Waymo safety data shows fewer injury collisions in driverless cars

If human drivers drove as much as Waymo’s vehicles have in the Phoenix area, there would have been eight more injury-causing crashes during that time, according to new research released by Waymo.

In a new study comparing Waymo’s driving data with a human benchmark, company researchers said its driverless vehicles had an 80% reduction in injury-causing crashes in Phoenix and a 51% reduction in crashes that were reported to police, as compared to humans driving in similar circumstances. By October 2023, Waymo’s vehicles had driven 5.34 million miles in the Phoenix area, the largest area of operation for the company.

For comparison, the company reported it has driven 1.76 million miles in San Francisco and resulted in nine fewer injury crashes in that city than human drivers would when driving the same distances.

The study was done by Waymo but was peer-reviewed by researchers outside the company.

Human drivers in Phoenix have more frequent injury crashes than nationally

In Phoenix and San Francisco, Waymo’s two largest markets, Waymo vehicles were involved in 0.4 incidents per million miles. In those two cities, human drivers are involved in 2.78 injury-causing incidents per million miles traveled, according to data from the study. Waymo also operates driverless vehicles in Los Angeles, but researchers with Waymo said the mileage in Los Angeles is too low to produce statistically significant data. In total, across all three cities, Waymo’s vehicles have driven 7.14 million miles.

John Scanlon, one of the researchers with Waymo’s safety research team, said the comparison corrects for differences between humans and the Waymo vehicles. Incidents involving human drivers are often underreported, so the data also corrects for that.

For human drivers, Phoenix and San Francisco both have higher crash rates than the national average. Phoenix has a crash rate of 1.88 per million miles traveled and San Francisco has a rate of 5.55 incidents per million miles, meaning Phoenix saw considerably fewer crashes than San Francisco over the same amount of miles driven. Nationwide, vehicles with human drivers are involved in 1.78 crashes with injuries per million miles traveled, according to the study.

Story continues

On a roundtable discussion with journalists, Kristofer Kusano, a researcher from Waymo who was involved in the study, said in total there were three incidents with injuries during the time. Two incidents were in Phoenix and one in San Francisco, and all injuries were minor.

Waymo’s vehicles do not drive on freeways and are programmed not to exceed the posted speed limit.

Incidents with human drivers often go unreported

Waymo and other autonomous vehicle operators are required to report incidents to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration involving a vehicle in autonomous mode, regardless of the vehicle’s role in the incident and the amount of damage, if any.

For human drivers, nearly 60% of collisions that result in property damage only and 32% of crashes involving injury are not reported to police, according to NHTSA data cited in the study.

The data comes out after Cruise, a competitor to Waymo, ceased driverless operations, including in Arizona and California, after its permit was suspended in California. Cruise had been operating driverless vehicles in the Valley with a select group of testers, but the testing was halted in October.

When presenting the safety data, Trent Victor, director of safety research and best practices at Waymo, said Waymo tries to be as accurate as possible by putting its data out publicly.

“We’d like to be judged on our own merits,” he said, adding that Waymo has been “scaling responsibly” and has been able to accumulate large amounts of miles driven in the cities where it operates.

Reach the reporter at cvanek@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter @CorinaVanek.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Waymo safety data shows fewer injury collisions in driverless cars