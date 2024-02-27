Wayne County Farm Bureau participates in Ag Day at State Capital

Hundreds of Ohio Farm Bureau members, including representatives from Wayne County Farm Bureau, gathered in downtown Columbus to meet one-on-one with state senators and representatives during Ohio Farm Bureau’s annual Ag Day at the Capital on Feb. 21.

Ohio Farm Bureau priority issues such as eminent domain reform and additional landowner protections, water quality, a more resilient food system and the expansion of affordable high-speed broadband access were introduced, along with a host of other community issues.

Attendees also took part in a leadership panel with members of the 135th General Assembly discussing the future of agriculture policies being considered in Columbus, including property taxes, environmental stewardship, education and workforce development and rural health care, among other topics.

The annual Ag Day embodies the grassroots efforts of Ohio Farm Bureau member volunteers.

Stan Smith, Kevin Ungerer, Olivia Lang, Lisa Mangun, Andrea Esselburn and Matt Vodraska were there on behalf of Wayne County Farm Bureau.

In addition to lawmakers, they heard from Ohio Farm Bureau President Bill Patterson and organization Executive Vice President Adam Sharp between meetings with legislators at the Statehouse.

