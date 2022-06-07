U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,112.42
    -9.01 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,839.71
    -76.07 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,041.10
    -20.27 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,897.16
    +7.27 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.29
    +0.79 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.60
    +9.90 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0700
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9740
    -0.0640 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2593
    +0.0063 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6200
    +0.7190 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,821.08
    -1,544.18 (-4.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    646.31
    +7.67 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Waymo Via and Uber Freight partner up for the long haul

Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read

Waymo Via, the delivery division of Alphabet's self-driving unit, is embarking on a long-term, strategic partnership with Uber Freight, Uber's logistics spinout. As part of the agreement, Waymo is committing to reserve billions of miles of its "goods-only," driverless capacity for the Uber Freight network.

Over the past year, Waymo Via has lined up other long-term alliances with major logistics companies like C.H. Robinson and J.B. Hunt. As Waymo aims for commercialization, this partnership gives the company an avenue to reach Uber Freight's more than 130,000 carriers.

The multi-year partnership will unfold in phases. Phase one, which Waymo says should happen within the year, involves Waymo Via putting onto Uber Freight's network its test suite of Peterbilt trucks that have been retrofitted with the Waymo Driver. In this pilot scenario, Waymo would be acting as the carrier, offering its autonomous trucks as assets for shippers on Uber's marketplace.

Aurora Innovation, a Waymo Via competitor in which Uber has a stake after selling Aurora its own self-driving unit, Uber ATG, is currently conducting a similar pilot with Uber Freight in Texas.

Ultimately, Waymo is pursuing a driver-as-a-service (DaaS) approach, wherein carriers will buy Daimler trucks that are operated by the Waymo Driver. During the second phase of Waymo's partnership with Uber, carriers that operate Waymo Driver-equipped trucks will be able to seamlessly opt into the Uber Freight network, which the companies say will help carriers scale their businesses.

"This is a deep integration between our products where we’ll develop a joint product roadmap to build tools and infrastructure specific to the successful deployment of autonomous trucks on the Uber Freight network, such as an integration that allows carriers to seamlessly freight match and execute loads with Waymo Driver-enabled trucks on the Uber Freight network," a Waymo Via spokesperson said in a statement shared with TechCrunch.

The spokesperson also said Uber Freight and Waymo Via align on a hybrid freight model that still relies on human-driven trucks but leverages an autonomous solution to help reduce some of the strain on an industry that's facing a truck driver shortage.

“Uber Freight’s extensive, efficient and reliable digital network is essential to making autonomous trucks a reality," said Lior Ron, head of Uber Freight, in a statement. "We are uniquely positioned to be the preferred network for autonomous trucks, with the scale and the marketplace expertise to deploy autonomous trucks in a way that benefits the entire industry."

Waymo did not share how many test vehicles it would be using during the initial pilot, but in both near and long term, trucks operated by the Waymo Driver will begin driving on Interstate 95 in Texas between Dallas and Fort Worth before scaling out, according to a Waymo spokesperson. Waymo did not provide a timeline for when it intends to begin its DaaS approach or scale beyond the initial autonomous lane in Texas.

Recommended Stories

  • Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) is up 9.1%, while insiders who purchased US$994k are up 28%

    Insiders who bought Mercury Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRCY ) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week...

  • Philly DA: South Street mass shooting began as a brawl between two men firing 17 bullets

    Since the shooting on South Street, the National Gun Violence Memorial reports 10 other mass shootings across the U.S. in the span of three days.

  • Rafael Nadal's 'extreme' remedy for troublesome foot divides medics

    Rafael Nadal’s treatment plan for what could be a career-ending foot injury has divided medical opinion.

  • Costco Raises Prices While Target Lowers Them

    The pandemic has disrupted a variety of retail chains. Covid has created supply-chain problems, where ordered items take longer to arrive, but that's not the only problem facing retailers, including Target and Costco . When lockdowns first started, for example, toilet paper, paper towels, and a number of other items were in short supply.

