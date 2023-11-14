Wayne-Holmes Association of Realtors benefit auction supports local charities

The Wayne-Holmes Association of REALTORS presented the proceeds from its Community Benefit Auction to three recipients. Whit’s End Community Place, Share-A-Christmas of Holmes County and The Lt. Philip Wigal Memorial Scholarship Fund were designated this year to receive funds from the auction.

Share-A-Christmas and Whit’s End are returning benefactors. The Lt. Philip Wigal Foundation is a newer organization, and the donation is meant to help push it over the threshold so it can begin giving back to the community.

A small reception was held in their honor.

The Wayne-Holmes Association of REALTORS Community Benefit Auction has been held in October the past two years, however, the committee is reviewing this time frame and may alter it a bit in the coming year.

The Community Benefit Auction has raised over $110,000 in the past two years, and the proceeds have stayed in Wayne and Holmes counties.

