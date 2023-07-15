Wayne, Ashland Dairy Twilight Tour being held at New Prospect Farms in Rittman on Tuesday

The Wayne-Ashland Dairy Service Unit and OSU Extension Wayne County Dairy Twilight Tour will be held Tuesday at New Prospect Farm, 12391 Benner Road, Rittman.

TA dairy summit will be held 3-5 p.m. with the tour taking place 6-9 p.m. There will be free dinner served from local favorites including Amy’s, Joe’s, Exclusively Yours and Lerch’s. Ice cream, milk and cheese will be available. There will be more than 65 companies to visit, activities for kids and an opportunity to see the farm and visit with the Gary Dotterer family.

New Prospect Farms is a partnership between Gary Dotterer and sons Kent and Kevin. After farming with Dotterer's brothers in the past, the current dairy farm was established in 2008. The crops continue to be raised with the extended family through the Dotterer Brothers operation. New Prospect Farms strives to become more efficient by making improvements, the most recent include a flush free stall barn, sand recovery system and a sort gate used with the SCR activity monitoring system.

Four generations of the Dotterer family in Rittman converged in one spot for a family photograph at the 2021 Dairy Twilight Tour open house at their family farm. The family is hosting this year's event on Tuesday.

The Dairy Summit lineup includes the following speakers:

David Marrison, OSU Extension, director of the Ohio State University Farm Financial Management and Policy Institute

Jason Hartschuh, OSU Extension, state specialist in dairy management and precision livestock

Robert Moore, attorney and research specialist with the OSU Agricultural and Resource Law Program

Derek Reusser, tactical marketing manager for Massey Ferguson with AGCO

Bill Patterson, president of Ohio Farm Bureau

Erin Brown, American Dairy Association Mideast

Tom Stocksdale, senior vice president and manager of agricultural lending at Farmers National Bank.

Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge will speak at 6 p.m.

Attendees will receive meal and beverage vouchers as they check in to the event. The free event is open to the public, all are encouraged to attend. There is no need to RSVP.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Rittman's Dotterer family welcomes Dairy Twilight Tour members Tuesday