Wayne County Convention and Visitors Bureau appoints new interim executive director

Riley Troxell is the interim executive director, effective Monday, Feb. 12, of the Wayne County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

She replaces Rob Wells, who has been named as general manager of the Alice Noble Ice Arena in Wooster.

Troxell joined Visit Wayne County Ohio in January 2023 as marketing specialist and was promoted to marketing coordinator in January 2024. Since joining Visit Wayne County Ohio, Troxell has overhauled the bureau’s social media accounts and managed a complete rebrand. Additionally, she has led the bureau’s digital and print marketing efforts.

Riley Troxell

Since January 2023, Troxell has doubled the bureau’s Instagram and Facebook reach. Troxell also created the bureau’s TikTok accounts and managed its influencer program.

Troxell graduated from Ashland University and Norwayne High School. She lives in Wooster with her cat, Stevie.

