U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,680.83
    -29.02 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,975.18
    +47.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,229.25
    -336.33 (-2.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,173.48
    -21.73 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.62
    +1.75 (+2.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    +32.90 (+1.86%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.92 (+4.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4310
    -0.0320 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3310
    +0.0045 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6770
    -0.3730 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,132.41
    -712.47 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.28
    -6.46 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,260.61
    +89.86 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,066.32
    +606.60 (+2.13%)
     

Waymo says self-driving car that struck pedestrian in San Francisco was in manual mode

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

A Waymo self-driving Jaguar I-Pace that struck a pedestrian in San Francisco on Wednesday evening was in manual mode, the company told TechCrunch in response to an initial report posted on Reddit. Waymo says the vehicle was in manual mode at the time, meaning the human safety driver who was behind wheel was actually driving.

The Reddit post from KWillets that described the event included a photo that showed a Waymo test vehicle parked in the Lower Haight neighborhood in San Francisco. A fire truck and several first responders are also shown at the scene. The post from KWillets, who describes witnessing the aftermath of the crash, reads:

Just when we thought 2021 couldn't get worse, we heard a thump. I sprang from my bed to see what was the matter.

Our neighbors had gotten out of a ride share on the far side and one crossed while the other stayed behind apparently taking a picture. An SFPD patrol stopped to say something to her about being careful crossing the street(?), when a Waymo passed in the near lane and hit the one who had already crossed, as I think he returned. The victim was conscious and standing afterwards, but went to SFGH for a more accurate diagnosis. Hope he's OK.

You can say there's no such thing as Waymo, but as for me and Grandpa, we believe.

The incident was then picked up on Twitter, where it received more attention. In one exchange with well-known Tesla fan Omar Qazi, who tweets under WholeMars Catalog, a Twitter spokesperson responded and said the vehicle was in manual mode.

TechCrunch reached out to Waymo, which also provided this statement:

Yesterday evening [12/15], one of our vehicles was involved in a manual collision in San Francisco on Haight St. midblock between Webster and Buchanan.The vehicle was being driven in manual mode when it made contact with a pedestrian in the road. The pedestrian was treated for injuries at the scene and was transported to the hospital in an ambulance. The trust and safety of the communities in which we drive are paramount to us, and we will continue investigating this incident in partnership with local authorities.

Waymo has been testing its autonomous vehicles in California for years, particularly in and around Mountain View and San Francisco. Waymo has been ramping up its testing activity in San Francisco, which has brought more attention to autonomous vehicles in general, and more specifically to the company. For example, Waymo found itself on the local news after a steady stream of the company's self-driving cars kept going down the same dead end street, forcing them to make u-turns.

While Waymo doesn't provide exact numbers on its autonomous vehicle fleet size, the company told TechCrunch it has "hundreds of vehicles in San Francisco. Its activity in San Francisco has increased in 2021, particularly since August when the company launched its Trusted Tester program, which opened up its research program beyond employees and to some members of the public. Under the program, San Franciscans are able to hail an autonomous ride in one of Waymo's all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles. A safety driver is still behind the wheel.

Recommended Stories

  • Arrival Reveals Prototype Of Ride Hailing Electric Car

    Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) has revealed the first finished prototype of the Arrival Car. The Arrival electric Car has been designed specifically for the ride-hailing industry, partnering with Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) drivers. Arrival partnered with Uber to develop a purpose-built electric vehicle (EV) for ride-hailing drivers earlier this year. Arrival said its vehicle has exceptional visibility and comfort - with legroom twice as large as an average car of the same length. The company

  • Why Ford Motor Company's Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Thursday, after two veteran Wall Street analysts released bullish notes on the automaker. As of 11:45 a.m. ET, Ford's shares were up about 2.7% from Wednesday's closing price. In a new note on Thursday, Barclays analyst Brian Johnson raised his price target for Ford's shares to $23, from $18, while maintaining the bank's prior outperform rating on the shares.

  • Trucking fleets ‘really want to move to electrification,’ Hyliion CEO says

    Hyliion CEO Thomas Healy speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman about what it's like to drive a hybrid Hypertruck and why the future of long-haul trucking may be electric.

  • Polestar’s New EV Has More Range Than a Tesla Model Y. What to Know About the Numbers.

    The latest data from the electric-car maker Polestar shows its new crossover vehicle beats a standard-range Tesla Model Y in terms of range—an impressive data point that highlights the caveats investors and car buyers should understand about EV technology. The Environmental Protection Agency rated the single-electric-motor version of the new Polestar 2 crossover vehicle at 270 miles per charge. A standard-range Tesla (ticker: TSLA) Model Y gets about 244 miles per charge, so the Polestar beats the Tesla. In the Polestar 2’s favor is that it has a bigger battery pack, at 78 kilowatt hours, while the standard-range Model Y comes with a 50 kilowatt-hour battery pack.

  • XPeng CEO details 'explosion' of electric vehicle adoption in China

    The CEO of XPeng, a Chinese electric vehicle producer, lays out the factors that are driving massive EV adoption in China.

