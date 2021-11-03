U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,625.23
    -5.42 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,974.55
    -78.08 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,642.03
    -7.57 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,364.10
    +2.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.85
    -2.06 (-2.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.20
    -22.20 (-1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    -0.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1574
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5450
    -0.0040 (-0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3642
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0580
    +0.1160 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,757.72
    -2,040.49 (-3.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,521.41
    -32.06 (-2.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,242.18
    -32.63 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Waymo self-driving vehicles will begin mapping NYC's streets

Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read

Waymo's self-driving cars will make an appearance in New York City on Thursday, but don't expect to hail a robotaxi in the Big Apple anytime soon — or ever.

The company is a long way from testing or launching its autonomous vehicles commercially in the city. Instead, Waymo announced plans to manually drive its vehicles to map areas of the densely populated city and then use all of that data to advance its technology.

Waymo will deploy up to five of its hybrid Chrysler Pacifica minivans on the streets of Manhattan, from the south side of Central Park all the way to the financial district and through the Lincoln Tunnel to a small section of New Jersey. By early next year, Waymo says it hopes to bring in several of its zero-emission Jaguar I-PACEs, which will also driven manually. Each vehicle will have two people, one to drive and another in the passenger seat to help direct the activity of the driver, monitor the software on the vehicle in real time, evaluate the performance and log comments, according to Waymo.

Even though Waymo won't be operating in autonomous mode, all of the vehicles it deploys in NYC will be equipped with the fifth generation Waymo Driver, which uses a combination of lidar, radar and cameras and is informed by 20 million self-driven miles on public roads and over 10 billion miles in simulation, according to Waymo.

"The mapping process is a critical part of our operations," Nick Smith, a Waymo spokesperson, told TechCrunch. "Here's how it works: First, we drive our Waymo vehicles on public roads and collect information with our sensor suite. Next, we take that information, clean it up and automatically or manually annotate it with features such as crosswalks, road edges, curb heights, boundary paint, intersections, etc. Then we put our newly-created map through quality control testing. This process is the same no matter where we go, and is also the same process we follow when updating our maps."

Because Waymo will be manually driving around the city, its cars will be able to drive in almost any weather condition, which the company says provides unique learning opportunities for the next generation of the Waymo Driver. New York City is known for heavy rainfall, and even hurricanes, in the summer and dense snowfall in the winter, conditions that autonomous systems haven't yet figured out. Waymo says driving in NYC will allow the company to assess the way its sensors perform in wet, cold conditions in real life, rather than just in data augmentation and simulation testing.

If Waymo does choose to one day test its AVs against the chaos of New York's jaywalkers, rogue hot dog carts and daredevil cyclists, it'll need to apply for New York State's autonomous vehicle technology testing permit. In September, NYC Mayor de Blasio introduced legislation that would see companies road testing self-driving cars on the streets to apply for additional $5,000-per-year permits from the NYC DOT.

This summer, Intel's Mobileye became the first to win a permit to test its autonomous vehicle technology in NYC. Waymo says it doesn't have any immediate plans to launch in the city because it's more interested in training its self-driving system and applying the learnings across its fleet. In August, Waymo launched a limited, non-commercial robotaxi service in San Francisco and began scaling up its autonomous trucking operations in Texas, California and Arizona. The following month, the California Department of Motor Vehicles awarded Waymo a "drivered deployment permit," which is a step in the direction of launching a paid robotaxi service in the state.

Recommended Stories

  • Glenn Youngkin wins in Virginia: Key takeaways from bad night for Biden

    Three reasons why the Democrats got a bloody nose in Virginia where a Republican businessman won the governorship.

  • Ford stock slips as total monthly U.S. vehicle sales drop 4%, while EV sales nearly triple to a monthly record

    Shares of Ford Motor Co. slipped 0.3% in morning trading Wednesday, after the automaker said total October U.S. sales fell 4.0% from a year ago, led as a drop in truck sales offset a jump in sport utility vehicle sales, while sales of electric vehicles nearly tripled to a new monthly record. Total sales fell 4.0% to 175,918 vehicles, with trucks down 7.0% to 94,449, SUVs up 12.8% to 78,327 and cars down 74.3% to 3,142. EV sales rose 195% to 14,062, with E-Transits sold out and electric F-150 Lig

