Wayne J. Harsha, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·3 min read

NEWBERRY, S.C., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne J. Harsha, MD, is being recognized as a Distinguished Otolaryngologist for his extensive work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at Carolina Pines ENT.

At his practice, Carolina Pines ENT, Dr. Harsha provides Otolaryngology services to the Newberry, SC area. Dr. Harsha founded his ENT practice after previously providing medical care in Washington and Arizona for 19 years.

At Carolina Pines ENT, Dr. Harsha provides patients with a full range of Ear Nose and Throat care options. He performs allergy testing, cosmetic procedures, esthetic procedures, and head and neck tumor treatment for both malignant and benign tumors. In 2020, he opened the solo practice in his hometown Newberry, SC, at 2032 Medical Park Dr.

He offers state-of-the-art skincare solutions such as Botox injections, skin resurfacing, FlexSure™, TempSure™ Envi, Elite iQ™, and other treatments. He treats patients for hearing loss, cancer, allergies, skin conditions, and more.

He has admitting privileges to Newberry County Memorial Hospital, where he performs all of his surgeries and is an active staff member. Dr. Harsha often performs surgery for hearing loss, rhinoplasty, reconstructive ear surgery, tonsillectomy, sleep surgery, and pediatric surgery. His clinical interests are advanced head and neck conditions and multidisciplinary thyroid disorders.

Dr. Harsha first attended Furman University in 1993, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry in 1997 and was a member of the ROTC. He then graduated from the Medical College of South Carolina in Charleston with his Medical degree in 2001. Dr. Harsha completed a residency in Otolaryngology at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, WA from 2001-2006. He followed that with a Fellowship in Advanced Head and Neck Cancer and MicroVascular Reconstruction from 2006-2008 at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, AZ. Dr. Harsha later earned a Master's Degree in Christian Apologetics. Subsequent to his education, he became board certified in Otolaryngology by the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (ABOHNS).

He has spent 17 years serving the United States Army on active duty. He is currently at the rank of Colonel in the US Army Reserves after previously working as a Staff Otolaryngologist.

Dr. Harsha has been awarded for his years of healthcare work with the Hiram B. Curry, MD, Humanitarian Award (2001), the Circulo Hispanoamericano Humanitarian Service award, and a profile feature recognition by IssueWire in 2021. To remain aware of developments in the field, he is a member of the Society of Military Otolaryngologists and the American Board of Otolaryngology.

On a personal note, Dr. Harsha likes to play football, coach Youth Football, study Christian Apologetics, and hunting. In addition, he stays involved in the local community by working as a Lay Minister with Masters Baptist Church, where he oversees the Youth Ministry program.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his parents, Ronald and Chrystal Harsha, and his mentors during his Fellowship training, Namou Kim, MD, and Richard Hayden, MD.

For more information, visit www.carolinapinesent.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

