Waymo tops new self-driving report while Apple brings up the rear

Twitter More

Facebook More

Apple's self-driving car project isn't doing so well. Last month more than 200 employees from the team were sent to other machine learning divisions. Then in a report this week, Apple came in dead last out of 62 companies permitted to test drive autonomous vehicles in California.

The California DMV put out its annual disengagement reports Tuesday that show how often self-driving cars have to return to manual, human-controlled driving. It's measured in disengagements per 1,000 miles or miles per disengagement.

Waymo, which is owned by Google parent company Alphabet, had the best rates. Apple, the worst. Read more...

More about Apple, California, Cruise, Autonomous Vehicles, and Self Driving Cars