A Wayne County landmark: Shisler's Cheese House celebrates 65 years in business

ORRVILLE — For over six decades, Shisler’s Cheese House has been a cherished landmark for both locals and tourists visiting or passing through Wayne County. Under the third-generation management of Dennis Shisler, the family-owned business celebrates 65 years of success.

The store hosted an open house Aug. 5, where customers enjoyed exclusive discounts on local products, delectable ice cream samples, and, of course, a showcase of the cheese that started it all.

It all began in the late 1950s when a Swiss cheesemaker, Fred Bieri, built a 900 square feet extension in front of his house to sell cheese. "This is how most of the stores were like in the '50s, they put it in front of the building," Dennis Shisler said.

How Shisler's came to be

In 1958, Bieri sold his business to Dennis's grandfather, John Shisler, and returned to Switzerland. However, he came back a year later, wanting to buy his business back, but John refused. "He opened a place called Fred’s Cheese down the street and would put his sign here every day, and my grandfather would throw it away," Dennis laughed as he remembered the story.

"They were having a great time," he said.

In the 1960s, Dennis' father, Dan, bought the business from his father, and it became the family's home. As Dan pursued a different career, Rita, Dennis's mother, managed to keep the business running.

Back in the '80s, they were considered a convenience store, offering only six to nine kinds of cheese. Rita's hard work involved waking up at 2 a.m. to make sandwiches and selling them at fuel marts, while also managing the store until closing at 9 or 10 p.m.

Although Rita was born and raised in Germany, she said her heart lies in the community in which she now lives and works.

It wasn’t only the cheese that attracted customers. Shisler’s included a variety of local products such as meats, homemade bread, bakery, and chocolate.

“Many of our customers are people who are driving from Canton going to Columbus and back,” Rita said.

Third generation started on a different path but eventually came home

Dennis decided to move to California for education and a different career but returned in 2009 after the birth of his daughter. As he took over the business, he focused on E-commerce, expanding Shisler's reach with over 300 imported and local products, making shipping a vital factor in sales increase. Even during 2020, when COVID-19 hit the country, online orders helped Shisler's maintain their sales.

"We did have a bit of a hard time with that, but everybody started ordering online in 2020, and our internet sales doubled," Dennis said.

Product variety differentiates Shisler's from competitors

The greatest challenge for Shisler’s is competing with other local businesses in the price range. However, the variety of products they carry differentiates them from other stores, offering imported cheese from Denmark, Spain and Italy, alongside a selection of local products like Heggy’s chocolate, Troyer’s bakery, Gold’n Krisp potato chips, and recently added Toft’s ice cream.

“We aim to bring products that are not in Wayne County,” he said.

“Our number one sales is the Swiss cheese and the trail bologna,” said Enten Guster, one of Shisler’s employees. Beside assisting customers with their orders, Guster enjoys helping tourists with information they need in the area. “I get to meet a large diversity of people every day from around the world and I love helping them to know about the area,” he said.

Shisler’s has grown its customer base in Florida, especially in Orlando and the Greater Tampa Bay, and is looking towards expansion, with future plans to include more space that might serve as a retail space or a dining area.

Dennis aims to start a new era by opening in other locations such as Florida and Nevada to serve a larger market and facilitate shipping fresh products to other states such as Washington and Oregon.

"My mother always focused on supporting local businesses in the area, and she passed it on to me," Dennis said. “So, we will continue to offer more products and support the local community.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Shislers Cheese House Wayne County landmark celebrates 65 years in business