Wayne County Farm Bureau member breakfast set for Feb. 3 at Career Center

Wayne County Farm Bureau invites members and prospective members to a Member Appreciation Breakfast 8-10 a.m. Feb. 3 at the Wayne County Schools Career Center.

The culinary students will offer a menu of breakfast frittatas, potatoes and pastries.

The event will offer a presentation at 9 a.m. by David Marrison, Ohio State University Extension, on considerations for succession planning. Evan Callicoat, Ohio Farm Bureau director of State Policy will present on the Ohio Beginning Farmer Tax Credit program. The program was implemented in 2023 and the presentation will include information on how beginning farmers can qualify, as well as the tax benefit to the landowner who would sell or rent land to a beginning farmer.

The event is free to members and their dependents. Non-members can attend for $20. Anyone who joins at the event will not be charged for breakfast. Free T-shirts will be given to new members.

Registration is requested by Friday, Jan 26. Register at wayne.ofbf.org or call 330-263-7456.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Farm Bureau Member Appreciation Breakfast set for Feb. 3 in Smithville