  • IBM winding down Russian operation, laying off employees - memo

    International Business Machines Corp is winding down its business in Russia and has started to lay off its employees in the country, according to a memo to staff sent last week and emailed to Reuters on Tuesday. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, IBM joined hundreds of other companies in suspending business in the country. Many others had announced a complete exit from Russia.

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • How Apple's 'Pay Later' service could roil a $200B industry

    The stock of one major buy now, pay later player, San Francisco-based Affirm, dropped 5.5% on the news Monday. But analysts say that could be an overreaction.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • Tech layoffs have surged over the last month

    Mandi Woodruff-Santos, Yahoo Finance Contributor and Co-host of the Brown Ambition Podcast, breaks down hiring slowdowns and layoffs happening in the tech industry and how job seekers can professionally prepare for and position themselves after a layoff.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Exclusive-Russia hikes oil exports from major Eastern port to help offset EU ban

    Moscow has said it hopes to reroute energy exports from the West to Asia, but doing so via long tanker voyages from European sea ports is expensive and complicated by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, such as on shipping. Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft has already increased the amount of crude pumped to Kozmino on its main Asian oil route, the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) by using chemical additives to speed up oil flows, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Moscow also plans to send an extra 80,000 bpd of so-called ESPO Blend crude to Kozmino via rail from Meget, a route previously used to supply Kozmino and domestic refineries when the ESPO pipeline was being built, the sources said.

  • Ford Hedges its EV Bets While GM Goes All In

    The automaker announces huge new investments in electric and gas-powered vehicles, but its split strategy may not work in its favor.

  • The world’s top liquified natural gas exporter is facing a gas shortage

    Australia is the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas (LNG). Right now, it is also facing a domestic gas crisis. Prices of power and gas in the land down under have surged amid what the country’s energy minister has called a “perfect storm” of factors.

  • Apple Stock: Why Now Is the Time to Buy

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have taken a hit this year, falling more than 13% as of this writing. This pullback in the tech company's shares is arguably a great opportunity for investors to consider starting a position in the stock or adding to their stake. Investors following Apple know that the company is a cash-printing machine.

  • Polestar 3 SUV to boost Swedish EV-maker's 'growth trajectory'

    Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar finally debuted its highly-anticipated SUV, Polestar 3. Initially teased back in December at the company’s investor day, Polestar says the new electric EV will feature a dual motor setup, a range of 372 miles (WLTP methodology), and semi-autonomous highway driving power by LiDAR and sensors and NVIDIA chips.

  • Oil Shock Devastates Poorer Nations as Shortages, Protests Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations are suffering the biggest hit from this year’s oil shock. Many are dependent on imported fuel and are being crushed by a combination of high international prices, weak currencies and competition from rich nations whose economies are rebounding from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsU

  • Oil: Tapping strategic petroleum reserves an ‘absolute sign of desperation,’ analyst says

    Stephen Schork, principal at the Schork Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in gas prices and oil markets and recent comments by Secretary Buttigieg about tapping strategic petroleum reserves to address the problem.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Operating in a global advertising industry worth nearly $1 trillion, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) looks to continue its rise to prominence through its omnichannel, demand-side platform. Posting revenue growth of 43% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 72% year over year for the first quarter of 2022, the company's incredible expansion is stronger than ever. First, Statista expects the target addressable market for digital advertising to reach $800 billion by 2026, implying a 10% annualized growth rate.

  • McDonald's May Have a Fix for Its Biggest Menu Problem

    McDonald's may have a solution to a problem with producing one of its most popular taste treats.

  • The Federal Trade Commission sues to block HCA deal

    The Federal Trade Commission says the deal would merge the second- and fourth-largest health care systems in the Wasatch Front Region of Utah — which includes Salt Lake City and approximately 80% of the state’s population — eliminating competition and raising costs for consumers.