  • 2 EV Stocks That Are Set to Keep Growing; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk about electric cars. It’s an opportune time, as the auto industry is shifting to electrification. While the base technology is hardly new, a combination of factors has recently pushed it back into the limelight. Improvements in battery technology, along with advances in plastics, carbon fiber, and metallurgy, now make possible the production of lighter weight, longer ranged, electric vehicles (EVs), while the political climate has shifted in favor of them and against the gasoline powe

  • EV startup Rivian could be worth nearly as much as Honda in U.S. IPO

    (Reuters) -Rivian Automotive Inc, which is backed by Amazon.com Inc, is targeting a valuation of more than $53 billion for its U.S. debut, making the electric vehicle manufacturer potentially almost as valuable as rival Honda Motor. It is currently pursuing a two-track strategy: building electric delivery vans for Amazon and developing an electric pickup and SUV brand aimed at affluent individuals.

  • Rivian Automotive Targets IPO Valuation Just Above $60 Billion

    The Amazon-backed electric-vehicle startup is seeking a valuation in a range just above $60 billion in its initial public offering next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • As Hertz gets ready to add Tesla vehicles, rental-car bonds could get riskier: Moody’s

    Electric cars depreciate faster than those driven by internal combustible engines, mainly because the technology is changing so quickly, says credit firm Moody's in a new report.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Earnings As Automakers Charge Higher?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Tesla cars available to Uber drivers in London

    Uber drivers in London will be able to use clean air funds to buy or lease a Tesla car at discounted rates from Wednesday.

  • Should you get an electric car? Here are some pros and cons

    With more affordable options on the market, EVs are quickly becoming practical alternatives to gas cars. But is it right for you? Here are some basics.

  • What is Rivian?

    Backed by Amazon and Ford, Rivian, the maker of electric SUVs and pickup trucks could challenge Tesla.

  • Ford Bronco Suspension Deep Dive | 35-inch reasons to avoid Sasquatch

    It has been over a year since I pieced together a Ford Bronco speculative suspension deep dive using preliminary specifications, comparisons to the overseas-market Ranger Raptor, and teaser photos of a naked chassis. You can basically ignore that fact, because everything it included can be still found on the 2022 Ford Bronco Badlands. It had the stabilizer bar disconnect mechanism shared with the Badlands, locking front and rear differentials that are common to the Badlands and the Wildtrak, and the Sasquatch combination of HOSS Bilstein dampers and 35-inch tires that comes standard on Wildtrak and can be added to any trim as an option.

  • Toyota's SEMA lineup includes Tacoma 'Tacozilla' camper, an overlander and more

    Joining in with the big American automakers with some wild SEMA concepts is Toyota. Its custom rides this year are all trucks, including the new 2022 Toyota Tundra full-size truck. The two most impressive were built in-house at Toyota Motorsports Garage, including the showstopping Tacoma "Tacozilla" camper you see above.

  • Tesla added to Uber London plan to boost electric car uptake

    Tesla cars from Wednesday will be available to Uber drivers in London looking to buy or lease a green vehicle as part of an incentive scheme to boost electric car use, the ride-hailing app said. Since Uber introduced a clean air fee, which adds 3 pence (4 cents) to every mile of a passenger trip in London, more than 135 million pounds has been collected for drivers to use towards environmentally-friendly models at discounted rates with partners such as Nissan and Kia. Over 4,000 Uber drivers have switched to electric vehicles in London, giving the app more fully electric cars there than in any other major global city.

  • Chevrolet's 1957 Project X car is now an EV

    It now has an electric motor with an estimated 340 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque.

  • Toyota joins opposition to proposed US EV tax credit

    Toyota urged Washington on Tuesday not to "play politics" with environmental issues by offering tax credits for US-made electric vehicles, joining a chorus of foreign opposition to the issue.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Hasn’t Signed Contract With Hertz Despite Earlier Announcement

    The Tesla CEO appeared to contradict a Hertz announcement late last month that the company was ordering 100,000 Teslas.

  • Tesla starts programme to open up superchargers to non-Tesla electric vehicles

    Company plans to eventually welcome both Tesla and non-Tesla drivers at every supercharger station worldwide

  • Former Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III involved in fatal car crash, charged with DUI

    Former Alabama WR suffered non-life threatening injuries, will be charged with DUI resulting in death

  • Laurens High School orchestra teacher dies after crash

    Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said Paula Harshaw, 56, of Newberry, died on Oct. 26 from complications of injuries she suffered in a crash on Oct. 22.

  • Car slams into convenience store near Whitefish

    A car traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into the Midway Mini Mart near Whitefish over the weekend.