't say how many of its electric Jaguar I-Pace vehicles would be used for airport rides, but Nalavade told TechCrunch Waymo would monitor passenger ETAs and right size the fleet accordingly.

Waymo has a total of 700 AVs in its fleet spanning across California and Arizona, a spokesperson told TechCrunch.

The news comes just a couple of weeks after Waymo announced plans to launch a robotaxi service, with a human safety operator present, in Los Angeles. LA would be Waymo's second California city after San Francisco.

After years in the surrounding suburbs, Waymo expanded its service area in March 2022 to downtown Phoenix. The company first opened the downtown service, which was supported by human safety operators, to employees before opening it to members of its trusted tester program a couple of months later. At the time, Waymo also began testing airport rides with employees from downtown Phoenix. In August, the company started offering completely driverless rides in downtown Phoenix to trusted testers.

waymo phoenix map
waymo phoenix map

Waymo's Phoenix service area. The light green indicates the service area that Waymo opened to "trusted testers" in May. The dark green indicates the area that Waymo is expanding to as part of this launch, which includes Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Image Credits: Waymo

Waymo hopes to use the new robotaxi offering to advance its perception training and get experience with different types of road user behaviors at the airport, the company said.

"The curbs [where Waymo will be dropping off passengers] do add a level of complexity," said Nalavade. "Just the number of passengers and cars and vehicles and road users that we may encounter... There are other large vehicles, like buses, that are also competing for some of those pickup and drop-off spots. Uber and Lyft, as well. So dealing with that is something that needs to be thought through."

Even though getting to the sky train doesn't involve going on the highway, Nalavade said Waymo's cars would have the added challenge of navigating Phoenix's light rail, as well as potentially exacerbated traffic congestion on the way to the airport.

When asked if Waymo had considered offering robotaxi rides to other airports, like San Francisco's, Nalavade said the company is testing its Driver on U.S. Route 101 and Interstate 280, two highways that run from SF's downtown area to its airport.

Waymo's autonomous trucking counterpart, Waymo Via, uses the same AV stack as its robotaxi, which the company has said in the past would allow it to be more scaleable because it solves for both highway and city driving.

  • Bengaluru launches QR train ticketing service on WhatsApp

    WhatsApp users in the city of Bengaluru can now use the instant messaging app to purchase train tickets and recharge their travel passes, the Meta-owned platform said Monday in what it described as "the first-ever QR ticketing service" for its app. WhatsApp and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) said they have partnered to launch a WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing service for the city's rapid transit system named Namma Metro.

  • MedCrypt lands $25M injection to secure vulnerable medical devices

    The Internet of Things in the healthcare sector is booming. A typical hospital has hundreds of connected devices, from implantables, wearables, monitors, workflow, imaging, and patient data systems. The FBI warned in September that more than half of connected medical devices in hospitals had known critical security vulnerabilities, and these flaws are leading to a surge in attacks on the healthcare industry.

  • Police ask for help locating missing, endangered 80-year-old man last seen in Venango County

    The City of Franklin Police Department in Venango County is asking for help finding a missing 80-year-old man who was last seen Monday afternoon.

  • Madison County authorities charge two St. Louis men in Granite City robbery and shooting

    The victim was shot in the back but survived, according to State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

  • Ikea threatens to sue a horror video game set in a furniture store that looks eerily Scandinavian

    In "The Store is Closed," players must use furniture to protect themselves against horrifying monsters.

  • U.N. says no ships in grain corridor when Russia says it was attacked

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations on Monday said no ships involved in a U.N.-brokered Ukraine grain export deal were transiting a Black Sea maritime humanitarian corridor on the night of Oct. 29, when Russia says its vessels in Crimea were attacked. Russia has accused Ukraine of using air and maritime drones to target vessels in the Bay of Sevastopol early on Saturday and suggested one of the drones may have been launched from a civilian vessel chartered to export food from Ukrainian ports. Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied it was behind the attack but says Russia's navy is a legitimate military target.

  • Stock Market News for Nov 1, 2022

    U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday but the Dow managed to record its best October performance ever, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also closed out a strong month of gains.

  • SpaceX successfully launches Falcon Heavy for the fourth time ever

    SpaceX has launched its Falcon Heavy rocket on a mission for the U.S. Space Force. This is the fourth ever launch of the company's heavy payload launch vehicle, which first flew in 2018. Today's launch also marks SpaceX's 50th in 2022.

  • Migos rapper Takeoff dies in Houston shooting

    Rapper Takeoff of the Migos died early Tuesday in a shooting outside a bowling alley in Houston. He was 28.

  • Russia announce that unmanned surface vessels were launched from civilian grain vessel on Black Sea

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 18:03 The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has suggested that the unmanned surface vessels (USVs) that attacked the ships of the Black Sea Fleet on 29 October were launched from aboard a civilian vessel near Odesa.

  • Exclusive-Tesla plans mass production start for Cybertruck at end of 2023-sources

    Tesla said last month that it was working on readying its Austin, Texas plant to build the new model with “early production” set to start in the middle of 2023. “We’re in the final lap for Cybertruck,” Musk told a conference call with financial analysts. A gradual ramp in the second half of next year to full output for the sharp-angled electric truck would mean that Tesla would not be recording revenue until early 2024 for a full-quarter of production on a new model seen as key to its growth.

  • Royal Caribbean's President Expects Higher Cruise Prices

    The road back for the cruise lines has been long, but Royal Caribbean President Michael Bayley shared some positive news about the industry with TheStreet.

  • Tesla Sends Shanghai Workers to California for Factory Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is sending engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, in a bid to boost production at the US facility, according to people familiar with the plans.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favored Curv

  • Tesla crash trial in California hinges on question of 'man vs machine'

    A manslaughter trial set to begin in Los Angeles for a fatal crash caused by a Tesla operating on Autopilot presents a first-of-its kind test for the legal responsibility of a human driver in a car that was partly driving itself, legal experts say. The trial, set to begin Nov. 15, comes as civil cases head to trial next year over accidents involving Tesla’s Autopilot and adds to scrutiny of a system that Tesla co-founder Elon Musk has touted as a step to fully autonomous driving. Critics say Tesla's claims and Autopilot have contributed to accidents – and deaths - by making drivers inattentive.

  • Delta Air Lines pilots vote to authorize strike

    The move plays out against contract talks at other carriers. Delta pilots picketed at MSP airport and other hubs over the summer.

  • (Countdown): U.S airlines ranked by consumer complaints

    A new report — from the U.S. Department of Transportation — examines airlines across a gamut of potential complaints including baggage, refunds, reservations, customer service, disability, animals and more.

  • Toyota Earnings Hit by Rising Costs. Auto Maker Cuts EV Outlook.

    Toyota reported quarterly operating profit of $4.1 billion and earnings per share of 23 cents. Analysts were looking for $5.2 billion and 35 cents respectively.

  • Ford Is Moving Ahead With Staff Cuts, Report Says. There Will Be Severance.

    CEO Jim Farley has said the car manufacturer has too many people. Now the company is offering severance packages to some staff.

  • Electric car sales hit by high energy bills, survey reveals

    New research from the AA has found that more than 70% of drivers have been put off owning an electric car because of increases in energy prices.

  • Chinese Insurer Is in Talks to Sell Four Seasons Jackson Hole to Host Hotels

    (Bloomberg) -- Dajia Insurance Group Co., which took over most of the operations of China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co., struck a deal to sell a luxury hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is nearing a transaction to offload a hotel in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s