  • Public car sales company Vroom Inc. to launch new hub in Winter Garden

    A New York-based car sales platform is launching a local hub in Central Florida. Vroom Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM) this week will open an "Extended Mile Hub" in Winter Garden. The new site is the second for the company locally, which opened a "Last Mile Hub" in Orlando during 2018.

  • Airbus lands Air France-KLM jet order, capping trio of deals

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus completed a triple crown of aircraft orders at the expense of rival Boeing on Thursday with a deal to supply 100 narrowbody jets to Air France-KLM subsidiaries in the airline group's largest purchase based on number of jets. The planemaker's third big win in 36 hours - after deals in Singapore and Australia - involves Dutch subsidiary KLM and a pair of low-cost units, all of which have traditionally relied solely on Boeing for widely used medium-haul passenger planes. The contract covers Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft and will renew the medium-haul fleets of KLM and Dutch low-cost unit Transavia Netherlands, while also allowing for both the renewal and expansion of the fleet at sister unit Transavia France.

  • Canoo revs up U.S. electric vehicle production plan as drops overseas deal

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Electric vehicle startup Canoo Inc on Wednesday said it was accelerating its production plans in the United States while ending its deal for VDL Nedcar in Netherlands to serve as its contract manufacturer in Europe. Canoo shares were up 3% in after hours trading. The Arkansas-based company said the shift from using VDL Nedcar overseas to relying on the plants it is building in northwest Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, was made to reduce supply-chain vulnerabilities and overseas shipping costs, and increase speed to market for its vehicles.

  • Harley-Davidson CEO: We will shine in electric motorcycles

    Harley-Davidson is making a big move with its electric bike operations. CEO Jochen Zeitz chats with Yahoo Finance Live all about it.

  • Rivian Picks Up an EV Award From Edmunds. Its Stock Falls Anyway.

    Automotive data provider Edmunds released its top-rated 2022 list Wednesday. Rivian picked up an award in a brand-new category.

  • Toyota Stock Rises Near Buy Point As Automaker Doubles EV Target

    The Japanese automaker also hiked its battery investments after an electric-car deal with China's BYD. Toyota stock rose.

  • BlackBerry QNX to be used for future BMW Group driver assistance systems

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), today announced it has entered into a multi-year agreement with BMW Group to collaborate and develop technology for the automotive manufacturer's next-generation vehicles.

  • Airbus delivers its final A380 after 14 years

    Airbus has delivered the last A380 to Emirates, ending a 14-year production run for the world’s largest passenger plane.

  • Proterra to build commercial EV battery factory in South Carolina, its third in US

    Proterra, an American commercial electric vehicle company that produces transit buses and electric charging systems, is opening up its third battery factory in Greer, South Carolina. The factory should begin production in the second half of 2022 with "multiple gigawatt hours of annual battery system production capacity," according to the company. Proterra did not disclose the specific production capacity expected at its South Carolina plant, but its two other plants in Burlingame, California and Los Angeles have a max annual capacity of 345 megawatt hours and 675 megawatt hours, respectively, according to Shane Levy, director of corporate communications.

  • Tesla told France there was no sign of technical fault in Paris crash

    Tesla Inc has told the French government there is no indication that a fatal accident in Paris involving a Tesla Model 3 taxi was caused by a technical fault, a government spokesman said on Wednesday. Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of the 37 Model 3 cars in its fleet after the accident on Saturday evening, which involved one of its drivers. BFM TV reported that the driver had been placed under formal investigation for suspected manslaughter.

  • A380: Last of the superjumbos handed to new owner

    Emirates has taken ownership of the final A380 to be built. What does the future hold for the plane?

  • 1969 Camaro Z/28 Rediscovered After 40 Years Of Hiding

    This incredible car has been hidden from the world since 1979 and is now ready to hit the road once again in glorious fashion.

  • Nissan to build new battery recycling factories in U.S., Europe by 2025 -Nikkei

    Nissan Motor Co Ltd plans to build new battery recycling factories in the United States and Europe by the end of fiscal 2025, the daily Nikkei reported on Thursday. Nissan hopes that recycling batteries and re-using them in electric vehicles (EVs) would help lower production costs as the price of rare metals rise, Nikkei said.

  • Tesco express - British supermarket turns to rail to deliver Christmas

    Tesco said on Thursday it has introduced a refrigerated rail freight service to help Britain's biggest supermarket group deliver for Christmas and cut its carbon emissions. The new service from Tesco, which has a near 28% share of the country's grocery market, removes road transport from the British leg of the journey for fresh produce from Europe. In the first domestic refrigerated rail service it has committed to, Tesco said it had partnered with Direct Rail Services (DRS) to distribute chilled goods from the Port of Tilbury, east of London, to Coatbridge in Scotland by low CO2 rail twice a day, seven days a week.

  • 2022 Nissan Leaf Review | Prices chopped for a smarter EV buy

    Our review of the 2022 Nissan Leaf and Leaf Plus lineup, including its electric ranges, specs, features, prices and what's new for 2022.